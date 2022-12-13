ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Bipartisan lawmakers unveiling bill targeting supply chain shortfalls

By Jared Gans
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbucz_0jh3Vf4T00

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) are set to introduce legislation on Tuesday to require federal agencies to address supply chain issues as the country fights the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation, which is entitled the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act of 2022, would require Cabinet-level agencies to identify weaknesses in supply chains that could impact national security and domestic manufacturing, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The heads of these agencies would also need to periodically recommend ways for their departments to attract private investment and change federal financing programs to advance economic development.

Khanna told The Hill in a statement that the bill will invest in “critical industries” and create well-paying jobs.

“Workers across the country have seen their jobs shipped abroad and their communities hurt by deindustrialization,” he said. “With such a narrowly divided Congress, restoring American manufacturing leadership is work that can be done in a bipartisan fashion and unify Americans around a shared purpose.”

Rubio told the Journal that the bill would be a “road map” to invest in “things that actually matter” by using the government’s existing tools.

“If we want to be a strong nation, we have to rebuild and invest in critical industries at home,” he said.

The legislation would give the Treasury Department’s Federal Financing Bank $20 billion to be invested over the course of 10 years to take action on the recommendations using loan guarantees, issuing securities-backed financing or purchasing debt, the Journal reported.

The Hill has reached out to Rubio’s office for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Biden signs short-term bill to keep government open

President Biden on Friday signed a short-term funding bill to keep the government open through next week as congressional negotiators haggle over the details of a longer-term spending deal. Biden signed the bill upon returning to the White House from Delaware, where he’d given remarks about legislation to help veterans who were exposed to toxic […]
DELAWARE STATE
WKBN

Senate passes short-term funding bill to avert government shutdown

The Senate on Thursday passed a short-term funding bill that punts Friday’s government shutdown deadline through next week as negotiators race to patch together a larger government funding deal for fiscal 2023. The Senate voted 71-19 to pass the continuing resolution (CR), sending the legislation to President Biden for approval after it passed the House […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WKBN

#2 player in class of 2024, commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the No. 2 ranked player overall for the class of 2024, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. The five-star receiver from Opa Locka, Florida chose the Buckeyes over Miami, Georgia, Florida and Florida State. Ohio State now holds the the top two ranked players for the class […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s desk

The Senate on Thursday passed the annual defense authorization bill, sending the $858 billion measure to President Biden’s desk for signature just before the year-end deadline. The measure, formally known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), passed with an overwhelming bipartisan majority, 83-11.  It provides $45 billion more for defense than called for in […]
WKBN

WKBN

59K+
Followers
31K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy