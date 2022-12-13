ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Gov. McMaster to make announcement concerning Boeing

By Rob Jones, Lee Rogers
 3 days ago

The future of Charleston County's huge Boeing Aircraft plant is more than secure for the new year. Governor McMaster will join industrial development officials and Boeing execs for the formal announcement Tuesday afternoon. As, United Airlines has ordered one hundred 787 Dreamliners to be built in Charleston with an option to by a hundred more.

The massive order -- the biggest by any airline in commercial aviation history -- will boost Boeing back to pre-pandemic financial security. The company had been backwinded by the near shutdown of the air travel industry at the height of the pandemic coupled with the safety scandal that grounded the 737-MAX.

