5 Best Tamales Store In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Semi-truck overturns on I-35 northbound in south Austin
Some lanes are affected on Interstate 35 northbound in south Austin after a semi-truck overturned Friday morning.
Police identify victim in Dec. 12 north Austin homicide
The Austin Police Department on Friday in a news release identified the victim of a Dec. 12 homicide in north Austin.
fox7austin.com
Roughly $1.3 million stolen in jugging incidents this year in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Violent jugging incidents have been caught on camera this year in Austin. Most recently, during a jugging on Saturday, Dec. 10, a man was attacked at a convenience store after leaving a bank in North Austin. "The suspects punched the victim at least three times in the...
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
Austin Chronicle
Round Rock ISD Repels Invasion by Worm People
"You're about to go down the most interesting rabbit hole of your life," RRISD Vice President Tiffanie Harrison told me in the first of several long interviews we conducted in September, as we learned how far-right activists in RRISD – which includes a large part of North Austin along with its Williamson County namesake – were trying to take over the district's public schools.
APD makes arrest in Dec. 6 south Austin homicide
The Austin Police Department arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred on Dec. 6 in south Austin, according to an APD news release.
CBS Austin
Police say more than $1.3 million stolen in 'jugging' crimes around Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for three people connected to a violent ‘jugging’ in East Austin. Police say more than $1.3 million dollars have been stolen this year in "jugging" events. On Saturday, three men followed a person to a convenience store located off of East...
Police recover food trailer stolen from north Austin restaurant
Trinh Nguyen, the co-owner of Le Bleu restaurant on Research Blvd., said officers now have the bright green food trailer that someone took from a parking spot in front of her business. Details are not available yet about how police located the trailer or where they found it in Austin.
Father killed in hit-and-run by passing semi while pulled over for unrelated crash, still no leads
The Austin Police Department said it was still looking for the driver who hit Ian Lewis on I-35 in August and drove off.
APD identify man who died from October southeast Austin stabbing
On Friday, the Austin Police Department said a man involved in an October stabbing died Dec. 10.
Eater
Where to Find the Best Versions of Classic Chinese Dishes in Austin
Chinese cuisine is generally fantastic — especially so in Austin where there are plentiful restaurants serving up a variety of amazing regional fare from the East Asian country. There’s a place for everyone, whether you’re a fan of the dishes, looking for epic banquet hall food, or missing comforting classics your families would make at home.
Nationwide Report
1 Student Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Burnet (Burnet, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Burnet on Wednesday. The crash happened in Burnet. According to the reports, an unknown vehicle and an unknown student were involved in the collision.
1 dead after being hit by vehicle on Montopolis Drive
Police said a woman was walking on the road when a vehicle hit her around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not stay on the scene.
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
fox7austin.com
Porch pirate seen following delivery vehicles, stealing packages in Hays County
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is investigating after a man was seen following delivery vehicles and stealing packages from Hays County homes. According to officials, a man was seen on Dec. 10 following delivery vehicles through neighborhoods and stealing packages from porches. Multiple houses in Kyle and...
APD: Driver flees after hitting man in south Austin
Austin Police said a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in south Austin.
Woman dies after crashing into tree on W. Cesar Chavez
It happened around 11 p.m. on W. Cesar Chavez near where the road intersects with N. Lamar.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Georgetown (Georgetown, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Georgetown on Thursday. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just south of State Highway 29 at around 7 a.m.
fox7austin.com
Man charged in connection with death of Justin Haden booked in Travis County Jail
AUSTIN, Texas - The man charged in connection with the death of Justin Haden is now back in Austin. Jail records show that Gavin Roberts was booked in the Travis County Jail last night on two charges including tampering with human remains. Haden, 34, was last seen alive at his...
fox7austin.com
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
