Read full article on original website
Related
2 more charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in Conway, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Gary Salters, 21, of Myrtle Beach, and George Errol Salters, 18, of Myrtle Beach, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of […]
Shots fired after argument at Florence apartment complex, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a shooting Thursday, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of North Coit Street and West Darlington Street, Brandt said. Police were called at 10:38 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot of Coit […]
WMBF
Coroner: 1 found dead in Georgetown County house fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a fire is under investigation after a woman was found dead inside the home. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Bostic said when...
WMBF
Benjamin’s Bakery owner reacts after burglar breaks in, steals donation box
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search is on for the person who broke into a Surfside Beach staple and stole a donation box. WMBF News obtained surveillance video showing the burglar throwing a rock through the glass door of Benjamin’s Bakery on Thursday morning and kicking down the glass before climbing through and taking the donation box. The crime happened in less than 15 seconds.
Thief steals donation bucket from Surfside Beach bakery, police say
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A thief stole a donation bucket from a Surfside Beach bakery, according to the Surfside Beach Police Department. A man broke into Benjamin’s Bakery at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday and took the donation bucket from the front counter with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police. Police are asking […]
Florence County deputies search for truck stolen from motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are asking the public for help locating a truck that was stolen from a motel. A white 2000 Ford F-350 and 1999 red EZ-Go golf cart were stolen Oct. 2 from a motel on Mandeville Road near I-95 and Highway 52 in the Florence area, according to […]
Deputies: Man stole Christmas gifts from Marlboro County home, sold them
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing Christmas gifts before selling them, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Lee Johnson, 47, of McColl, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary, malicious damage to property, petit larceny and receiving or possession of stolen property, […]
WMBF
Verbal fight leads to shooting at Florence apartment complex parking lot, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Officers responded to the scene just before 10:40 a.m. Thursday at the Coit Village Apartments along North Coit Street. Investigators said there was a verbal fight in the parking lot of the apartment complex which...
Former Pee Dee Regional Center employee accused of hitting vulnerable adult
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pee Dee Regional Center employee was arrested after being accused of hitting a resident, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Terry Leshawn Cooper Jr., 33, of Florence, was arrested Thursday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. On Dec. 7, Cooper allegedly hit the victim […]
1 hurt in Myrtle Beach shooting; police say suspects fled before officers arrived
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, police said. Officers were called the area of 16th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach police said in a Facebook post. Officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. after getting a report about […]
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
One killed in Williamsburg County crash involving tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a crash in Williamsburg County near the Georgetown County line, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 51 in Williamsburg County, according to troopers. A driver in a sedan […]
Fire destroys car near Loris; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire destroyed a car early Thursday morning near Loris, but no one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was called at 7:21 a.m. to the 3000 block of Daisy Road. No additional information was immediately available.
Missing woman, 1-year-old baby found safe, Florence police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing woman and 1-year-old child have been found safe, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Because the people were found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed from this story.
Horry County officer heard about 100 gunshots in Loris area, report says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the street to Highway 746. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after an officer reported hearing about 100 gunshots fired in the Loris area, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called Monday evening after a […]
WMBF
Life-threatening injuries reported in Myrtle Beach crash, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash closed off part of Highway 15 in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, according to police. The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the wreck happened in the area of Pine Island Road. As a result, the section of Highway 15 between Pine Island Road and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police looking for man after suspicious incident on S. College Rd.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police need your help finding a man involved in a a suspicious incident Thursday near the 300 block of S. College Road. Police say the man is described as being in his mid-40s to early 50s, approximately 200 lbs., and having a gray ponytail.
Warrants: Man charged in deadly Conway shooting fired into home with 2 people inside
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Sunday shooting, according to the police department. Joe Detrell Gause, 30, of Loris, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. Gause is accused of firing shots into a home […]
WECT
Man accused of hitting cyclist with his car in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in relation to an assault that took place on Nov. 13 on Swamp Fox Hwy W in Fair Bluff. According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, 46-year-old James Perry Enzor struck Michael Rossi Hayes...
66-year-old man missing in Florence County may have dementia, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 66-year-old man who might be affected by dementia is missing from the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Bansibhai Patel of Florence was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday at his home on Westbrook Drive, deputies said. Patel was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, black […]
Comments / 1