Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves Seven-Story Development Near Sixth Street Embankment
The western end of what Jersey City hopes will be its newest park will be getting a new residential project that will replace a garage structure. During their November 29 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board voted 4-1 to approve a plan to revamp 362-364 Sixth Street. The property sits diagonally across from the western end of the Sixth Street Embankment, an elevated rail line that officials have been trying to turn into a park for many years.
jerseydigs.com
Don’t Tell Liv Lounge Coming to Downtown Jersey City
A new upscale lounge called Don’t Tell Liv is in the works for vacant space near a transit hub and officials could soon take a step towards bringing this new nightlife option to Downtown Jersey City. Earlier this month, an application was made to transfer a plenary retail consumption...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Planning Board OKs 28-story Journal Square skyscraper next to Loew’s Theater
The Jersey Planning Board approved a 28-story skyscraper to be built in Journal Square next to Loew’s Theater at the site of the CH Martin store at last night’s meeting. “The Goldman family … they are remaining as part of the development team. CH Martin has been an anchor in Journal Square for almost 40 years … This seemed like an opportune time to reinvest in Journal Square,” attorney Robert Verdibello said.
jerseydigs.com
With Shore House Sold Out, Now is the Time to Buy at 75 Park Lane, Jersey City
75 Park Lane by Park and Shore encompasses 358 residences within the 37-story tower designed by the critically acclaimed architecture and interior design firm Woods Bagot. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to secure your luxurious, new home in Jersey City’s premier condominium towers Park and Shore. Consisting of two buildings – Shore House, a smaller boutique building, and 75 Park Lane, a magnificent 37-story tower – these luxury condominium homes along Newport’s coveted waterfront are in high demand. With Shore House fully sold out and 85% of 75 Park Lane sold, be sure to act now to acquire your brand-new residence at 75 Park Lane.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City to Consider 50-Unit Residential Development at Former Church
A former church building that has stood in Jersey City for over a century could be incorporated into a longer revitalization project that seeks to preserve the current structure and provide affordable housing in the neighborhood. During an upcoming special meeting, Jersey City’s zoning board will be considering an application...
jerseydigs.com
80 Journal Square Tower Adds Affordable Housing, Heads to Planning Board
A proposed high-rise in Jersey City’s fastest-growing neighborhood has gotten taller and added units for those with moderate incomes as it hopes to win approval from local officials. Jersey City’s planning board is slated to hear an application that would dramatically expand a one-story building at 80 Journal Square....
hotelnewsresource.com
JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3.15M
Woodbridge-based the Kislak Co. said it recently sold a three-building, 20-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark and East Newark for $3,150,000. Kislak marketed the portfolio on an exclusive basis with Vice President Julie Gralla handling the assignment on behalf of the sellers, Jackson Street LLC, FKJ Realty Holdings LLC and 442 John Street LLC. She also procured the purchaser, MFP Realty.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council OKs Liberty Science Center High School project development deal
The Jersey City Council voted for the project development agreement with the county for the Liberty Science Center High School at last night’s meeting, despite the fact that Clerk Sean Gallagher said that the measure failed last night. “I have yet to see in writing that 60 percent of...
jerseydigs.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken Now Open in Wayne, New Jersey
Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken is now open in Wayne – marking the quickly-growing restaurant’s expansion into New Jersey. Jersey Digs first broke the news of the location opening back in June, when CBRE, who are exclusively representing Dave’s Hot Chicken as they expand into New Jersey, announced the brand’s first lease agreement in the state.
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 5-property multifamily portfolio in Union County for $15M
The Kislak Co. announced Wednesday the recent sale of a multifamily portfolio of five properties in Union County for $15 million. A 33-unit property at 435 West End Ave. in Elizabeth;. A 28-unit property at 1247 Clinton Place in Elizabeth;. A 32-unit property at 233-241 W. Grand St. in Elizabeth;
Go-Karts on Ice in Newark, New Jersey Look Totally Worth the Ride!
Love spending time on the ice in the colder months but aren't exactly great at ice skating? Why not try ice go-karting? We tell you where to find it here in New Jersey. These are some of the coolest-looking go-karts I've ever seen! They're like a cross between snow tubes and bumper cars but they glide over ice.
‘Friends’ concerned with JCRA control over Loew’s Jersey, but city says landmark theater won’t be sold
A group that spent decades restoring and revitalizating the historic Loew’s Jersey theater is worried that the transfer of the landmark venue to the city redevelopment agency will be the first step in selling the property. But city officials say the transfer to the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency (JCRA)...
jcitytimes.com
Sixteen Jersey City Residents Arrested in Warrant Sweep
Sixteen Jersey City residents were arrested during a county-wide warrant sweep this month. Led by Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the “December Operation” resulted in the arrests of 27 people in total. Warrants are issued when a defendant in a criminal proceeding fails to appear for a...
Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county
Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
North Jersey’s 10 best places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp
North Jerseyans already know they need not take a bridge or tunnel to find amazing restaurants spanning global cuisines. The Ironbound in Newark is a Portuguese and Brazilian paradise, Filipino food is a gem in Jersey City, Korean barbecue peppers Bergen County, plus famous diners such as Tops in East Newark, Tick Tock in Clifton, not to mention Italian hot dogs and bagels overflowing with Taylor ham — the list goes on.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council passes special resolution to investigate rent control enforcement after many protests
The Jersey City Council heard more protests from Portside Towers residents over steep rent increases and passed a special resolution to have a closed session hearing on the matter. “Without that filing, there is no exemption from rent control … I cannot afford the living costs. I fear for my...
He bought insurance after Jersey City hit-and-run, then tried to collect on it: prosecutor
An insurance company won’t have to cover damages to a pricey 2019 BMW because the car involved in a Jersey City hit-and-run was not insured at the time, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Shingai Marandure, 30, of New Brunswick in Middlesex County, was arrested Wednesday by members of...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange, Irvington, Orange business communities come together for mixer
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Nearly 50 business owners in East Orange, Irvington and Orange came together Dec. 8 for the 2022 Tri-community Holiday Business Mixer, an event sponsored by the Business & Professional Association of the Oranges, Irvington Chamber of Commerce, Irvington Springfield Avenue Business Improvement District and Orange Chamber of Commerce. The event, held in East Orange, had hors d’oeuvres donated by the Irvington Neighborhood Improvement Corp. and door prizes donated by the Irvington Chamber of Commerce.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
Comments / 0