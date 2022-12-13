Read full article on original website
Police Debunk Rumor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Lost His Life Savings, Say He Did Leave A Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death remains a huge shock to fans, and authorities are clearing up certain rumors about his financial situation and suicide note.
RAW: Ring video shows CHP Captain Julie Harding taking dog from Tennessee home
On October 10, a woman reported that Julie Harding opened her front door without her consent to take custody of her estranged husband Michael Harding's dog named Charlie. The dog, according to the woman, who was Michael's girlfriend, belonged to Julie and Michael and when he went missing a month earlier, his girlfriend took custody of the dog to take care of it. The video was obtained from CNN.
Parent’s Plan to Teach Child Lesson About Santa Claus Slammed as ‘Mean’
Parents often try to teach their children lessons as they grow up. However, one mom caused quite a stir online after she detailed her plan to trick her child on Christmas. On parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained that her 9-year-old asked for an iPad for Christmas. When she told them they couldn't afford one, the child quipped that Santa would get it for them, as the child still believes "in Father Christmas."
Reddit Roasts ‘Brat’ Mom Who Asked Collector Cousin to Give Away Her Squishmallows to 7-Year-Old Daughter
Squishmallows are said to "fill hearts with love and affection." However, one woman realized her family might have some toxic traits after her plush toy collection sparked a dispute between her and her cousin. On Reddit, a 24-year-old woman who collects Squishmallows — which is a popular line of cute,...
Couple Who Met While Browsing Mayonnaise Marry in Same Grocery Store Aisle
An elderly Arizona couple who struck up a conversation while perusing the mayonnaise selection at their local grocery store returned a year later to tie the knot. Brenda, whose husband of 30 years had passed away, was browsing for mayo when she and fellow shopper Dennis struck up a casual conversation.
