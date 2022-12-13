Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Terra Alta in alleged burglary and stabbing
A man has been arrested in Preston County after allegedly breaking into an apartment and wounding a resident with a knife early Friday morning.
West Virginia man accused of setting dumpster on fire using Axe Body Spray
An Elkins man is facing felony charges after police say he used Axe Body Spray to set a dumpster on fire Thursday evening in the City of Elkins.
lootpress.com
Burglary investigation leads to methamphetamine arrest
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation into a burglary incident Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Randolph County man on methamphetamine-related charges. According to Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, a criminal investigation was being conducted in the Highland Park area of Randolph County.
wtae.com
Masontown man charged in Fayette County crash that killed 2
MASONTOWN, Pa. — More than four months after a crash that left two dead and two children injured, police are accusing a Masontown man of driving under the influence and causing the crash. James Coty Empoules, 33, is facing 21 charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the...
West Virginia man facing charges after dispute leads to shooting
A Buckhannon man has been charged after allegedly shooting another man multiple times after a dispute with his neighbor.
Fayette County man charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in crash that killed 2
GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing homicide charges five months after a crash that killed two people. A magisterial district judge in Fayette County signed off on a warrant for 33-year-old James Coty Empoules of Masontown.On Tuesday, charges were filed again Empoules in connection to a double-fatal crash that happened in July on Walnut Hill Road in Georges Township.According to a criminal docket, the charges included two counts of homicide by vehicle and two counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence as well as careless driving causing unintentional death and two counts of endangering the...
Teen arrested after allegedly shooting victim multiple times on High Street in Morgantown
Police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man multiple times on High Street in Morgantown after a bar fight.
Wheeling police arrest three after search warrant at apartment
The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence. Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street. When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency […]
WTOV 9
Alcohol suspected to be factor in Wheeling Island crash
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a Thursday night crash on Wheeling Island. It happened around 10 o'clock on South Penn Street. Police say there were three cars involved, including one driven by a man suspected of being under the influence who smashed one parked car into another.
wtae.com
Person flown to the hospital following rollover crash in Washington County
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was flown to the hospital with injuries following a rollover crash in Washington County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Racetrack Road. The vehicle was towed from the scene. There was no initial word on the condition of the person...
Woman charged after troopers find fentanyl in West Virginia hotel room
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after troopers find drugs at a hotel room in Fairmont. On Dec. 12, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of a breaking and entering taking place at a residence on McCurderysville Pike, according to a criminal complaint. […]
WDTV
Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68
HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
Shots fired investigation leads to meth arrest
HUTTONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following a Friday incident in which gunfire was reported. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, Deputy T.J. Knotts along with Special Agent Frazier with the U.S. Forrest Service were conducting interdiction patrols in the Mill Creek area of Randolph County.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Sheriff's Investigation Results in Jail Sentence to Former NCRJ Correctional Officer
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced this week to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
Teen charged after high-speed chase ends in front of Fayette County home
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A high-speed police chase in Fayette County ended after the driver crashed near a home. Ring doorbell video captured the violent crash that happened after midnight on Saturday. It was a short, high-speed chase with State Police that lasted about five minutes and ended feet away from Christine Kishel's home in Uniontown on North Gallatin Avenue and Bute Road.Two vehicles, the yard and a retaining wall were damaged. "He took out boulders," Kishel said. "He took out the front end of my car. He took out some of my retaining wall back there. There was a headlight up by...
wtae.com
Police: 9-year-old girl suffers near-fatal overdose in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Charges have been filed after police say a 9-year-old girl suffered a near-fatal overdose in Braddock. The girl was found unresponsive in her bed by her mother on Nov. 28. Police say paramedics used Narcan to stabilize the girl and took her to the hospital where...
Morgantown fire marshals arrest man who allegedly set fire to his mattress
A man has been arrested by Morgantown City Fire Marshals after he allegedly threatened to burn his apartment down and set fire to his mattress.
Woman and boyfriend arrested after toddlers injured, later die
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman and her boyfriend have been charged after two toddlers were hospitalized and later died, officials said.Ciera Nicole Gillespie, 25, and Thomas Wesley Cunningham, 27, were arrested Friday, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office. Gillespie was charged with child neglect resulting in death and child neglect resulting in injury. Cunningham was charged with child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in injury.Emergency responders were called to Gillespie's home in Buckhannon on Nov. 28 when she returned from a store and found her 2-year-old son limp...
Former West Virginia corrections officer sentenced for distributing drugs inside jail
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. According to...
Woman hurt in Randolph County rollover crash
A woman has minor injuries after a rollover crash that happened Tuesday night in Randolph County.
