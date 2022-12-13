Read full article on original website
Wave 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on I-64 East in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, an immediate closure on I-64 East at Exit 8 for Grinstead Drive is underway until 3 p.m. today. A crew is replacing an expansion joint on the bridge over Lexington Road at mile point 8.1. Drivers should adjust their commute times, heed signage and use caution while moving through the work zone.
wdrb.com
Prosecutor's office considering charges after fight in bathroom at Jeffersonville High School
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- At least a dozen students were part of a chaotic scene this week inside a Jeffersonville High School bathroom, video showing one student being physically targeted by the group. Robert Thomason, whose nephew — a freshman at the school — was that targeted student, is furious....
WHAS 11
Louisville doctors warn of several illnesses in Jefferson County
Currently, over 7,000 flu cases have been reported, and RSV outbreaks have been reported at several schools. Now they're worried about a measles outbreak in Ohio.
Guest Commentary: Messy Massie Still Mad About Vaccine Mandates, as Hospitals in Boone, Kenton Counties Are Above Capacity
"Reminder to those asking for a meeting in my office: If your organization has a vaccine mandate, your request will be denied," Massie tweeted on Dec. 13.
wdrb.com
Lawsuit alleges millions of dollars stolen from Kentucky Public Pension Authority
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whistleblower lawsuit alleges millions of dollars in theft from Kentucky retirees. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, includes allegations of a coverup, mismanagement and millions of dollars stolen from the Kentucky Public Pension Authority. "The lawsuit is against KPPA, the pension organization that...
WHAS 11
Louisville community raises concerns about new Publix location, safety of intersection
The newest Publix is scheduled to open in 2024 at the intersection of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. The road already experiences excessive traffic delays.
spectrumnews1.com
'People won't be able to afford that'; Community raises concerns about proposed utility increases
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — After a nearly five-hour city council meeting in Georgetown, community members may be asked to pay higher water and sewer fees. It comes after two mistakes that the mayor said cost taxpayers nearly $50 million. Georgetown resident Caitlin Tudor is just one of the many frustrated...
WLKY.com
Lawmakers question Kentucky officials about homicide of 7-year-old boy at Brooklawn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy at a Louisville foster care facility is close to being finished. Ja'ceon Terry died in June while staying at Brooklawn. The Jefferson County coroner ruled his death a homicide by asphyxiation. Two Brooklawn employees were fired following...
Third JCPS teacher reassigned due to 'active investigation'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A third Jefferson County Public School staff member has been reassigned due to an ongoing investigation regarding alleged "crimes against children," according to the school district. Kevin O'Donnell, a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and a baseball coach at Eastern High School, was reassigned. In a...
Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar
Kentucky’s largest utility, providing power to more than 1.3 million customers, is proposing to build two natural gas plants along with new solar installations to help make up for an energy supply shortfall created by the retirement of coal-fired power plants. It’s a plan that advocates of both coal and renewable energy in Kentucky strongly […] The post Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WLKY.com
'Out of control': Police, community members react to violent weekend across the Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is addressing a recent uptick in gun violence after nine shootings claimed two lives and injured seven others over the weekend. The first of nine incidents happened Saturday morning on the 1500 block of West Chestnut Street in the Russell Neighborhood, where...
'You never know what a family is going through': Christmas comes early for some JCPS students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) students experiencing homelessness or are in foster care got a surprise this holiday season. The Student Equity and Community Engagement Program organized an "Adopt a Family" event where more than 350 JCPS students went to the Academy@Shawnee for a Christmas party on Wednesday.
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
WHAS 11
Man charged with murder, domestic violence appears in court in Louisville
According to court records, Jeremy Thompson shot Kierra Stone-Gonzalez at her apartment in September. The judge gave him a $1 million bond.
wdrb.com
Catholic Charities of Louisville purchases $5.1 million property for new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville announced today that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank to house its new headquarters. The property — which is on East Broadway — was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the...
WHAS 11
Man accused of attacking child near Louisville bus stop appears in court
One man, who police say is Sherman Price, picked up the boy by his shirt, holds him against the fence and then slams him on the ground. He was given a $5,000 bond.
Wave 3
Police looking for person of interest in Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit released a photo of a “person of interest” in the recent shooting incident at Jefferson Mall. LMPD is asking the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture. On Monday, officers responded to reports of...
fox56news.com
Frankfort mom struggles to find antibiotic amid shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a tough week for Katie Bell’s household when her son become sick. “They told me everywhere in Frankfort there was no antibiotics, so I sat in my car, crying,” said the mother of two boys. Bell’s son was diagnosed with...
WLKY.com
Louisville father charged with strangling boy at school bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 41-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a child at a bus stop in Louisville. According to LMPD, Sherman E. Price is charged with assault, fourth-degree (child abuse) and strangulation, second-degree, for an incident that happened at 44th and Main streets. Price is accused...
Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
