Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: December 16-18, 2022
It's another busy weekend leading up to Christmas. From Christmas Lights and Santa to the Nutcracker...to Reptiles, Coins and Toys...to honoring our Fallen Heroes. There are even a couple of concerts on the schedule for this weekend. Runs Through Friday, December 23, 2022 - Potter Park Zoo, 1301 S. Pennsylvania...
Michigan’s current winter weather advisories don’t cover enough counties
Snow shower areas are going to expand across Michigan this afternoon and last through the weekend. At this moment on Friday morning, the coverage of winter weather advisories probably doesn’t adequately cover the area or length of time of substantial snow. Here are the winter weather advisories for Michigan...
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
Counties begin completing Prop 2, 3 recount
Weeks after the Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved procedures for planned recounts for Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, some selected counties have completed their recounts.
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Turn Up For New Years Eve At These Places in West Michigan
As 2022 comes to a close, you are thinking of your vision boards and new year's resolutions. Before you get into mapping out the entire year of 2023, you need to figure out how you will bring in the New Year on the right note. Here are a few of...
Wintery Weather & Craft Beer: Winter Beer Fest Tickets On Sale
Every February, craft beer lovers bundle up and head to LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park for the Michigan Brewers Guild's Winter Beer Festival. This year will be the 17th Annual Winter Beer Festival. It is scheduled for Saturday, February 25th, 2023 from 1-6 pm. The event features hundreds of beers...
25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan
Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
WOOD
New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
Opinions For Sale for Under $1 in Grand Rapids
Many of us find ourselves wandering around the grocery store trying to figure out what to buy to make for dinner. We've seen the signs above the items, but how closely have you really read those signs?. Now that auto correct has taken over the world, many times even if...
What Is Up With The Mystery Of Plaster Creek Turning Bright Green?
Plaster Creek runs along the border of Grand Rapids and Wyoming and for some reason for a few hours the water turned bright green but why?. Normally when I think of the water turning green is when they dye the Chicago River green in downtown Chicago to get festive for their annual St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Here comes the cold! Arctic air spills in right before Christmas
Santa Claus will be bringing more than just presents to the Midwest this week!
Former GVSU Graduate Used COVID-19 Loan To Buy Sports Car
A man with a criminal justice degree from Grand Valley State University used government COVID-19 loans to buy BMW and other personal items. Getting a degree and graduating college is a big deal. Hopes and dreams become more of a reality and the future is bright. But not everyone uses their knowledge for good purposes.
New Art Gallery, Studio, Retail Shop Opens Downtown Grand Rapids
A new space to buy and make art is open in downtown Grand Rapids!. Cocoon Art Space at 327 Division Ave. South features an art studio, gallery, and retail shop. According to Grand Rapids Business Journal, owners Josie Garcia and Tedd Smith first started Cocoon in 2017 as pop-up art space in Phoenix, Arizona.
No new rules for homeless in Grand Rapids
City officials have rejected new rules suggested by the business community to deal with problems caused by the city’s homeless population.
See Videos of Some Spectacular Grand Rapids Area Christmas Displays
It's the time of year when we load up the family car and head out to see some of the fantastic Christmas displays that people have put together in their front yards. It's amazing how big some of these displays can be. Many of them feature some great computer technology -- synching the displays to Christmas songs for a fantastic sound and light display.
Section of I-96 near Muskegon will close to traffic
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of I-96 near Muskegon will be closed to traffic beginning Thursday night. The total closure of westbound I-96 at Sternberg Road will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 15, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation. Traffic will be directed off...
Teen hospitalized after shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside
A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Kalamazoo’s Northside, police said.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
What’s being built off U.S. 31 near the airport? Somewhere you could live
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A manufactured home community is under development near the Muskegon County Airport and next to U.S. 31. Ellis Landing will be a 47-unit community featuring a dog park, playground and 3-bedroom homes. Visible from southbound U.S. 31, the community is located on Ellis Road where...
