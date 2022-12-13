ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

US poised to ban shark fin trade, pleasing conservationists

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. is poised to ban the lucrative trade in shark fins, a move conservationists hope will help protect millions of sharks that are butchered every year to satisfy demand in China and other parts of Asia. The practice of shark finning, whereby sharks are caught...

Comments / 0

Community Policy