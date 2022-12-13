Read full article on original website
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
kios.org
Omaha/Bennington Public Schools Superintendents Announce Resignations On Same Day
Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan is resigning. She sent a letter to the OPS community this week saying she'll step down in June. She says she plans to spend more time with her family. Logan has served as Omaha Public Schools superintendent since 2018. Meanwhile, The superintendent of the Bennington Public Schools is stepping down. Dr. Terry Haack announced that he will retire at the end of the school year. Haack has served as Bennington's superintendent for the past 19 years.
1011now.com
Lincoln Public School focus programs ready students for the future
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For years, Lincoln Public School students have been able to learn more about their passion outside of a typical classroom. Thanks to focus programs, students get hands-on experience in areas like aviation, culinary arts, health sciences, and even more options are becoming available. Just this year, LPS...
1011now.com
Enrollment for Standing Bear High School now open
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Students interested in attending Lincoln’s newest high school can now submit the form to do so. Lincoln Public Schools said Standing Bear High School is now accepting High School Choice Forms for any students currently in grades 8-11 who are interested in attending. LPD said...
1011now.com
Mickey Joseph no longer on Husker coaching staff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph is no longer an employee at the University of Nebraska or on the Husker football coaching staff, according to the Nebraska Athletic Department. Joseph is facing charges stemming from a reported domestic assault in November. The following is a statement from Nebraska Athletics:. “Coach...
WOWT
Blizzard conditions in Colorado, west Nebraska
The Kansas man wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen is expected to be back in Nebraska by week's end. Streetcar, park upgrades debated at Omaha City Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, announced Tuesday that she is resigning.
1011now.com
Nebraska Sports Council helping Nebraskans stay active heading into new year
The entire incident began on I-80 near the Highway 6 exit and ended on I-80 between the Elm Creek and Overton exists. You can submit your Good News Friday photos on our website and 1011NOW app.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln this week include a number of holiday-themed events are taking place in Lincoln during the last weekend before Christmas. Santa Bash. Santa and his elves will be visiting Lincoln on Friday. They will be available for pictures in the CommuteAir...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
Authorities say a North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading police on a chase.
Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines
OMAHA — After facing months of questions about election integrity from populist Republicans, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen — also a Republican — probed deeper to confirm his belief that the state’s voting processes were “reliable and accurate.” On Friday, his office released the results from an expanded audit of general election ballots, checking […] The post Hand-counted election audit finds low error rate with Nebraska’s voting machines appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights (Dec. 15)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Thursday, December 15. Lutheran High Northeast 49, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 43. Cornerstone Christian 43, Heartland Christian, Iowa 28. Omaha North 78, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 30. Treynor, Iowa 58, Nebraska City 35. Postponements. Anselmo-Merna vs. Mullen, ppd. Boyd...
Omaha-based construction company leader in work on Lincoln South Beltway
The Lincoln South Beltway officially opened to traffic on Wednesday. It's a project several years in the making and an Omaha-based construction company led the way, even during the pandemic.
1011now.com
Pediatric flu death reported in Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department reported a pediatric flu death on Friday. “This is a tragic loss of life, and we urge all parents to vaccinate their children against influenza,” said Dr. Lindsay Huse, Health Director. The CDC has reported 30 additional pediatric flu deaths...
WOWT
Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartelt-Hunt is a professor and the department chair of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state.
WOWT
Omaha woman indicted on federal bank fraud charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Omaha woman was indicted in federal court this week on six counts of bank fraud. Nyree Burdine is accused of scheming with others to attempt cashing counterfeit checks totaling $131,000 in a number of states. According to court documents filed Wednesday, at least $109,000 was actually obtained in the process.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
News Channel Nebraska
Major makeover for dangerous Metro park
A dozen Omaha city parks and public gathering spots are in for a $10 million dollar makeover, but only one is considered a safety and security problem. The money, federal Covid cash, approved this week by the City Council. Mandan Park on the city’s southeast side is in line for...
KETV.com
'Trying to fill that gap': Council Bluffs to develop new homes amid housing shortage
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A 'for sale' sign currently rests in the middle of empty, bare land just near the outskirts of Council Bluffs, spurring a new idea of creating a neighborhood. "Knowing how little available land is available in Council Bluffs for redevelopment, we decided to approach the...
kmaland.com
2 arrested for probation violation in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) – Two Iowa men are in custody on probation violation charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 50-year-old Kevin L. Ward of Urbandale and 30-year-old Justin Marsden of Council Bluffs in the 100 block of Coolbaugh Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Ward was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of control of a firearm by a felon – a Class D felony.
KETV.com
North Saddle Creek district business owners hopeful for revitalization
OMAHA, Neb. — Business owners along the North Saddle Creek that would full into the proposed "Business Improvement District" are hopeful that Omaha City Council will move forward with plans to bring new life to the area. The Council held a public hearing Tuesday night which saw a handful...
