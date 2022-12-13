(Omaha, Neb.) — A situation on Monday has the Marines wanting organizations to be aware of the proper procedures for toy pickups from drop-off locations. “We just ask that if someone is picking up those toys that they confirm that they are with Two Men And a Truck or the United States Marine Corps. Nobody besides that should be picking up our boxes,” said MSgt. Jose Gaucin with the U.S. Marine Corps. The advice comes after a woman apparently picked up toys when she shouldn't have.

BELLEVUE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO