Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
Elko New Market's plan to tap aquifer for bottled water plant draws residents' ire
Residents of the small town of Elko New Market are pushing back against a California company’s plan to build a bottled water plant in their community south of the Twin Cities in Scott County. Niagara Bottling is proposing to invest $125 million to build a 425,000-square-foot facility in the...
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker
A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
Snoop Dogg and Master P Partner with Minnesota Cereal Co.
Two huge names in the Hip-Hop world have now partnered with Minnesota based cereal company, Post Cereals. Snoop Dogg and Master P were in the Twin Cities this week to promote and announce their new cereal that will be produced by cereal company Post, which is headquartered in Lakeville, Minnesota.
Bald Eagles Reportedly Poisoned in Minnesota
As many as 13 bald eagles were reportedly poisoned, and three died after apparently eating euthanized animals dumped at a Minnesota landfill. State and federal wildlife officials are investigating when the eagles were found last month close to the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis area of Inver Grove Heights, as first reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Minnesota City in Top 10 Best Places to Live – Disagree?
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night in Minnesota
UPDATE: Snow emergencies have been declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and many other metro cities. The North Shore of Lake Superior continues to get slammed by a powerful winter storm, but snow is also accumulating everywhere else in Minnesota and up to 8 more inches could pile up in some places by the time the snow is done Friday night.
The worst of the icy conditions is in the southwestern area of Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here in Mankato, we saw rain and wind throughout the day. Roads in Mankato this evening were still rain-soaked. Rain, heavy at times, fell accompanied by strong wind gusts causing most of the issues. Temperatures remained just warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain. Because of the rain, roads can’t be pre-treated because it would wash away. MN-DOT says if the roads do dry up, they can pre-treat ahead of any more ice and snow.
PETERSON COMPLETES TRAINING
The Minnesota Association of County Veterans Service Officers has announced that Greg Peterson of Brown county and Christopher Hinton of Waseca County have completed the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers year-long Certified Veterans Advocate training course. They join CVSO of Sibley County Lisa Klenk as the only CVSOs in Minnesota to have completed this national course taught by the law firm of Katrina Eagle and Jom Radogna. The three CVSOs all belong to the MACVSOs District Nine and all are past presidents of the Association.
Holiday Train Passing Through Central Minnesota Wednesday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A cross-country holiday experience is coming to central Minnesota this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is making its annual trek across the northern United States, and will be making stops in Buffalo at 5:45 p.m., Annandale at 7:15 p.m., and Eden Valley at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night.
Loosen Things Up During The Holidays With Some THC Ice Cream
Since the legalization of Delta-9 hemp derived THC, there have been a variety mood altering treats hitting the market. Soda, beer and just about anything else you can imagine has been hitting a variety of small shops in Minnesota. According to msp.com, there is a pretty cool ice cream shop...
For 2 decades, Hutchinson has transformed Lincoln Ave. into "Candy Cane Lane"
HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- It's the season of giving and that has multiple meanings for a Hutchinson man. For about 20 years, Marlyn Bacon has been making decorative candy canes for his neighbors -- at least, that's how it started out. Now, the Christmas decorations have spread beyond the city.Every December, Lincoln Avenue in Hutchinson transforms into Candy Cane Lane, and it's all because of one man."They know Marlyn by name at Menards," said his wife Laurie.Two decades ago, Marlyn began making giant candy canes using tape, lights, and lot of PVC pipe."This is an 11-foot. We have 8-foot and 5-1/2...
The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers
MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota."I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info."My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side...
St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash in Waite Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Magalo Jimale was driving south on Highway 23 when she lost control of her vehicle and slid off the road and into the ditch hitting a utility pole.
Sartell Man Arrested While Shoveling Snow
SARTELL (WJON News) - The winter storm led to the arrest of a Sartell man. Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials say Hagen ran into a...
Stearns County Road 133 Realignment Recommendation Turned Away
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for the Stearns County Highway Department after county commissioners were uncomfortable approving the recommended alignment alternative for County Road 133. That alignment would bring County Road 133 to the north near 19th Avenue and connect it with Theisen Road...
St. Cloud Man Hurt in Semi Crash
ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his semi left the road and rolled onto its side Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at around 9:15 a.m. that the big rig had crashed along County Road 10 in Albany Township. The driver,...
Railroad crossing stop arms are stuck in down position near Olivia
(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department says the railroad crossing stop arms on Highway 71, north of Highway 212, on the west side of Olivia, are stuck down, and it might take a couple hours to get them repaired. Motorists are advised to take another route if possible.
Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride Assault
HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance possession. Police...
