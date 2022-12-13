Israel Adesanya’s head coach: Khamzat Chimaev ‘rising star, but he’s done literally nothing at middleweight’

Valentina Shevchenko has a few choices for whenever she decides to come back. We last saw the UFC women’s flyweight champion at UFC 275, where she defended her title against Taila Santos in as close split decision victory. Following the controversial result, Shevchenko won’t be giving the on-par challenger an immediate rematch. Instead, she’s looking for someone she has yet to face [or in one case, hasn’t faced in a while].

