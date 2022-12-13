Read full article on original website
Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson taking job in Ohio
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson is leaving the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, Shaker Heights, Ohio mayor David Weiss announced the appointment of Hudson as the city's next Chief of Police. I’m humbled and thankful to be selected to lead such a fine organization,” Hudson...
Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to be featured on 2023 USPS stamps
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced some of the new 2023 stamps, and one will feature Omaha's Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge will be a part of the bridges collection that will feature four landmark bridges around the country. Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge...
Mickey Joseph no longer part of Nebraska football program after felony charge
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Mickey Joseph is no longer part of Nebraska's football program, a spokesperson for the athletic department confirmed to Fox 42 on Friday. The department said it would have no additional comment at this time. Joseph is accused of putting his hands around his wife's throat,...
Toy for Tots donation pick-up issue prompts advice from Marines
(Omaha, Neb.) — A situation on Monday has the Marines wanting organizations to be aware of the proper procedures for toy pickups from drop-off locations. “We just ask that if someone is picking up those toys that they confirm that they are with Two Men And a Truck or the United States Marine Corps. Nobody besides that should be picking up our boxes,” said MSgt. Jose Gaucin with the U.S. Marine Corps. The advice comes after a woman apparently picked up toys when she shouldn't have.
Douglas County Health Department reports first pediatric flu death
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed a child has died because of the flu. It's the first pediatric death in the county. "This is a tragic loss of life," said Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse. "We urge all parents to vaccinate their children against influenza."
NDOT announces opening of Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. — One of the largest project ever undertaken by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is now open. Officials announced Wednesday morning that the Lincoln South Beltway is open to all traffic after nearly two years of construction. The 11-mile, four-lane freeway will reduce congestion on Nebraska...
Trash collection in Omaha suspended for one day due to bad weather
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you were expecting your trash to be picked up today, that was put on hold for a specific reason. Omaha Public Works says trash collection was suspended because of the weather and will resume Friday. Any areas missed will be collected at that time. Regular...
Bond set for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — At a court appearance on Friday afternoon, a Douglas County Court judge set Aldrick Scott's bail at $10 million. Scott, 47, was booked into Douglas County Jail Thursday night after fleeing to Central America. He was found in Belize by INTERPOL and transported to Houston before being brought back to Omaha.
NDOT warns that Nebraska could hit 15-year high for traffic deaths in 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Nebraska will reach a 15 year high for traffic deaths if fatalities continue at their current rate, according to the Nebraska Department of Transporation (NDOT). In a statement released by the Nebraska State Patrol, they stated, "rural roadway fatalities are actually slightly down this year, while...
NSP: Nebraska traffic fatalities at a 15-year high as Drive Sober Get Pulled Over starts
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska traffic fatalities are at a 15-year high as Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) announces Drive Sober Get Pulled Over campaign, according to a press release from NSP. The campaign reminds drivers that driving drunk is not only illegal. It can also be fatal. The NHTSA...
Union Omaha head coach announces resignation
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Union Omaha have announced the resignation of it's head coach Jay Mims, according to a press release from the club on Friday. Mims was announced the club's first head coach on May 7, 2019, and was incredibly successful in his three years with Omaha. Mims...
BPD makes history by adding EV cruiser to their fleet
(Omaha,Neb.) — The Bellevue Police Department is making Nebraska history by adding an all-electric vehicle. The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is ready to make its rounds. “The Bellevue Police Department pride ourselves on being on the forefront of new things and pioneering new ways,” said Bellevue Police Officer Jess Manning.
OPD: Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle Tuesday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A pedestrian was fatally hit by a southbound vehicle Tuesday evening at 168th and Gold streets, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Around 8:45 p.m., the pedestrian, Michael Thomas, 41, of Tillamook, OR was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital. Life-saving measures...
Do knot celebrate National Tie Month without a par-tie!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — December has a lot of fun and popular holiday celebrations, but a lesser known one is National Tie Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. National Tie Month celebrates the little piece of material people wrap around their necks for a more professional and business-like look. A necktie...
Enter in your holiday lights picture for a chance to win Fox 42's Holiday Light Contest!
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The holidays are almost here, and one of the best parts of the season is decorating and getting those festive lights up for everyone to see. Fox 42 is once again running our Holiday Lights Contest, and we are encouraging the community to submit your holiday displays!
Volleyball crowd back in Omaha for NCAA tournament, expect traffic increase
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you're a driver, you can expect it to be busier than normal the next few days in downtown Omaha. That's because the NCAA volleyball tournament is in town. Team practices were today in advance of Final Four matches scheduled for Thursday. Texas will take on...
Dodge County Sheriff: Woman killed in crash near Fremont
FREMONT, Neb. (KPTM) — A woman was killed in a lone vehicle crash near Fremont Wednesday evening, according to a press release from Dodge County Sheriff's Office. Around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the deputies came to the scene of an eastbound black 2016 Honda Civic that had hit a tree.
