WISH-TV

Complete Comfort Gives Back This Holiday Season

Keith McGaha of Shelbyville, IN is the recipient of a brand new furnace from Complete Comfort. This holiday season Complete Comfort decided to give back to the community that has supported them for over 20 years. Keith McGaha was selected for his big heart. McGaha’s current system is over 30...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Think twice before plugging a heater into a power strip

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WEHT) – As the weather continues to get colder, fire officials are reminding everyone to not plug space heaters into power strips and/or extension cords. Greenfield Fire Territory says heaters need to be plugged directly into the wall outlet. Officals say the reason for this is that power strips and extension cords can’t […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

1 person dead after construction site accident in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after an accident at a construction site Friday afternoon in Greenwood. Police said the accident happened near Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue around 3 p.m. Investigators believe the worker died after a concrete box fell from a crane and pinned the worker.
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Westfield Church accepting applications for free home repairs

CrossRoads Church at Westfield is accepting applications from Hamilton County residents for free home repairs that will be provided by high school students next summer. The program is offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Fort Collins, Colo., and will bring 300 high school students in June for a week to provide free home repairs for those in need. It is geared primarily toward older adults, veterans and any low-income families who live in the community and own their own homes, according to the church.
WESTFIELD, IN
WANE-TV

Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Wheeler Mission volunteer plans to spend Christmas helping others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wheeler Mission, a homeless shelter in Indianapolis, serves more than 1,000 meals a day. Jacqueline Dsouza is a volunteer. She helps the shelter by making sack lunches and plans birthday parties for the kids staying there. She has volunteered at Wheeler Mission since she moved to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Frigid Temperatures Across Indiana This Weekend Next Week, Light Snow and Rain at Times

STATEWIDE–You may see an occasional snow or rain shower in the next few days while temperatures begin to plummet across Indiana. “There might be a light dusting of snow at most in some areas, especially in northern parts of central Indiana, but otherwise, there will be just flurries this afternoon and evening into tonight. For the most part, it will just be light. We don’t see any significant accumulations,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Tracking snow flurries, cold blast in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Friday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s with feel-like temperatures in the 20s thanks to breezy conditions this morning. We stay in this cold pattern into the weekend and into next week with even colder temperatures by the end of next week.
INDIANA STATE

