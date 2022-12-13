ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

spectrumnews1.com

Push to repeal California anti-oil law inches closer to goal

A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Tamal shop battles inflation by making own masa

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Tamales Express is a tamal shop in the Santa Clarita Valley. The owners saw an increase of 45 cents per pound for their masa in the past few months. In order to combat the increase, they started making their own masa.
spectrumnews1.com

Washington man indicted in fires at Jehovah's Witness halls

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who is already in federal custody on weapons and hate crime charges has been indicted in a series of arsons at Jehovah's Witness kingdom halls, authorities announced Wednesday. Seattle U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a news release that the new charges...
OLYMPIA, WA

