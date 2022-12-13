Read full article on original website
Escambia County Public Schools donates 151,000 pounds of food for the holidays
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools delivered hundreds of pounds of food Thursday morning to Manna Food Pantries for the holidays. The school district has donated to Manna for more than a decade. This year the donation totals 151,000 pounds of food. That is the equivalent of 163,00...
Pensacola State nursing graduates pinned at ceremony
Just days before graduation, more than 50 Pensacola State College nursing students recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge and received nursing pins at the 2022 Fall Pinning Ceremony. Nikki Francis was one of the students pinned at the Dec. 8 ceremony at First Pentecostal Church on Pensacola Boulevard. Ninety students earned...
Santa Rosa County nurse recognized with Nursing Excellence Award
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County nurse was recognized Friday. Santa Rosa Medical Center's Alison Fletcher was awarded the Nursing Excellence Award. The award is given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating patients. Fletcher was nominated by her peers for her service, compassion,...
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
Destin Middle's teacher of the year Ryan Patterson relates school lessons to life
Ryan Patterson, a history teacher at Destin Middle School, is making his mark on his school's history. Patterson, 36, was recently selected as Teacher of the Year by his peers. "I was very surprised. But the most surprising thing to me was I was the only name on the ballot,”...
Gov. DeSantis signs off on hurricane relief, property insurance stabilization bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed off on two new bills Friday. One bill, Senate Bill 2-A, aims to stabilize the state's property insurance market by increasing competition and strengthening consumer protections. The other, Senate Bill 4-A, supports disaster relief for hurricane victims. "The bill also appropriates $750...
Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties receive $35M to help reduce wildfires
MILTON, Fla. -- Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties will be getting part of an Emergency Wildfire Management Fund to help reduce wildfires in their areas. The money comes from the Florida Forest Service after receiving $93 million during the 2022 Florida legislative session. $35 million from the fund will...
This Is Florida's Poorest City
Vast changes within industries often leave huge swathes of people without jobs or struggling to look for work. These changes have also decimated whole towns and major cities, breaking down their local economies and negatively affecting both workers and residents. That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in...
Escambia County School Board member refutes claims he violated election laws
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There is new information on the ongoing legal battle for the Escambia County School Board District 3 seat. A formal complaint filed by incumbent Dr. Laura Edler accuses sitting school board member David Williams of violating election law. The complaint states Williams did not live in...
Committee reconsiders recipients of $4.3M grants from the Escambia Children's Trust
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A committee will now reconsider who will receive millions in taxpayer dollars from the Escambia Children's Trust. Its board was set to approve more than $4.3 million in out-of-school grants Tuesday night until many voiced concerns about the selection process. Several organizations who didn't make the cut...
Farm Share to hold food distribution Saturday in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Farm Share is distributing food in Pensacola to those in need on Saturday at Brownsville Church. It will take place beginning at 7 a.m. until supplies last at 3100 W De Soto St. in Pensacola. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru...
School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
Covid symptoms changing as the virus mutates
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Health officials across the country are warning the holidays could cause a spike in illnesses like flu and Covid. But the Covid of 2022 is not the same virus that rocked the world in 2020. Now, even the most common symptoms have changed. It's becoming hard to tell if your runny nose is from the common winter cold, or from Covid-19. It's hitting people hard, one of those people being my own dad. He caught Covid 9 days ago and although he's fine now he tells me for those first couple of days he honestly wasn't sure he'd pull through.
Pensacola's Baptist Health Care Foundation receives $1M donation
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Baptist Health Care Foundation is getting $1 million Wednesday. Chad and Brooke Henderson donated to the hospital in spirit of his grandparents. In honor of the donation, the second medical office building at the new Baptist campus on Brent Lane will be named the "Henderson Health Center."
Oysters sold in multiple states recalled after dozens report illness
Individuals in at least four states have reported feeling ill after eating the impacted oysters.
Valerie's House in Pensacola receives $500,00 donation for new home
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola non-profit Valerie’s House will expand into a new home thanks to a $500,000 donation from the Chadbourne Foundation in Pensacola. Valerie House's mission is to help children grieve the death of a family member. The Chadbourne Foundation, under the leadership of Caroline and Brian DeMaria,...
Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. honored as Florida Professional Firefighter of the year
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County Fire Rescue Lieutenant is being honored as the 2022 Florida Professional Firefighter of the Year. Lieutenant Nick Gradia was recognized Tuesday as the recipient of the award presented by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office. He also received an individual resolution signed by Gov. DeSantis and members of the Cabinet at the Fire Service Awards.
Florida’s property insurance commissioner calls it quits
It was a surprising departure in the wake of a special session on Florida's property insurance crisis. The state's insurance commissioner has turned in his resignation.
Former deputy saves man from overdose at Escambia County Walmart
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County comes in on top for the number of overdoses across the State of Florida. Thursday, WEAR News spoke with a former sheriff's deputy who sprung into action when he came across a man he believed was overdosing. Jordan Poole is a former Tennessee sheriff's...
Food distribution to be held at Santa Rosa County Emergency Operations Center
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County is holding a drive-through food giveaway next week in Milton. It will be held Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Santa Rosa County Emergency Operations Center located at 4499 Pine Forest Road. They'll have 10,000 pounds of food available...
