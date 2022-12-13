ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

lootpress.com

Burglary investigation leads to methamphetamine arrest

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation into a burglary incident Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Randolph County man on methamphetamine-related charges. According to Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, a criminal investigation was being conducted in the Highland Park area of Randolph County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Masontown man charged in Fayette County crash that killed 2

MASONTOWN, Pa. — More than four months after a crash that left two dead and two children injured, police are accusing a Masontown man of driving under the influence and causing the crash. James Coty Empoules, 33, is facing 21 charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving under the...
MASONTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County man charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in crash that killed 2

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing homicide charges five months after a crash that killed two people. A magisterial district judge in Fayette County signed off on a warrant for 33-year-old James Coty Empoules of Masontown.On Tuesday, charges were filed again Empoules in connection to a double-fatal crash that happened in July on Walnut Hill Road in Georges Township.According to a criminal docket, the charges included two counts of homicide by vehicle and two counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence as well as careless driving causing unintentional death and two counts of endangering the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest three after search warrant at apartment

 The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence. Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street. When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Alcohol suspected to be factor in Wheeling Island crash

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a Thursday night crash on Wheeling Island. It happened around 10 o'clock on South Penn Street. Police say there were three cars involved, including one driven by a man suspected of being under the influence who smashed one parked car into another.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68

HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
HAZELTON, WV
Lootpress

Shots fired investigation leads to meth arrest

HUTTONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following a Friday incident in which gunfire was reported. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, Deputy T.J. Knotts along with Special Agent Frazier with the U.S. Forrest Service were conducting interdiction patrols in the Mill Creek area of Randolph County.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County Sheriff's Investigation Results in Jail Sentence to Former NCRJ Correctional Officer

FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced this week to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Teen charged after high-speed chase ends in front of Fayette County home

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A high-speed police chase in Fayette County ended after the driver crashed near a home. Ring doorbell video captured the violent crash that happened after midnight on Saturday. It was a short, high-speed chase with State Police that lasted about five minutes and ended feet away from Christine Kishel's home in Uniontown on North Gallatin Avenue and Bute Road.Two vehicles, the yard and a retaining wall were damaged. "He took out boulders," Kishel said. "He took out the front end of my car. He took out some of my retaining wall back there. There was a headlight up by...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police: 9-year-old girl suffers near-fatal overdose in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Charges have been filed after police say a 9-year-old girl suffered a near-fatal overdose in Braddock. The girl was found unresponsive in her bed by her mother on Nov. 28. Police say paramedics used Narcan to stabilize the girl and took her to the hospital where...
BRADDOCK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman and boyfriend arrested after toddlers injured, later die

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman and her boyfriend have been charged after two toddlers were hospitalized and later died, officials said.Ciera Nicole Gillespie, 25, and Thomas Wesley Cunningham, 27, were arrested Friday, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office. Gillespie was charged with child neglect resulting in death and child neglect resulting in injury. Cunningham was charged with child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in injury.Emergency responders were called to Gillespie's home in Buckhannon on Nov. 28 when she returned from a store and found her 2-year-old son limp...
BUCKHANNON, WV

