Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Friday. The Red Sox were only on the hook for the veteran minimum portion of Hosmer's salary after acquiring him at the trade deadline from the Padres. However, they've ultimately decided his 40-man roster spot is best used on another player, and he'll presumably be released after clearing waivers. Hosmer has posted a .725 OPS with 20 home runs over the last two seasons. With Hosmer out of the picture, Triston Casas has a clear path to the first base job.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO