Want to do something about domestic violence? Come to this town hall on Thursday

One woman told of having her throat cut.

Another was nearly beaten to death.

Many had been shot – one woman 23 times, another nine times and a third woman four times.

Theirs were the voices Antonia Drew Vann, founder of The Asha Project, wanted to hear from most.

“People don’t realize the extent of the violence,” Vann said.

Vann, whose organization has served Black women in Milwaukee for decades, convened a focus group this fall that included 25 women who had survived near-fatal domestic violence. The city has seen another 50 people die in domestic violence-related homicides this year, she said.

Shawn Muhammad, Asha’s associate director, led a separate focus group of men and those two discussions have helped shape a wider town hall about domestic abuse planned for Thursday at the Washington Park Senior Center.

The public event is being organized by We Are Here MKE, a collective of seven organizations, including Asha, that serve victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence from Black, Latino, Asian, Indigenous and LGBTQ communities.

In the focus groups, it became clear that people struggled to recognize domestic violence before it almost turned deadly, Vann said.

“There are victims that don't see this as domestic violence,” she said. “They see it as ‘so what, y’all get into it, you all have a fight.’”

“We were at this point 30 years ago,” she added. “We used to have a list explaining domestic violence – hitting, punching, shoving, kicking – and now we’re hearing, well, everybody does that. There is a generation of people that did not get the message.”

Participants also said they did not see any meaningful messaging around domestic abuse in their daily lives.

“I think the biggest thing was our messaging,” Muhammad said of the men’s group. “What should our role be? How do we hold one another accountable? How do we have thought-provoking messaging?”

Effective prevention, Vann said, would be consistent messaging that domestic violence is a crime and culturally-specific help is available for those experiencing it.

Vann and others planning the town hall hope those who attend leave with a better understanding of the scope of the domestic abuse and what they can do to stop it. It's not just those experiencing abuse who can seek help by calling local hotlines. Family and loved ones speak with an advocate to get tips on how to approach and support their loved one who is experiencing domestic violence.

“Domestic and sexual violence has a rippling effect in our community,” said Ashanti Hamilton, director of the Office of Violence Prevention, one of the event’s sponsors.

“The community’s input is invaluable to crafting a plan and solution for Milwaukee,” he said.

Monique Minkens, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, also emphasized the importance of people with a variety of experiences coming together.

“Community is medicine," she said in a news release. "And this type of event is exactly what our communities need as part of collective healing.”

If you goWhat: We Are Here MKE - All Hands On Deck Against Domestic Abuse and Community ViolenceWhen: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. ThursdayWhere: Washington Park Senior Center, 4420 W. Vliet St., MilwaukeeCost: Free and open to the public

Where to find help

The Asha Project, which serves African American women in Milwaukee, provides a crisis line from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (414) 252-0075.

The UMOS Latina Resource Center in Milwaukee offers bilingual, bicultural, domestic violence, sexual assault and anti-human trafficking supportive services and operates a 24-hour hotline at (414) 389-6510.

The Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center offers culturally sensitive, trauma-informed services for those who have experienced domestic or sexual violence and can be reached at (414) 383-9526.

Our Peaceful Home, which serves Muslim families and is a program of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, operates a crisis line at (414) 727-1090.

The Hmong American Women’s Association, which serves the Hmong and Southeast Asian community, has advocates available at (414) 930-9352 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee operates a 24-hour confidential hotline at (414) 933-2722.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

