Ohio County, WV

Hancock County man indicted in international drug operation

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A Hancock County man is facing federal indictment in what authorities say is an international drug operation. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says 50-year-old Thomas O. McGowan is accused of receiving nearly 60,000 pills from Bulgaria. The shipments were concealed in large spools of yarn to...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
Harrison County Sheriff's Investigation Results in Jail Sentence to Former NCRJ Correctional Officer

FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced this week to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
West Virginia man indicted after receiving shipments from Bulgaria containing large amounts of controlled substances

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hancock County man has been charged with acquiring more than 50,000 pills from Europe for redistribution in the United States. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced on Wednesday that Thomas O. McGowan, age 50, has been indicted on federal drug charges after an investigation revealed that he had received shipments from Bulgaria containing large amounts of Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
Ohio files suit against Columbus firearm restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state of Ohio has launched a legal challenge against Columbus City Council’s move to restrict the use and sale of firearms within city limits. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint in Fairfield County Wednesday urging a judge to block the enforcement of City Council’s three-pronged package that limits […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Suspected car thief arrested in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio —The suspect in several auto thefts in Vinton and Jackson Counties was arrested this week. According to the Jackson County Municipal Court, probation officers with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter S. Beckett on Wednesday. Authorities say Beckett is suspected of stealing...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Ohio bill to honor Sheriff Abdalla heads to Governors desk

State Representative Ron Ferguson’s (R-Wintersville) legislation designating a portion of State Route 7 in Jefferson County in honor of Sheriff Fred Abdalla today passed the Ohio House and Senate as part of Substitute House Bill 578. Sheriff Abdalla had a long and accomplished career in public service. A decorated U.S. Army Veteran, he served 2 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Wheeling police arrest three after search warrant at apartment

 The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence. Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street. When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency […]
WHEELING, WV
After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added

A previous report on Dollar General can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores […]
OHIO STATE
Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
AMANDA, OH
More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program

CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Coshocton man charged with Trafficking in Cocaine

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing charges following a drug bust. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that 43-year-old Rick A. Dearston of Coshocton was formally charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, a first degree felony. On December12, at approximately 9:30 P.M., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash

ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash in Pleasants County. According to court records, Cana E. Turner was charged with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death. On September 17, 2021, she crashed her SUV, killing her passenger Abigail Hause.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV

