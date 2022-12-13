ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha/Bennington Public Schools Superintendents Announce Resignations On Same Day

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan is resigning. She sent a letter to the OPS community this week saying she'll step down in June. She says she plans to spend more time with her family. Logan has served as Omaha Public Schools superintendent since 2018. Meanwhile, The superintendent of the Bennington Public Schools is stepping down. Dr. Terry Haack announced that he will retire at the end of the school year. Haack has served as Bennington's superintendent for the past 19 years.
1011now.com

Lincoln Public School focus programs ready students for the future

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For years, Lincoln Public School students have been able to learn more about their passion outside of a typical classroom. Thanks to focus programs, students get hands-on experience in areas like aviation, culinary arts, health sciences, and even more options are becoming available. Just this year, LPS...
1011now.com

Enrollment for Standing Bear High School now open

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Students interested in attending Lincoln’s newest high school can now submit the form to do so. Lincoln Public Schools said Standing Bear High School is now accepting High School Choice Forms for any students currently in grades 8-11 who are interested in attending. LPD said...
1011now.com

Mickey Joseph no longer on Husker coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph is no longer an employee at the University of Nebraska or on the Husker football coaching staff, according to the Nebraska Athletic Department. Joseph is facing charges stemming from a reported domestic assault in November. The following is a statement from Nebraska Athletics:. “Coach...
WOWT

Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska

The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln this week include a number of holiday-themed events are taking place in Lincoln during the last weekend before Christmas. Santa Bash. Santa and his elves will be visiting Lincoln on Friday. They will be available for pictures in the CommuteAir...
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Nebraska Examiner

Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines

OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.” On Friday, his office released the results from an expanded audit of general election ballots, checking […] The post Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com

H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights (Dec. 15)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Thursday, December 15. Lutheran High Northeast 49, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 43. Cornerstone Christian 43, Heartland Christian, Iowa 28. Omaha North 78, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 30. Treynor, Iowa 58, Nebraska City 35. Postponements. Anselmo-Merna vs. Mullen, ppd. Boyd...
1011now.com

Pediatric flu death reported in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department reported a pediatric flu death on Friday. “This is a tragic loss of life, and we urge all parents to vaccinate their children against influenza,” said Dr. Lindsay Huse, Health Director. The CDC has reported 30 additional pediatric flu deaths...
WOWT

Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartelt-Hunt is a professor and the department chair of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state.
WOWT

Omaha woman indicted on federal bank fraud charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Omaha woman was indicted in federal court this week on six counts of bank fraud. Nyree Burdine is accused of scheming with others to attempt cashing counterfeit checks totaling $131,000 in a number of states. According to court documents filed Wednesday, at least $109,000 was actually obtained in the process.
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
News Channel Nebraska

Major makeover for dangerous Metro park

A dozen Omaha city parks and public gathering spots are in for a $10 million dollar makeover, but only one is considered a safety and security problem. The money, federal Covid cash, approved this week by the City Council. Mandan Park on the city’s southeast side is in line for...
kmaland.com

2 arrested for probation violation in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) – Two Iowa men are in custody on probation violation charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 50-year-old Kevin L. Ward of Urbandale and 30-year-old Justin Marsden of Council Bluffs in the 100 block of Coolbaugh Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Ward was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of control of a firearm by a felon – a Class D felony.
KETV.com

North Saddle Creek district business owners hopeful for revitalization

OMAHA, Neb. — Business owners along the North Saddle Creek that would full into the proposed "Business Improvement District" are hopeful that Omaha City Council will move forward with plans to bring new life to the area. The Council held a public hearing Tuesday night which saw a handful...
