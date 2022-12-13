ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WBTW News13

2 more charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in Conway, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Gary Salters, 21, of Myrtle Beach, and George Errol Salters, 18, of Myrtle Beach, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Shots fired after argument at Florence apartment complex, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a shooting Thursday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of North Coit Street and West Darlington Street, Brandt said. Police were called at 10:38 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of Coit […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Coroner: 1 found dead in Georgetown County house fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a fire is under investigation after a woman was found dead inside the home. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Bostic said when...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Benjamin’s Bakery owner reacts after burglar breaks in, steals donation box

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search is on for the person who broke into a Surfside Beach staple and stole a donation box. WMBF News obtained surveillance video showing the burglar throwing a rock through the glass door of Benjamin’s Bakery on Thursday morning and kicking down the glass before climbing through and taking the donation box. The crime happened in less than 15 seconds.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: Man stole Christmas gifts from Marlboro County home, sold them

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing Christmas gifts before selling them, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Lee Johnson, 47, of McColl, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary, malicious damage to property, petit larceny and receiving or possession of stolen property, […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
WECT

Man accused of hitting cyclist with his car in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in relation to an assault that took place on Nov. 13 on Swamp Fox Hwy W in Fair Bluff. According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old James Perry Enzor struck Michael Rossi Hayes...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

