The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Wayland Police Participate in Shop with a Cop Event at Walmart
WAYLAND — Acting Chief Ed Burman said the Wayland Police Department and its local law enforcement partners held a successful “Shop with a Cop” event yesterday. The “Shop with a Cop” event was held Thursday, December 16, at Walmart in Framingham. Wayland Police and law...
City of Framingham’s Community Health Coordinator Leaves
FRAMINGHAM – Less than two year with the City of Framingham, the Community Health Coordinator has left. Today was Kimberly Rivas’ last day with the Framingham Health Department. Hired in March 2021, she chaired the City of Framingham’s Age & Dementia Friendly Coalition. “Working with you all...
Sudbury Foundation Awards $240,000 in Grants To 16 Non-Profit Organizations
SUDBURY – The Sudbury Foundation announced this week that it has awarded $247,640 to 16 local nonprofits in its last round of granting for 2022. This brings the Foundation’s total granting for the year to $1.78 million. “The last round of grants for 2022 includes funding for organizations...
PHOTOS: 7th Annual Shop With A Cop Helps 400+ Kids
FRAMINGHAM – “There is an entire aisle for Barbie?” asked one little girl as she shopped at Walmart Thursday night. “I want LEGO,” said a boy as he explored the toy aisles. One girl selected a baby in a tub. Another child selected Spiderman action figures.
Mayor Nominates Bizzoco To Framingham Parks & Recreation Commission
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has nominated District 5 resident Jeanne Bizzoco to serve on the 5-member Parks & Recreation Commission. She will replace District 8 resident Shannon Stevens who resigned earlier this year. Stevens is the founder of FramBark, which advocated for a dog park in the City. Framingham’s first-ever dog park opened this summer.
About 500 Customers in Ashland Without Power
ASHLAND – About 500 customers in Ashland, including several businesses along Route 135, are without power this morning, December 16. The outage is impacting 536 of 8,266 customers or about 6.5% of the community, said Eversource. A small number of customers in Framingham are also impacted. The power outage...
Framingham Police: Resident Loses $6,000 in Prize Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a scam that cost a Framingham resident $6,000. Police were called to the Musterfields, a Framingham Housing Authority property, for a larceny on December 12 at 5:55 p.m. “This was a Facebook scam claiming prize money was won and taxes needed to be...
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
tewksburycarnation.org
Board of Health: Cracker Barrel Faces Shutdown Over Late Payment
Amato offers 10 tips to stay safe when cooking over the holidays. The Tewksbury Board of Health met without Vice-Chair Bob Scarano. The board received copies of marked-up tobacco regulations that eliminate discrepancies between the town and state regs. The changes will be voted on at the next meeting. In...
WCVB
Shopping small and local at the Burlington Mall
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three local high school friends join forces to enter the luxury sneaker and streetwear market withCourtside Kicks. We meet Lowell-based Alex Di Mauro Aubin of Mayfly Bus, a mobile pop-up focused on upcycled fashion. And a Burlington resident opens a shop featuring local, female designers and all kinds of customized children’s clothing, accessories, and other gifts: AnnaCalisa.
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Framingham City Hall To Close Even Earlier on Fridays Starting December 30
FRAMINGHAM – During the Spicer administration, a change was made to close City Hall on Friday at 2 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. all year round. Now, the Sisitsky administration wants to close City Hall on Fridays even earlier, starting December 30. Mayor Charlie Sisitsky met with his division...
MetroWest Health Foundation Issues Report on Lack of Affordable Housing
FRAMINGHAM — Concerned about the health impacts associated with the lack of affordable housing, the MetroWest Health Foundation today, December 14, released a report detailing the affordable housing crisis in the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. The report entitled, Shut Out: Understanding the affordable housing crisis in MetroWest, details the...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Workbar Announces Plans to Open Newest Location in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM, MA – Workbar, a coworking spaces provider, announced plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters.
WCVB
Massachusetts animal shelters to hold fee-waived small animal adoption event
BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are holding a fee-waived adoption event for rabbits and guinea pigs after two historically large surrenders. The Home for the Holidays fee-waived adoption event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at MSPCA adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod and at NEAS in Salem, according to a spokesperson.
School bus gets stuck in sinkhole in Fall River
There were reports of a water main break in the area of New Boston Road.
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
ABC6.com
6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
Local coffee syrup business returns after 20 years
For generations, Silmo Coffee Syrup was a staple in New Bedford homes.
GoFundMe Created For Mother Of 3 Found Killed In Stoughton
The family of Amber Bucker has started a fundraiser to help pay for the mother of three's funeral. Stoughton police Buckner's body at an outbuilding at 743 Park St. Tuesday morning, Dec. 13. Officials have not said how she died, but investigators are treating it as a homicide. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said her body had "significant injuries."
