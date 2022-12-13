Brands will have to become experts on their avid fans in 2023 to succeed. Consulting giant Accenture’s marketing/branding/advertising arm Accenture Song’s annual human behavior trends report, which will be released later this week, identifies the cultural shifts impacting brand loyalty, the workplace and decentralization technologies in the coming year. And against the backdrop of “macroeconomic shocks” in recent years, people will continue to speak out against injustice, try different digital platforms and focus on what they can control.

2 DAYS AGO