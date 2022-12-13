ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, OK

KSBW.com

VIDEO: Large tornado strikes New Orleans

ARABI, La. — A large tornado touched down in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans as well as Arabi in St. Bernard Parish on Wednesday evening. The tornado was caught on sister station WDSU's Tower Camera live on air. Watch the video of the tornado in the video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSBW.com

California storms bring some improvement to drought conditions

California remains in the grip of a yearslong drought but recent storms have led to some improvement, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report. The latest map issued Thursday showed some contraction in all categories of drought, including “exceptional” and “extreme,” compared to a week earlier. A year ago the two worst categories combined covered most of the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Upcoming film activity planned for Big Sur

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Film production will begin on Highway 1 in the Big Sur area beginning Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. and will run through to 5 p.m. Filming officials wanted to alert Big Sur residents that there will be traffic control near Bixby Bridge and Hwy. 1 as a portion of the Bixby Bridge turnout among other turnouts along our route, will be used for parking of production vehicles.

