Lehigh County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Walmart in Lower Nazareth debuts 'store of the future' technology

L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Walmart store in Northampton County is showing off a new look. The store in Lower Nazareth debuted what Walmart calls its "store of the future" technology Friday. It's aiming for a more customer-friendly experience. Nine Walmart employees who have worked at the store since...
WFMZ-TV Online

Carbon Transit service ends at noon Thursday

Some public transportation in Carbon County is canceled for the rest of the day due to winter weather. All Carbon Transit service, which includes CT Van, CT Bus and CT Flex, ends at noon Thursday, said the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA), which runs the service. All LANTA bus...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

COVID-19 Deaths of Northampton County Residents in 2022

Between January 1st and December 12, 2022 the Northampton County Coroner recorded 213 COVID-19 related deaths in Northampton County (189 Residents/24 Non-Residents). “A rise in respiratory infections is being reported across the nation which includes cases of COVID-19,” says Lamont McClure. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted and to wear a mask when in the presence of someone who is vulnerable to infection.”
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Historic Upper Saucon Site to Receive Recognition

Today it’s little more than a windswept pass-through along a busy parkway, but in the late 19th century the area near Old Bethlehem Pike and Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township was home to a significant piece of American industrial history. That history will be formally recognized by...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Free Bridge' connecting NJ to Pa. gets back its century-old monuments

EASTON, Pa. - An important piece of the puzzle is back in place, amid ongoing repairs to the "Free Bridge" connecting Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Monuments, more than a century old, were restored this year. Right on that Northampton Street Bridge connecting Easton, Pa. to Phillipsburg, N.J., two shiny, golden...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year

MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hellertown positioned to end various Lower Saucon pacts

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Hellertown Borough Council advanced various bills to terminate existing agreements with Lower Saucon Township during a special meeting Monday night. The legislation included the authorization of three advertisements for bills. One bill would end the two municipalities' agreements to operate the Saucon Valley Compost Center. Another would...
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Architect breaks down plans for Easton's Centre Square hotel

EASTON, Pa. - 69 News is learning more about the proposal for Easton's Centre Square Hotel, now that planners have municipal approvals under their belts. The group Enjoy with Gusto, which owns several of the city's prominent restaurants and the Townley House boutique hotel, is spearheading the project. Architect Jeff...
EASTON, PA

