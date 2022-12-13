ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves Seven-Story Development Near Sixth Street Embankment

The western end of what Jersey City hopes will be its newest park will be getting a new residential project that will replace a garage structure. During their November 29 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board voted 4-1 to approve a plan to revamp 362-364 Sixth Street. The property sits diagonally across from the western end of the Sixth Street Embankment, an elevated rail line that officials have been trying to turn into a park for many years.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Don’t Tell Liv Lounge Coming to Downtown Jersey City

A new upscale lounge called Don’t Tell Liv is in the works for vacant space near a transit hub and officials could soon take a step towards bringing this new nightlife option to Downtown Jersey City. Earlier this month, an application was made to transfer a plenary retail consumption...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Planning Board OKs 28-story Journal Square skyscraper next to Loew’s Theater

The Jersey Planning Board approved a 28-story skyscraper to be built in Journal Square next to Loew’s Theater at the site of the CH Martin store at last night’s meeting. “The Goldman family … they are remaining as part of the development team. CH Martin has been an anchor in Journal Square for almost 40 years … This seemed like an opportune time to reinvest in Journal Square,” attorney Robert Verdibello said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

With Shore House Sold Out, Now is the Time to Buy at 75 Park Lane, Jersey City

75 Park Lane by Park and Shore encompasses 358 residences within the 37-story tower designed by the critically acclaimed architecture and interior design firm Woods Bagot. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to secure your luxurious, new home in Jersey City’s premier condominium towers Park and Shore. Consisting of two buildings – Shore House, a smaller boutique building, and 75 Park Lane, a magnificent 37-story tower – these luxury condominium homes along Newport’s coveted waterfront are in high demand. With Shore House fully sold out and 85% of 75 Park Lane sold, be sure to act now to acquire your brand-new residence at 75 Park Lane.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City to Consider 50-Unit Residential Development at Former Church

A former church building that has stood in Jersey City for over a century could be incorporated into a longer revitalization project that seeks to preserve the current structure and provide affordable housing in the neighborhood. During an upcoming special meeting, Jersey City’s zoning board will be considering an application...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

80 Journal Square Tower Adds Affordable Housing, Heads to Planning Board

A proposed high-rise in Jersey City’s fastest-growing neighborhood has gotten taller and added units for those with moderate incomes as it hopes to win approval from local officials. Jersey City’s planning board is slated to hear an application that would dramatically expand a one-story building at 80 Journal Square....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hotelnewsresource.com

JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3.15M

Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. said it recently sold a three-building, 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3,150,000. Kislak marketed the portfolio on an exclusive basis with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment on behalf of the sellers, Jackson Street LLC, FKJ Realty Holdings LLC and 442 John Street LLC. She also procured the purchaser, MFP Realty.
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken Now Open in Wayne, New Jersey

Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken is now open in Wayne – marking the quickly-growing restaurant’s expansion into New Jersey. Jersey Digs first broke the news of the location opening back in June, when CBRE, who are exclusively representing Dave’s Hot Chicken as they expand into New Jersey, announced the brand’s first lease agreement in the state.
WAYNE, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Sixteen Jersey City Residents Arrested in Warrant Sweep

Sixteen Jersey City residents were arrested during a county-wide warrant sweep this month. Led by Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the “December Operation” resulted in the arrests of 27 people in total. Warrants are issued when a defendant in a criminal proceeding fails to appear for a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county

Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

North Jersey’s 10 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp

North Jerseyans already know they need not take a bridge or tunnel to find amazing restaurants spanning global cuisines. The Ironbound in Newark is a Portuguese and Brazilian paradise, Filipino food is a gem in Jersey City, Korean barbecue peppers Bergen County, plus famous diners such as Tops in East Newark, Tick Tock in Clifton, not to mention Italian hot dogs and bagels overflowing with Taylor ham — the list goes on.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange, Irvington, Orange business communities come together for mixer

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Nearly 50 business owners in East Orange, Irvington and Orange came together Dec. 8 for the 2022 Tri-community Holiday Business Mixer, an event sponsored by the Business & Professional Association of the Oranges, Irvington Chamber of Commerce, Irvington Springfield Avenue Business Improvement District and Orange Chamber of Commerce. The event, held in East Orange, had hors d’oeuvres donated by the Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corp. and door prizes donated by the Irvington Chamber of Commerce.
EAST ORANGE, NJ

