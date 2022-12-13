ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

pensacolastate.edu

Pensacola State nursing graduates pinned at ceremony

Just days before graduation, more than 50 Pensacola State College nursing students recited the Florence Nightingale Pledge and received nursing pins at the 2022 Fall Pinning Ceremony. Nikki Francis was one of the students pinned at the Dec. 8 ceremony at First Pentecostal Church on Pensacola Boulevard. Ninety students earned...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County nurse recognized with Nursing Excellence Award

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County nurse was recognized Friday. Santa Rosa Medical Center's Alison Fletcher was awarded the Nursing Excellence Award. The award is given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating patients. Fletcher was nominated by her peers for her service, compassion,...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Poorest City

Vast changes within industries often leave huge swathes of people without jobs or struggling to look for work. These changes have also decimated whole towns and major cities, breaking down their local economies and negatively affecting both workers and residents. That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Farm Share to hold food distribution Saturday in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Farm Share is distributing food in Pensacola to those in need on Saturday at Brownsville Church. It will take place beginning at 7 a.m. until supplies last at 3100 W De Soto St. in Pensacola. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

School threats across Alabama, impacting schools locally

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - School threats spread across the state and nation Tuesday. Some schools locally received calls of an active shooter, though law enforcement said it’s just a hoax. According to Bay Minette Police, a scam phone call came into Bay Minette Elementary School of an active...
BAY MINETTE, AL
utv44.com

Covid symptoms changing as the virus mutates

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Health officials across the country are warning the holidays could cause a spike in illnesses like flu and Covid. But the Covid of 2022 is not the same virus that rocked the world in 2020. Now, even the most common symptoms have changed. It's becoming hard to tell if your runny nose is from the common winter cold, or from Covid-19. It's hitting people hard, one of those people being my own dad. He caught Covid 9 days ago and although he's fine now he tells me for those first couple of days he honestly wasn't sure he'd pull through.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WEAR

Pensacola's Baptist Health Care Foundation receives $1M donation

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Baptist Health Care Foundation is getting $1 million Wednesday. Chad and Brooke Henderson donated to the hospital in spirit of his grandparents. In honor of the donation, the second medical office building at the new Baptist campus on Brent Lane will be named the "Henderson Health Center."
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Valerie's House in Pensacola receives $500,00 donation for new home

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola non-profit Valerie’s House will expand into a new home thanks to a $500,000 donation from the Chadbourne Foundation in Pensacola. Valerie House's mission is to help children grieve the death of a family member. The Chadbourne Foundation, under the leadership of Caroline and Brian DeMaria,...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. honored as Florida Professional Firefighter of the year

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County Fire Rescue Lieutenant is being honored as the 2022 Florida Professional Firefighter of the Year. Lieutenant Nick Gradia was recognized Tuesday as the recipient of the award presented by the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office. He also received an individual resolution signed by Gov. DeSantis and members of the Cabinet at the Fire Service Awards.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

