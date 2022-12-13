Read full article on original website
Push to repeal California anti-oil law inches closer to goal
A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September.
Tamal shop battles inflation by making own masa
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Tamales Express is a tamal shop in the Santa Clarita Valley. The owners saw an increase of 45 cents per pound for their masa in the past few months. In order to combat the increase, they started making their own masa.
Woman makes history with central Kentucky's first multicultural hair salon
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A multicultural hair salon in central Kentucky is breaking barriers, building empowerment and spreading education. Melanie Day is the owner of You’ve Got Curls & Hair Loss Center. The salon is central Kentucky’s first multicultural hair salon. It’s been open since May 2012.
Washington man indicted in fires at Jehovah's Witness halls
SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who is already in federal custody on weapons and hate crime charges has been indicted in a series of arsons at Jehovah's Witness kingdom halls, authorities announced Wednesday. Seattle U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a news release that the new charges...
