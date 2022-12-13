ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

State AG Commissioner to ask for funding to rejuvenate packing plants

By Rob Jones
 5 days ago

(From The Associated Press) South Carolina’s agriculture chief plans to ask lawmakers for $75 million to help bring processing and packing facilities to the state so farmers don’t have to send their products away.

South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers says, expanding that capacity will help South Carolina’s agriculture business keep growing. Weathers also was celebrating reaching his goal of more than $50 billion of economic impact for agriculture he made when he took office in 2004.

Weathers was joined by Gov. Henry McMaster, who altered his standard line when making economic development announcements. McMaster said South Carolina was booming and blooming.

