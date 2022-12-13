Israel Adesanya’s head coach: Khamzat Chimaev ‘rising star, but he’s done literally nothing at middleweight’

Read full article on original website
I was born without legs but that won’t stop me from making brutal MMA debut, says Zion Clark
AN ATHLETE born without legs is set to make his MMA debut. Zion Clark was born without legs due to caudal regression syndrome, a rare disorder that impairs the development of the lower body. But that has not stopped him from achieving a record-breaking career. Now Clark is smashing more...
Valentina Shevchenko Has Four Potential Fights For Return, Including ‘Super-Fights’ With Fellow UFC Champions
Valentina Shevchenko has a few choices for whenever she decides to come back. We last saw the UFC women’s flyweight champion at UFC 275, where she defended her title against Taila Santos in as close split decision victory. Following the controversial result, Shevchenko won’t be giving the on-par challenger an immediate rematch. Instead, she’s looking for someone she has yet to face [or in one case, hasn’t faced in a while].
MMA Fighting
Jake Shields, Mike Jackson erupt in physical altercation at UFC PI over social media insults; both threaten legal action
Online bad blood has spilled over into real life for two UFC veterans. Former Strikeforce champion Jake Shields posted a video to Twitter on Friday showing a physical altercation between him and four-fight UFC veteran Mike Jackson, which took place at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Shields and Jackson have feuded over social media extensively on a variety of issues such as race, politics, and more.
Chris Weidman: Paddy Pimblett 'completely delusional' about UFC 282 win vs. Jared Gordon 'or it's a gimmick'
Chris Weidman can’t believe that Paddy Pimblett seriously thinks he beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) defeated Gordon by unanimous decision in this past Saturday’s co-main event at T-Mobile Arena – a decision which turned plenty of heads and put the judges under fire.
Conor McGregor removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years
Conor McGregor has been removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not competed in the Octagon since July of 2021. The 34-year-old Irishman was defeated by TKO during a trilogy match...
'Don't play with my name': UFC's Bobby Green fired up about USADA suspension tarnishing reputation
LAS VEGAS – Bobby Green arrived at UFC Fight Night 216 media day with a lot to get off his chest. He walked up on the dais and grabbed the microphone before knocking over a Monster water bottle that was standing on the table in front of him. After that, he looked up to the ceiling and took a deep breath.
John McCarthy thinks crowd reaction influenced son to score UFC 282 fight for Paddy Pimblett
John McCarthy disagrees with his son’s scorecard for Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon. McCarthy’s son, Ron McCarthy, was one of the three judges cageside scoring the UFC 282 co-main event between Pimblett and Gordon this past Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC)...
WWE Star Reportedly Released In Controversial Move
WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose, who dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Rose posted risque content on her FanTime page that the company deemed "outside the parameters of her contract." They reportedly felt they were "put in a tough position."
'No ill will' but Jared Gordon wants Paddy Pimblett rematch at UFC 286 in London
Jared Gordon thinks he was robbed against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282 and is eager to avenge his loss. Gordon (19-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) lost a unanimous decision to Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) in this past Saturday’s co-main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Gordon was visibly upset and surprised when the judges’ scorecards were read, and many shared his sentiment.
Sean Strickland Roasts Israel Adesanya For Brass Knuckles Arrest: ‘If He Was A Real Man, It Would Have Been A Gun’
When it came to his words, Sean Strickland had no problem pulling the trigger at the UFC Vegas 66 media day. The top middleweight contender would tackle a number of different topics. Strickland covered all of the bases, talking about his thoughts on politics, guns and even went on to roast MMA reporters in classic Strickland-fashion. In the midst of all of the chaos, Israel Adesanya’s name was also caught in the crossfire.
Valentina Shevchenko name drops two opponents for her next title defense
Valentina Shevchenko has given her thoughts on who she will face next as her UFC flyweight title reign continues. Ever since capturing the belt four years ago, Valentina Shevchenko has been the queen at 125 pounds. ‘Bullet’ has been able to defeat everyone who has stepped forward, even if the win over Taila Santos was a bit controversial.
MMA Fighting
KSI blasts Dillon Danis for no-show at first press conference: ‘He is terrified of me’
On Thursday, a press conference took place to promote the upcoming boxing match between KSI and Dillon Danis. Unfortunately, one fighter showed up, while the other didn’t. KSI and Danis are scheduled to meet in the headliner of MF and DAZN: X Series 004, which takes place Jan. 14 at Wembley Arena in London. Sitting on the stage without Danis during the press conference, KSI felt disrespected, yet believes he’s certainly in the Bellator fighter’s head.
MMAmania.com
Jared Gordon: Paddy Pimblett loss has ‘got to be top three worst decisions ever in UFC history’
Jared Gordon feels the judges did him wrong this past weekend (Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taking on Paddy Pimblett in each fighter’s first UFC co-main event appearance, Gordon put on a solid performance as the betting underdog. Unfortunately for “Flash,” he came up on the wrong end of the unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the bout 29-28 for Pimblett (see scorecard here).
John McCarthy believes current UFC seating arrangement causes issues for judges: “You want better scores, change it”
John McCarthy believes the UFC seating arrangement is what causes issues for judges when scoring fights for the promotion. Over the course of the last few weeks, months and years, judging has been a big issue in mixed martial arts. Some think the problem is exaggerated whereas others want it to be addressed immediately.
EXCLUSIVE: Vicente Luque Says Khamzat Chimaev ‘Talks Too Much’ and Addresses Possible Fight With Jorge Masvidal
No. 9 ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque recently sat down to speak with Mike Owens in a Middle Easy exclusive interview to discuss something of the bigger stories in the 170-pound division in recent months. ‘The Silent Assassin’ was last seen inside the Octagon this past August on the losing...
MMA Fighting
Gilbert Burns: Either Jorge Masvidal or UFC lying about fight offer
Gilbert Burns certainly wanted to fight Jorge Masvidal in his next UFC outing, but after months of back and forth, he’s moving on. “I was [surprised] because he said my name multiple times on a couple occasions in different interviews,” Burns said backstage at UFC 282. “He said he was going to do one more fight this year, and I was like, OK, it’s happening.
