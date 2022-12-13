ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latta, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wpde.com

New Latta mayor sworn in, ready to serve

LATTA, S.C. (WPDE) — A swearing-in ceremony took place Thursday afternoon for Latta Mayor Teresa Mason. Mason's husband, Brian Mason, held the Bible and stood by her side as she took the oath of office. Mason wants her community to come together and said she's already had some people...
LATTA, SC
wpde.com

New Darlington police chief sworn in during ceremony

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Darlington has a new police chief, but he is not new to the department. The swearing-in ceremony took place Friday for Jimmy Davis as the new leader of Darlington police. Davis has been working with the department for 32 years. He said he is so...
DARLINGTON, SC
wpde.com

Conway Police Dept. fully-staffed for first time in several years

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — For the first time in several years, the Conway Police Department is fully-staffed with more than 70 officers and Police Chief Dale Long has a lot of reasons to thank for the increase. Chief Long said they have never been fully staffed in his 12...
CONWAY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Florence officials making plans to offer more affordable housing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Housing Authority plans to offer more affordable housing to those in need. The organization's director, Clamentine Elmore, said they plan to demolish their old headquarters in east Florence. They will use the space to build 70 affordable housing units. NEW: Conway business owners...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Anti-Jewish flyers found in North Myrtle Beach, other US cities

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There have been reports of hateful flyers being shared across the country, including in North Myrtle Beach. The city said police are aware of anti-Jewish flyers being shared, which are typically inside zip-top plastic bags with rice, beans or rocks to weigh them down.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2 more charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in Conway, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Gary Salters, 21, of Myrtle Beach, and George Errol Salters, 18, of Myrtle Beach, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Marion lottery player wins $200K on $5 ticket

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion lottery player won $200,000 on a $5 ticket, according to lottery officials. The winning Holiday Jackpot ticket was purchased at Quick Shop at 100 W. Liberty St. in Marion, officials said. “I’m spending the fool out of my prize,” the winner said in a statement. Another winning $200,000 ticket […]
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Pepsi bottling plant coming to North Myrtle Beach industrial park

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) is expanding operations in Horry County and will be located at the new North Myrtle Beach industrial park. The company's $15 million investment will create 27 new jobs and include a 164,850-square-foot distribution warehouse at the Palmetto Coast...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

