Mayor Nominates Bizzoco To Framingham Parks & Recreation Commission

FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has nominated District 5 resident Jeanne Bizzoco to serve on the 5-member Parks & Recreation Commission. She will replace District 8 resident Shannon Stevens who resigned earlier this year. Stevens is the founder of FramBark, which advocated for a dog park in the City. Framingham’s first-ever dog park opened this summer.
About 500 Customers in Ashland Without Power

ASHLAND – About 500 customers in Ashland, including several businesses along Route 135, are without power this morning, December 16. The outage is impacting 536 of 8,266 customers or about 6.5% of the community, said Eversource. A small number of customers in Framingham are also impacted. The power outage...
Board of Health: Cracker Barrel Faces Shutdown Over Late Payment

Amato offers 10 tips to stay safe when cooking over the holidays. The Tewksbury Board of Health met without Vice-Chair Bob Scarano. The board received copies of marked-up tobacco regulations that eliminate discrepancies between the town and state regs. The changes will be voted on at the next meeting. In...
Shopping small and local at the Burlington Mall

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three local high school friends join forces to enter the luxury sneaker and streetwear market withCourtside Kicks. We meet Lowell-based Alex Di Mauro Aubin of Mayfly Bus, a mobile pop-up focused on upcycled fashion. And a Burlington resident opens a shop featuring local, female designers and all kinds of customized children’s clothing, accessories, and other gifts: AnnaCalisa.
Workbar Announces Plans to Open Newest Location in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA – Workbar, a coworking spaces provider, announced plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters.
Massachusetts animal shelters to hold fee-waived small animal adoption event

BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are holding a fee-waived adoption event for rabbits and guinea pigs after two historically large surrenders. The Home for the Holidays fee-waived adoption event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at MSPCA adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod and at NEAS in Salem, according to a spokesperson.
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
GoFundMe Created For Mother Of 3 Found Killed In Stoughton

The family of Amber Bucker has started a fundraiser to help pay for the mother of three's funeral. Stoughton police Buckner's body at an outbuilding at 743 Park St. Tuesday morning, Dec. 13. Officials have not said how she died, but investigators are treating it as a homicide. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said her body had "significant injuries."
