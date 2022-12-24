Repeat Offender: Woman Charged With Second DWI After Crash In Northern Westchester, Police Say

A woman charged with drunk driving after an accident in Northern Westchester was found to have a previous DWI conviction, police said.

On Friday, Dec. 9, around 11:50 p.m., police in Yorktown responded to a single-vehicle accident on Granite Springs Road and determined that the driver had been operating the car while intoxicated, according to Yorktown Police.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Elizabeth Noble of Somers, was then arrested and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Police then realized after further investigation that Noble had previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated in the past 10 years.

Because of this, Noble was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the prior ten years, along with several traffic infractions, according to authorities.

Noble will appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Jan. 3, police said.