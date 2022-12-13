ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson taking job in Ohio

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson is leaving the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, Shaker Heights, Ohio mayor David Weiss announced the appointment of Hudson as the city's next Chief of Police. I’m humbled and thankful to be selected to lead such a fine organization,” Hudson...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to be featured on 2023 USPS stamps

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced some of the new 2023 stamps, and one will feature Omaha's Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge will be a part of the bridges collection that will feature four landmark bridges around the country. Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Toy for Tots donation pick-up issue prompts advice from Marines

(Omaha, Neb.) — A situation on Monday has the Marines wanting organizations to be aware of the proper procedures for toy pickups from drop-off locations. “We just ask that if someone is picking up those toys that they confirm that they are with Two Men And a Truck or the United States Marine Corps. Nobody besides that should be picking up our boxes,” said MSgt. Jose Gaucin with the U.S. Marine Corps. The advice comes after a woman apparently picked up toys when she shouldn't have.
BELLEVUE, NE
fox42kptm.com

Douglas County Health Department reports first pediatric flu death

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed a child has died because of the flu. It's the first pediatric death in the county. "This is a tragic loss of life," said Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse. "We urge all parents to vaccinate their children against influenza."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

NDOT announces opening of Lincoln South Beltway

LINCOLN, Neb. — One of the largest project ever undertaken by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is now open. Officials announced Wednesday morning that the Lincoln South Beltway is open to all traffic after nearly two years of construction. The 11-mile, four-lane freeway will reduce congestion on Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Trash collection in Omaha suspended for one day due to bad weather

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you were expecting your trash to be picked up today, that was put on hold for a specific reason. Omaha Public Works says trash collection was suspended because of the weather and will resume Friday. Any areas missed will be collected at that time. Regular...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Bond set for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — At a court appearance on Friday afternoon, a Douglas County Court judge set Aldrick Scott's bail at $10 million. Scott, 47, was booked into Douglas County Jail Thursday night after fleeing to Central America. He was found in Belize by INTERPOL and transported to Houston before being brought back to Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

NDOT warns that Nebraska could hit 15-year high for traffic deaths in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Nebraska will reach a 15 year high for traffic deaths if fatalities continue at their current rate, according to the Nebraska Department of Transporation (NDOT). In a statement released by the Nebraska State Patrol, they stated, "rural roadway fatalities are actually slightly down this year, while...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Union Omaha head coach announces resignation

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Union Omaha have announced the resignation of it's head coach Jay Mims, according to a press release from the club on Friday. Mims was announced the club's first head coach on May 7, 2019, and was incredibly successful in his three years with Omaha. Mims...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

BPD makes history by adding EV cruiser to their fleet

(Omaha,Neb.) — The Bellevue Police Department is making Nebraska history by adding an all-electric vehicle. The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is ready to make its rounds. “The Bellevue Police Department pride ourselves on being on the forefront of new things and pioneering new ways,” said Bellevue Police Officer Jess Manning.
BELLEVUE, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle Tuesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A pedestrian was fatally hit by a southbound vehicle Tuesday evening at 168th and Gold streets, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Around 8:45 p.m., the pedestrian, Michael Thomas, 41, of Tillamook, OR was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital. Life-saving measures...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Do knot celebrate National Tie Month without a par-tie!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — December has a lot of fun and popular holiday celebrations, but a lesser known one is National Tie Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. National Tie Month celebrates the little piece of material people wrap around their necks for a more professional and business-like look. A necktie...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Dodge County Sheriff: Woman killed in crash near Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (KPTM) — A woman was killed in a lone vehicle crash near Fremont Wednesday evening, according to a press release from Dodge County Sheriff's Office. Around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the deputies came to the scene of an eastbound black 2016 Honda Civic that had hit a tree.
FREMONT, NE

