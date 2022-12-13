Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WISH-TV
Lawrence firefighters provide assistance after person drives car into home
LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence City Fire Department say a person has minor injuries after crashing their car into a home. Firefighters confirmed in a social media post that the home is being inspected by the Indianapolis Fire Department collapse team. News 8 sent a crew to the...
WISH-TV
Complete Comfort Gives Back This Holiday Season
Keith McGaha of Shelbyville, IN is the recipient of a brand new furnace from Complete Comfort. This holiday season Complete Comfort decided to give back to the community that has supported them for over 20 years. Keith McGaha was selected for his big heart. McGaha’s current system is over 30...
Think twice before plugging a heater into a power strip
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WEHT) – As the weather continues to get colder, fire officials are reminding everyone to not plug space heaters into power strips and/or extension cords. Greenfield Fire Territory says heaters need to be plugged directly into the wall outlet. Officals say the reason for this is that power strips and extension cords can’t […]
Person dead after concrete box falls from crane at Greenwood construction site
GREENWOOD, Ind. — A person is dead after a concrete box fell from a crane at a Greenwood construction site, hitting the victim. Greenwood Police officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Madison Avenue for an original call of a “trench rescue”. Upon arrival to the intersection of Orchard Lane […]
wrtv.com
Indianapolis coffee shop raises $15k to help man living in their parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — MOTW Coffee and Pastries says they like to do "big things and good things." One of those good things is giving James Tooley a chance to start over. "When they reached out, that right there, man, that changed everything. That gave me hope and everything," Tooley said.
bcdemocrat.com
Spend time in nature: reservations open now at tiny-house campground site
VAN BUREN TWP. — Visitors to Brown County seeking an escape to rejuvenate and find balance in their lives can now make reservations to do so on a 250-acre property in the southern part of the county. The newly established campgrounds, called Getaway Brown County, feature 45 tiny-house-like cabins.
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
1 person dead after construction site accident in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after an accident at a construction site Friday afternoon in Greenwood. Police said the accident happened near Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue around 3 p.m. Investigators believe the worker died after a concrete box fell from a crane and pinned the worker.
Indianapolis neighbors want changes to intersection after weekend crash
Chris Smith and Kelli Kyle are just several of neighbors who want Indy DPW to make improvements to the intersection near Norcroft Drive and W. Mooresville Road. – to help make their community safer.
WISH-TV
IU Health donates $384K for IndyGo upgrades on the city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars are headed to improvements for IndyGo on the east side of Indianapolis. The goal is to make sure more people can get to the doctor. “There’s much more than 80 stops that need assistance. It would take about $40 million to...
WISH-TV
Indiana community outreach program to giveaway socks, gloves, hats this weekend
“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in” (Matthew 25:35). That’s an excerpt from the bible chapter that inspired the Indianapolis-based community outreach program, Matthew 25 (M25).
Search for missing person ends with discovery of body near pond
Police are investigating after a body was found near a pond Thursday afternoon.
Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
Current Publishing
Westfield Church accepting applications for free home repairs
CrossRoads Church at Westfield is accepting applications from Hamilton County residents for free home repairs that will be provided by high school students next summer. The program is offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Fort Collins, Colo., and will bring 300 high school students in June for a week to provide free home repairs for those in need. It is geared primarily toward older adults, veterans and any low-income families who live in the community and own their own homes, according to the church.
WANE-TV
Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
WISH-TV
Wheeler Mission volunteer plans to spend Christmas helping others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wheeler Mission, a homeless shelter in Indianapolis, serves more than 1,000 meals a day. Jacqueline Dsouza is a volunteer. She helps the shelter by making sack lunches and plans birthday parties for the kids staying there. She has volunteered at Wheeler Mission since she moved to...
WIBC.com
NWS: Frigid Temperatures Across Indiana This Weekend Next Week, Light Snow and Rain at Times
STATEWIDE–You may see an occasional snow or rain shower in the next few days while temperatures begin to plummet across Indiana. “There might be a light dusting of snow at most in some areas, especially in northern parts of central Indiana, but otherwise, there will be just flurries this afternoon and evening into tonight. For the most part, it will just be light. We don’t see any significant accumulations,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
'They're turning this into a slum' | A trashy situation for tenants at Cheswick Village Apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — Imagine living in a community surrounded by trash, and apartments filled with mold, rats and roaches. . That's what's happening in Cheswick Village Apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Neighbors say two weeks ago, dumpsters disappeared. "One day, the bins just was gone. They've...
