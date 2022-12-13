ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on I-64 East in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an immediate closure on I-64 East at Exit 8 for Grinstead Drive is underway until 3 p.m. today. A crew is replacing an expansion joint on the bridge over Lexington Road at mile point 8.1. Drivers should adjust their commute times, heed signage and use caution while moving through the work zone.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
KENTUCKY STATE
Third JCPS teacher reassigned due to 'active investigation'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A third Jefferson County Public School staff member has been reassigned due to an ongoing investigation regarding alleged "crimes against children," according to the school district. Kevin O'Donnell, a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and a baseball coach at Eastern High School, was reassigned. In a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar

Kentucky’s largest utility, providing power to more than 1.3 million customers, is proposing to build two natural gas plants along with new solar installations to help make up for an energy supply shortfall created by the retirement of coal-fired power plants. It’s a plan that advocates of both coal and renewable energy in Kentucky strongly […] The post Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
KENTUCKY STATE
Police looking for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. LMPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Frankfort mom struggles to find antibiotic amid shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a tough week for Katie Bell’s household when her son become sick. “They told me everywhere in Frankfort there was no antibiotics, so I sat in my car, crying,” said the mother of two boys. Bell’s son was diagnosed with...
FRANKFORT, KY
Louisville father charged with strangling boy at school bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 41-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a child at a bus stop in Louisville. According to LMPD, Sherman E. Price is charged with assault, fourth-degree (child abuse) and strangulation, second-degree, for an incident that happened at 44th and Main streets. Price is accused...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
BARDSTOWN, KY

