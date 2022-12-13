Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Warrant: Man wanted by SPD for domestic battery, other charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a man they say battered his girlfriend in early December. According to police, a female victim reported that 33-year-old Leontraevious Nelson, Jr. battered her on December 3 following an argument. The victim claims Nelson placed...
UPDATE: Suspect Named, Another Arrested in Shreveport Murder
KSLA
Attempted murder suspect arrested after traffic stop in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A wanted Red River Parish man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 16. after a traffic stop in Natchitoches. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling on Woodyard Drive when they stopped a 2016 Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation. Before the stop, deputies learned the vehicle license number had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as being wanted by the Coushatta Police Department in connection with an attempted murder investigation.
KSLA
Police say cases are connected: two bodies found hours apart, one behind dumpster and other in drainage ditch
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a night club in the 3000 block of Girard Street, followed by another man’s body being found in a drainage ditch just a few hours later. Police...
Texarkana Ar Police Arrest Suspect in December 4 Shooting Death
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
Police say the suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Shreveport bar early Friday morning crashed his motorcycle and died while fleeing the scene.
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD arrests man for aggravated assault
Officers arrested 59-year-old Joel Rodriguez at approximately 6:28 p.m. on December 8 in the 1700 block of West Avenue C in Hope. Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault on a family member and resisting arrest. Rodriguez is being held in the Hempstead County Detention Facility awaiting a first appearance.
txktoday.com
$100,000 Bond Set for Woman Arrested for Abandoning/Endangering a Child
The Texarkana Texas Police Department reports that around 2:30 a.m. yesterday morning, Officer Jonathan Price was flagged down by a lady who said that she’d just found a little girl walking down College Drive. She was barefoot and had on only her pajamas – even though it was cold and wet outside. The four-year-old told them that she woke up and couldn’t find her mother, so she decided to go run down the road and find her. She was able to show them where she lived, but they found the front door of the apartment standing wide open and nobody was there.
magnoliareporter.com
Rose faces capital murder charge in Smith Street shooting
Rico Jermaine Rose had his initial court appearance Wednesday morning in Columbia Court Circuit Court and was formally charged with capital murder. Rose, 32, was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals at a residence on Union Street in Magnolia and was initially held at the Union County Jail. For Tuesday’s appearance,...
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting
ktalnews.com
U.S. Attorney: Shreveport man, woman sentenced in separate drug, gun cases
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man and woman from Shreveport were sentenced to federal prison on unrelated drug possession and weapons charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The first case involved 20-year-old Timothy DeWayne Vasher, who was convicted of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute...
ktalnews.com
Police investigating after body found in Bossier home
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning. According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.
Shreveport Domestic Violence Felon Sentenced to Prison
A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty to third-offense domestic abuse battery has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Caddo Parish District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Alonzo Na'jee Thomas, 35, to serve two concurrent five-year hard-labor prison terms following his pleading Monday, December 12, 2022. The court ordered the first year to be served without benefit of probation, parole and suspension of sentence.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sentenced after killing a man at a birthday party
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after killing another man at a child’s birthday party in 2020. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old DeMichael Antonio Turel was sentenced to two decades in prison for the negligent homicide of 31-year-old Jermaine Robinson. Gunfire began at a birthday party in the 5200 block of Bienville Street on June 10, 2020 and the victim was shot in the chest.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Five Shreveport Women arrested and charged with theft at Ulta store in Texarkana
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas, the Texarkana, Arkansas Police said. Police said that Central Dispatch gave out information that the items stolen from the store had tracking devices...
ktalnews.com
3 teens wounded in Bossier City shooting facing charges
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three teens are facing charges after they get out of the hospital for their involvement in a shooting Wednesday night in Bossier City that left them wounded. Officers were called to Traffic and Berry Streets around 8:30 p.m. in response to multiple reports of...
Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County criminal docket will be heard Thursday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held Thursday, December 15, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this...
