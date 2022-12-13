Read full article on original website
Jeep Stops Production of Popular Vehicle, Closes Factory
On July 7, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson was in the White House and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones was at the top of the charts. And on the same day the first car rolled off the line at the Belvidere Assembly Plant. The facility, located in...
What Would Tesla Look Like Without Elon Musk?
Every day, it seems Elon Musk and Tesla drift further apart. Musk is continually starting or buying companies and diluting his stake in the automaker — both in terms of attention and the number of Tesla shares he owns. After Musk sold even more Tesla shares today, he reportedly owns a mere 13.4-percent stake in the company he pretends to have founded. And it’s no secret that he’s considering leaving the role of Tesla CEO entirely.
How Large Trucks and SUVs Are Dragging Down America's Fuel Economy
Trucks and large SUVs are offsetting fuel economy gains from more efficient models in the U.S. as sedan and wagon sale have plummeted. While EVs are slowly gaining traction, and even though carmakers have increased the efficiency of new models, nationwide average fuel efficiency is being dragged down by pickups, and has stagnated at 25.4 miles per gallon in 2021 — the same as 2020, according to a report from the EPA.
Consumer Reports Says That Tesla, Nissan, and Kia Make the Most Reliable EVs With a Caveat
Tesla and Consumer Reports have had a fraught relationship, to say the least, but on Wednesday CR had at least one good thing to say about Tesla, which was that the Model 3 is among the most reliable EVs, according to its surveys. One problem, however, is that EVs, as a whole don’t seem to be as reliable as their internal combustion counterparts.
Average New Car Prices Hit a Record High in November
In general, you can expect the average price of a new car to increase year-over-year. It happens. We were used to it. And then COVID hit, disrupting global supply chains, causing a chip shortage, and sending car prices through the roof. With fewer new cars to buy, people started paying more for used cars, and anyone who wanted a new car was forced to pay a serious premium. Now, almost three years later, the average price of a new car is the highest it’s ever been.
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
Tesla Is Still Trying to Scale Production
Tesla is ramping up Texan production while eyeing a factory in Mexico, and Faraday Future has its sights set on March deliveries. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, December 16, 2022. 1st Gear: Tesla Is Boosting Model Y Production In Texas... Tesla’s Texan factory got off...
China Is Going Big on EV Exports
BYD is introducing another marque as Chinese vehicle exports grow, California is pumping billions into charging infrastructure, and Ford and CATL may build a battery plant in Michigan. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, December 15, 2022. 1st Gear: Chinese Automakers Are Preparing For Export Sales.
GM Recalls 740,000 Vehicles for DRLs That Don't Turn Off
It’s a big week for big recalls, apparently. After Ram was forced to call back 1.4 million pickup trucks for defective tailgates that could fly open while driving, General Motors has swooped in with a recall of its own, issuing a recall for more than 740,000 Cadillac, Buick, Chevy and GMC models with potentially faulty running lights that don’t shut off.
Customers Continue to Go Through It With Carvana
Oh, Carvana. When will you learn that customers just want the titles to their cars? Maybe they’re getting lost in everything else that’s been going on with the company this year — who knows? But as Atlanta local news WSB-TV reports, many customers either still don’t have the title to their vehicle, or are going through a hassle trying to get it.
Watch a Lucid Air Sapphire Smoke a Tesla Model S Plaid and a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport in a Drag Race
By now, we’re all very used to seeing the insane off-the-line acceleration you get in an electric vehicle. It’s this instant-torque thrilling performance that’s inspired some impressive drag races between the likes of Kia and Lamborghini. Now, there’s a new insane drag race to enjoy between three blisteringly fast cars.
Check Out the Adorable New Trucks Toyota Is Building for Thailand
Toyota has revealed its first fully-electric pickup truck alongside a mysterious and adorable new truck due for release in Thailand one year from now, if not more. The Hilux Revo BEV Concept is a new EV based on the popular Hilux pickup, while the enigmatic IMV 0 is unlike any truck currently produced by the Japanese carmaker. But given it’s “0" designation and similarity to the Toyota Compact Cruiser EV, it’s possible the IMV 0 could be powered by a number of eco-friendly powertrains, maybe even an FCEV or hydrogen-combustion setup.
The Ford Edge Looks So Much Better in China
Maybe it’s consumer tastes, but for years, American automakers have shown countries around the world more love than they do their native country. From designs to engines, sometimes it seems like we get the short end of the stick. Take the Chinese market Ford Edge. Up until recently, China got a slightly different version of the midsize crossover. But new images from the Chinese Ministry of Information and Technology show that Ford has given the Edge a serious redesign. And it needs to come to the US.
MSC, a Balkan Gang and the Drug Bust That Changed an Industry
On June 17, 2019, Customs and Border Protection agents discovered about 45,000 pounds of cocaine valued at $1 billion aboard the MSC Gayane in the port of Philadelphia, en route to Rotterdam. It was one of the largest trafficking busts ever, and certainly the largest at sea. And it was a long time coming, as masterminds of the Balkan Cartel honed their schemes for a decade, monitoring Mediterranean Shipping Company and forcibly recruiting its employees. Bloomberg’s Lauren Etter and Michael Riley have published the deepest report into the story yet, and it’s a gripping read.
At $7,900, Would You Let This 2005 Ford Escape XLT Slip on By?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Ford Escape is one of a selection of small SUVs that strangely appears to have a cult following among car buyers. Let’s see if this one’s price has us all drinking the Kool-Aid. If you grew up in the Scouts—either Boy...
The Ford Fiesta Had to Die so More EVs Could Live
Back in October, Ford announced that it would finally kill off the Fiesta. It was a sad day for fans of small hatchbacks, although it was probably sadder for those in Europe who still had access to the Fiesta after Ford stopped selling it in the U.S. But the electric cars must be built, and to make that happen, the Fiesta had to die.
Honda Has Discovered the Massive Sales Potential of Over-the-Air Updates
Every couple of weeks, some automaker publicizes a plan to overhaul its infotainment software, making it faster, smarter, and able to reach more aspects of the vehicle. They evangelize the convenience of “over-the-air” updates — something that cars have been capable of for the last 10 years — with an eye toward the future of the ever-evolving “ownership experience.” Today, that automaker is Honda; and the future it envisions sound like it’ll probably require your credit card.
The VinFast VF8 Is Simply Not Ready for America
I took out my phone and began frantically taking pictures of my passport as the hundred-person-plus customs line inched forward. “You’ll get your passport back a little later,” someone at the head of the line told me. ”They’re going to hold on to them for a while.” I wasn’t sure if this person was an influencer, a journalist I didn’t recognize, or a VinFast employee. But it’s not like I had a choice. I mean, what was I going to do? The Vietnamese customs agent looked me up and down and put my passport in a pile with all the others.
What’s the Best Car for Learning to Drive Stick?
Once you’ve mastered the art of accelerating, turning, and stopping, you’ve got the basics of driving nailed down. Then, if you want to feel more connected to the car and the journey, learning to drive a manual is a great way to go. But, if you’re keen to give driving stick a try, what car should you start with?
California DMV Eases Some Restrictions on GM's Cruise While NHTSA Says It Will Investigate
It’s been a busy week at General Motors’ Cruise: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Friday it’s opening an investigation into the robotaxis over “inappropriately hard braking or [becoming] immobilized.” The announcement comes one day after the California Department of Motor Vehicles cleared Cruise to operate 24 hours a day with no restrictions on San Francisco streets.
