2 men sentenced for roles in West Virginia drug trafficking conspiracy
A Fairmont man and a Detroit man were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Former West Virginia corrections officer sentenced for distributing drugs inside jail
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Quinn, of Marietta, Ohio, 28, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to one count […]
Ban on gun sales during a riot, tougher penalties for impeding police pass Ohio General Assembly
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Police would be banned from stopping guns from being sold or carried in areas where a riot is happening or might take place under legislation passed early Thursday morning during a marathon session by Ohio state lawmakers. Senate Bill 16, which now goes to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk,...
WTOV 9
Hancock County man indicted in international drug operation
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A Hancock County man is facing federal indictment in what authorities say is an international drug operation. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says 50-year-old Thomas O. McGowan is accused of receiving nearly 60,000 pills from Bulgaria. The shipments were concealed in large spools of yarn to...
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
Marion County man sentenced for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Justin Paul Thompson, of Fairmont, West Virginia, was sentenced on Wednesday to 24 months of incarceration for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Thompson, 38, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of...
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Ohio Files for Temporary Restraining Order to Stop Columbus from Enforcing Gun Laws
The State of Ohio has just filed a "Complaint for Declaratory Judgement, TRO, and Preliminary and Permanent Injunctive Relief" against the City of Columbus and City Attorney Zack Klein. Essentially, this means the State is asking a judge to hear their arguments that Columbus has enacted laws that are in...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Sheriff's Investigation Results in Jail Sentence to Former NCRJ Correctional Officer
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced this week to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
West Virginia man indicted after receiving shipments from Bulgaria containing large amounts of controlled substances
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hancock County man has been charged with acquiring more than 50,000 pills from Europe for redistribution in the United States. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced on Wednesday that Thomas O. McGowan, age 50, has been indicted on federal drug charges after an investigation revealed that he had received shipments from Bulgaria containing large amounts of Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substances.
Ohio files suit against Columbus firearm restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state of Ohio has launched a legal challenge against Columbus City Council’s move to restrict the use and sale of firearms within city limits. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a complaint in Fairfield County Wednesday urging a judge to block the enforcement of City Council’s three-pronged package that limits […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspected car thief arrested in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio —The suspect in several auto thefts in Vinton and Jackson Counties was arrested this week. According to the Jackson County Municipal Court, probation officers with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter S. Beckett on Wednesday. Authorities say Beckett is suspected of stealing...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man given 25 years for cocaine trafficking and shooting a federal agent
PITTSBURGH — A federal judge has sentenced a Pittsburgh man to 25 years in prison in connection to cocaine trafficking as well asshooting a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent in June 2020, a release from the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Dion Williams, 46, was given...
Ohio bill to honor Sheriff Abdalla heads to Governors desk
State Representative Ron Ferguson’s (R-Wintersville) legislation designating a portion of State Route 7 in Jefferson County in honor of Sheriff Fred Abdalla today passed the Ohio House and Senate as part of Substitute House Bill 578. Sheriff Abdalla had a long and accomplished career in public service. A decorated U.S. Army Veteran, he served 2 […]
Wheeling police arrest three after search warrant at apartment
The Wheeling Police Department arrested three people Wednesday morning after conducting a search warrant at an East Wheeling residence. Around 3:40 a.m., police say they executed the warrant at a second-floor apartment located at 97-12th Street. When officers made entry, they said they found 1,478 grams of methamphetamine, 78.65 grams of fentanyl, $5,635 in currency […]
Woman charged after troopers find fentanyl in West Virginia hotel room
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after troopers find drugs at a hotel room in Fairmont. On Dec. 12, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of a breaking and entering taking place at a residence on McCurderysville Pike, according to a criminal complaint. […]
After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added
A previous report on Dollar General can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores […]
cwcolumbus.com
Case dismissed against man charged with murder of brother in Amanda, Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Prosecutors indicate they want to investigate a man's self-defense claim after he was charged with murder in connection with his brother's death. Fairfield County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Witt filed to have the murder case against Mickey L, Enmen, 39, dismissed without prejudice, writing, "additional investigation is needed on the issue of self-defense."
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program
CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
WHIZ
Coshocton man charged with Trafficking in Cocaine
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing charges following a drug bust. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that 43-year-old Rick A. Dearston of Coshocton was formally charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, a first degree felony. On December12, at approximately 9:30 P.M., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office...
WTAP
Woman sentenced in Pleasants County fatal crash
ST MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman has been sentenced for causing a fatal crash in Pleasants County. According to court records, Cana E. Turner was charged with driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing death. On September 17, 2021, she crashed her SUV, killing her passenger Abigail Hause.
