Read full article on original website
Related
Digiday
How brands are planning holistic TV campaigns to maximize effectiveness in 2023
With the rapid adoption of connected TV (CTV) viewership, marketers are looking for ways to balance spending between new digital streaming opportunities and the long-established benefits of investing in linear TV. Both platforms offer unique value propositions, with CTV providing more addressability and access to niche audiences, while linear TV...
Digiday
PubMatic adopts Adelaide’s attention metrics to create ‘supply chain 2.0’
In the never-ending search for more efficient and effective advertising, it’s no secret attention metrics have taken root as a viable option for buyers and demand-side players. Its proponents tout its ability to secure better outcomes and generate more efficient buys. Now the sell side is buying into attention,...
Digiday
The publisher’s guide to audience engagement
Evolving content recommendation technologies are transforming reader experiences on publisher sites. For publishers, their evolution comes at a time when personalized recommendations are essential to engaging and maintaining ever-growing audiences. Data-driven content recommendations have become effective tools for addressing consumer preferences, helping publishers reach their audiences at every stage of...
What is ChatGPT? The AI chatbot talked up as a potential Google killer
After all, the AI chatbot seems to be slaying a great deal of search engine responses.
Digiday
Digiday+ Research: Influencers will grow more important to brands’, retailers’ holiday marketing
Social channels are already lit up with holiday marketing campaigns, many of which are centered around influencers. This will only become more so as the holiday season progresses, according to findings from Digiday+ Research. We already know that Instagram and TikTok will grow in importance for brands and retailers when...
Digiday
What Accenture Song’s behaviorial research tells us about brand loyalty and Web3 in 2023
Brands will have to become experts on their avid fans in 2023 to succeed. Consulting giant Accenture’s marketing/branding/advertising arm Accenture Song’s annual human behavior trends report, which will be released later this week, identifies the cultural shifts impacting brand loyalty, the workplace and decentralization technologies in the coming year. And against the backdrop of “macroeconomic shocks” in recent years, people will continue to speak out against injustice, try different digital platforms and focus on what they can control.
Digiday
McDonald’s, Spotify, Redefine Meat and Nissan are Digiday Marketing and Advertising Awards Europe winners
The list of winners of the 2022 Digiday Marketing and Advertising Awards Europe highlights how companies are leaning on social media and data-based content strategies to drive brand engagement. Sustainability and other meaningful practices remain top priorities for consumers and companies, with many of this year’s entrants and subsequent winners striving to show their commitment to overall betterment.
Digiday
Dentsu’s forecast for 2023 shows a year of slowing growth reaching $740B, led by digital
The latest Dentsu global ad spend forecast shows 2023 will experience some growth — despite economic slowdowns — along with an optimistic view of the years ahead. Dentsu released its global ad spending report for 2023 on Thursday that predicts the upcoming year will see some slowdown, with worldwide spending expected to increase 3.8% to reach $740.9 billion – a slowing pace compared to an increase of 8% in 2022. The data comes from some Dentsu International brands across around 60 markets and is released semi-annually.
Comments / 0