Hutchinson, MN

MIX 94.9

Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 97-5

2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Bald Eagles Reportedly Poisoned in Minnesota

As many as 13 bald eagles were reportedly poisoned, and three died after apparently eating euthanized animals dumped at a Minnesota landfill. State and federal wildlife officials are investigating when the eagles were found last month close to the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis area of Inver Grove Heights, as first reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Minnesota City in Top 10 Best Places to Live – Disagree?

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

The worst of the icy conditions is in the southwestern area of Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here in Mankato, we saw rain and wind throughout the day. Roads in Mankato this evening were still rain-soaked. Rain, heavy at times, fell accompanied by strong wind gusts causing most of the issues. Temperatures remained just warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain. Because of the rain, roads can’t be pre-treated because it would wash away. MN-DOT says if the roads do dry up, they can pre-treat ahead of any more ice and snow.
MANKATO, MN
knuj.net

PETERSON COMPLETES TRAINING

The Minnesota Association of County Veterans Service Officers has announced that Greg Peterson of Brown county and Christopher Hinton of Waseca County have completed the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers year-long Certified Veterans Advocate training course. They join CVSO of Sibley County Lisa Klenk as the only CVSOs in Minnesota to have completed this national course taught by the law firm of Katrina Eagle and Jom Radogna. The three CVSOs all belong to the MACVSOs District Nine and all are past presidents of the Association.
WASECA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

For 2 decades, Hutchinson has transformed Lincoln Ave. into "Candy Cane Lane"

HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- It's the season of giving and that has multiple meanings for a Hutchinson man. For about 20 years, Marlyn Bacon has been making decorative candy canes for his neighbors -- at least, that's how it started out. Now, the Christmas decorations have spread beyond the city.Every December, Lincoln Avenue in Hutchinson transforms into Candy Cane Lane, and it's all because of one man."They know Marlyn by name at Menards," said his wife Laurie.Two decades ago, Marlyn began making giant candy canes using tape, lights, and lot of PVC pipe."This is an 11-foot. We have 8-foot and 5-1/2...
HUTCHINSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

The one thing that's causing 90% of the issues with snow blowers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Even though snow hasn't stopped falling yet in the Twin Cities, people have already started working on getting what they can clean up before that big cooldown.The sounds of snow blowers on sidewalks and shovels on driveways are filling neighborhoods across Minnesota."I'm trying to get the snow under control," said Minneapolis resident Ryan Sutherland.It wasn't uncommon to see neighbors helping each other out with clearing a path, or just useful info."My neighbor Dawn over here was super polite in telling me exactly where the emergency snow routes are so we can park our cars on the right side...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Sartell Man Arrested While Shoveling Snow

SARTELL (WJON News) - The winter storm led to the arrest of a Sartell man. Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials say Hagen ran into a...
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud Man Hurt in Semi Crash

ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his semi left the road and rolled onto its side Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at around 9:15 a.m. that the big rig had crashed along County Road 10 in Albany Township. The driver,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride Assault

HUTCHINSON (WJON News) -- A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance possession. Police...
HUTCHINSON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

