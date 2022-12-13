Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
CBS Sports
What Cowboys, Bills are getting with T.Y. Hilton, Cole Beasley: Here's what the two 33-year-old WRs can add
Both the Cowboys and Bills signed a receiver this week, neither of whom were Odell Beckham Jr. Imagine that. Dallas added T.Y. Hilton and Buffalo brought in Cole Beasley. Both are 33 years old. In the prime of their careers, they were stud wideouts. Hilton led the NFL in receiving...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Questionable for Week 15
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, Lawrence's status for game day is in question due to the sprained left toe that he sustained Week 13 at Detroit. This time around, though, he managed two limited showings in practice versus last week's single occurrence, so he appears to be in a better spot to continue playing through the injury Week 15. The Jaguars will confirm Lawrence's upcoming availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Ready to return
Bradley (hamstring) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. Bradley missed Philadelphia's Week 14 matchup against the Giants with a hamstring injury. However, he logged a pair of limited practices prior to turning in a full session Friday and will be set to retake the field. Bradley has played exclusively on special teams this season, racking up seven total tackles across 12 games.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Unavailable Week 15
Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Davis was unable to practice this week after he suffered a concussion against the Bills, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game. The Jets have a quick turnaround next week with a Thursday game versus the Jaguars, so he's in danger of missing two contests in quick succession. Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims should be more involved Sunday with Davis sidelined, though the Jets' passing attack could take a step back with Zach Wilson starting at quarterback after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out.
CBS Sports
49ers' Josh Johnson: Expected to remain in backup role
Johnson will likely remain the 49ers' backup quarterback for Thursday's game against the Seahawks with Brock Purdy (oblique/ribs) listed as questionable but expected to start, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson played 11 snaps on offense in relief of the banged-up Purdy in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Buccaneers,...
CBS Sports
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not spotted at walk-through
Jackson (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's walk-through, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun and Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com report. While Shaffer doesn't expect Jackson to be active Saturday against the Browns, Tyler Huntley (concussion protocol) was at Thursday's walk-through and appears to be on track to play this weekend. Added context regarding the duo's Week 15 status will arrive later Thursday when the Ravens' final injury report of the week is posted.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Solid numbers in loss
Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding an 18-yard rush on his one attempt in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Seattle. Smith's final numbers were adequate...
CBS Sports
Roughing the passer rule change: NFL to consider making controversial penalty reviewable
The 2022 NFL season has been marred by several controversial roughing the passer penalties and the league office has definitely taken notice. Although there's no easy way to fix the problem, the NFL is going to discuss the possibility this offseason of making roughing the passer a reviewable penalty. NFL...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Matt Judon rips NFL about getting drug tested after big game vs. Cardinals: 'No way this is random'
New England Patriots star linebacker Matt Judon received a message from the NFL about him being selected for a Performance Enhancing Substance test. Judon posted a screenshot of the message on Twitter on Tuesday morning, making his feelings known about being chosen for the supposedly random drug test. The test...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Designated to return from IR
The Broncos designated Gregory (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Gregory suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee that needed surgery during Week 4 and has been on injured reserve since. However, he appears to be nearing a return to action and will practice Wednesday, which begins a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Ride Jerry Jeudy, Christian Watson in key week
It's Fantasy playoff time, and injuries to Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Deebo Samuel, Amari Cooper, Tyreek Hill, D.J. Moore, Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers. Jamey Eisenberg has his Start...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice
Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
CBS Sports
Titans' Denico Autry: Out again
Autry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Autry will miss a fourth straight game due to a knee issue he sustained in the Titans' Week 11 win over Green Bay. Autry's absence for Week 15 leaves Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham as the only healthy outside linebackers opposite Bud Dupree.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win
Aiyuk brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. Even with Deebo Samuel (knee) sidelined, Aiyuk filled only a modest role in the 49ers' latest victory. However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to six targets overall, and the George Kittle-Christian McCaffrey trio handled the heaviest pass-catching workload among them. Aiyuk could have a larger role in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Saturday versus a Commanders secondary that's given up some chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 15 Sleepers & DFS: Rhamondre Stevenson's status paramount; roll with Aaron Rodgers
All eyes have been on the Patriots backfield this week after Rhamondre Stevenson hurt his ankle on Monday night in Week 14 at Arizona. We're waiting to find out if there's a running back in New England we can trust in a great matchup at Las Vegas in Week 15.
Further Updates Given On Anthony Davis' Foot Injury
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis left Friday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets early due to a right foot injury and he did not return.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Day-to-day with ankle
Walker (ankle) is considered day-to-day ahead of the Jaguars' matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Walker exited the Jaguars' Week 14 win over the Titans early with a high ankle injury and head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the rookie is "day-to-day" heading into Week 15. The coach's words bode well for Walker's chances to play Sunday, but if he can't go, K'Lavon Chaisson will likely step into a starting role at outside linebacker against Dallas.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Set to miss practice Wednesday
Fields (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Though Fields isn't practicing Wednesday,Biggs adds that coach Matt Eberflus indicates that the QB is "day-to-day" and it's anticipated at this stage that Fields will be able to play Sunday against the Eagles.
Comments / 0