Related
KSBW.com
CHP Yuba-Sutter commander found dead in Tennessee months after husband killed in homicide
A California Highway Patrol captain in the Sutter-Yuba area was found dead in the state of Tennessee, officials said Tuesday. Her death comes months after her husband's shooting death, which is being investigated as a homicide. The Clay County sheriff in Tennessee told KCRA 3 that Julie Harding, 49, was...
KSBW.com
VIDEO: Large tornado strikes New Orleans
ARABI, La. — A large tornado touched down in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans as well as Arabi in St. Bernard Parish on Wednesday evening. The tornado was caught on sister station WDSU's Tower Camera live on air. Watch the video of the tornado in the video...
KSBW.com
California storms bring some improvement to drought conditions
California remains in the grip of a yearslong drought but recent storms have led to some improvement, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report. The latest map issued Thursday showed some contraction in all categories of drought, including “exceptional” and “extreme,” compared to a week earlier. A year ago the two worst categories combined covered most of the state.
KSBW.com
For the first time in more than a year Central Coast gas prices dip below $4
SALINAS, Calif. — Gas prices can now be found under $4 which is the first time in more than a year on the Central Coast. According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular in California is now at $ 4.51, which is down about 20 cents since last week and 92 cents since last month.
KSBW.com
Upcoming film activity planned for Big Sur
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Film production will begin on Highway 1 in the Big Sur area beginning Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. and will run through to 5 p.m. Filming officials wanted to alert Big Sur residents that there will be traffic control near Bixby Bridge and Hwy. 1 as a portion of the Bixby Bridge turnout among other turnouts along our route, will be used for parking of production vehicles.
KSBW.com
New California laws for 2023: Abortion, minimum wage and more laws that go into effect in January
The new year will usher in hundreds of new California laws. From protecting abortion and gender-affirming health care to legalizing jaywalking, state lawmakers and the governor approved a swath of new rules in the state that take effect in January. We take a look at those, explain the laws that...
