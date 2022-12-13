ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Questionable for Week 15

Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. For the second week in a row, Lawrence's status for game day is in question due to the sprained left toe that he sustained Week 13 at Detroit. This time around, though, he managed two limited showings in practice versus last week's single occurrence, so he appears to be in a better spot to continue playing through the injury Week 15. The Jaguars will confirm Lawrence's upcoming availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, at the latest.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Shaun Bradley: Ready to return

Bradley (hamstring) does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. Bradley missed Philadelphia's Week 14 matchup against the Giants with a hamstring injury. However, he logged a pair of limited practices prior to turning in a full session Friday and will be set to retake the field. Bradley has played exclusively on special teams this season, racking up seven total tackles across 12 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Unavailable Week 15

Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Davis was unable to practice this week after he suffered a concussion against the Bills, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game. The Jets have a quick turnaround next week with a Thursday game versus the Jaguars, so he's in danger of missing two contests in quick succession. Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims should be more involved Sunday with Davis sidelined, though the Jets' passing attack could take a step back with Zach Wilson starting at quarterback after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

49ers' Josh Johnson: Expected to remain in backup role

Johnson will likely remain the 49ers' backup quarterback for Thursday's game against the Seahawks with Brock Purdy (oblique/ribs) listed as questionable but expected to start, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson played 11 snaps on offense in relief of the banged-up Purdy in the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Buccaneers,...
CBS Sports

Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice

Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not spotted at walk-through

Jackson (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's walk-through, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun and Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com report. While Shaffer doesn't expect Jackson to be active Saturday against the Browns, Tyler Huntley (concussion protocol) was at Thursday's walk-through and appears to be on track to play this weekend. Added context regarding the duo's Week 15 status will arrive later Thursday when the Ravens' final injury report of the week is posted.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Geno Smith: Solid numbers in loss

Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding an 18-yard rush on his one attempt in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Seattle. Smith's final numbers were adequate...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Broncos' Randy Gregory: Designated to return from IR

The Broncos designated Gregory (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports. Gregory suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee that needed surgery during Week 4 and has been on injured reserve since. However, he appears to be nearing a return to action and will practice Wednesday, which begins a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster.
CBS Sports

Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Absent for another practice

Hinton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice. For the second day in a row, the Broncos were missing two of their top three receivers due to hamstring injuries, as Courtland Sutton also sat out. Considering Sutton was withheld from last week's loss to the Chiefs while Hinton played 59 snaps in the contest, the latter may have better odds of suiting up this Sunday against the Cardinals. Before the Broncos decide on either wideout's status for the Week 15 games, they'll see if Sutton and Hinton can log some sort of practice activity Friday.
CBS Sports

Titans' Denico Autry: Out again

Autry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Autry will miss a fourth straight game due to a knee issue he sustained in the Titans' Week 11 win over Green Bay. Autry's absence for Week 15 leaves Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham as the only healthy outside linebackers opposite Bud Dupree.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

49ers' Brandon Aiyuk: Quiet night in win

Aiyuk brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday night. Even with Deebo Samuel (knee) sidelined, Aiyuk filled only a modest role in the 49ers' latest victory. However, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spread the ball around to six targets overall, and the George Kittle-Christian McCaffrey trio handled the heaviest pass-catching workload among them. Aiyuk could have a larger role in a Week 16 home matchup a week from Saturday versus a Commanders secondary that's given up some chunk plays through the air this season.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play

Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travon Walker: Day-to-day with ankle

Walker (ankle) is considered day-to-day ahead of the Jaguars' matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Walker exited the Jaguars' Week 14 win over the Titans early with a high ankle injury and head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that the rookie is "day-to-day" heading into Week 15. The coach's words bode well for Walker's chances to play Sunday, but if he can't go, K'Lavon Chaisson will likely step into a starting role at outside linebacker against Dallas.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Fields: Set to miss practice Wednesday

Fields (illness) won't practice Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Though Fields isn't practicing Wednesday,Biggs adds that coach Matt Eberflus indicates that the QB is "day-to-day" and it's anticipated at this stage that Fields will be able to play Sunday against the Eagles.
