McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against Seattle, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. McCaffrey has been playing through the knee injury for weeks now, and while Kyle Shanahan has been cautious in the second half of games while leading by multiple scores, the 49ers coach otherwise has unleashed McCaffrey to full effect. McCaffrey played 98 percent of offensive snaps in the first half of Sunday's 35-7 win over the Buccaneers, finishing with 153 yards and two TDs despite playing only 18 percent of snaps post-halftime. There's little doubt he'll be featured again Thursday night as the 49ers look to clinch the NFC West.

2 DAYS AGO