Boothbay Harbor, ME

boothbayregister.com

BRHS Chorus performs winter concert in Southport

Southport Methodist Church, beautifully adorned with Christmas décor, had a crowd of near 50 to hear BRHS Chorus’ Winter Chorus Concert Thursday, Dec. 15. An ensemble of seven sopranos and three altos performed 10 songs curated and directed by Dr. Mary Miller, who also accompanied on piano. Altos...
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport students provide ‘Winter Light’ concert

Dressed in Christmas colors and displaying their singing talent and cheerful personalities, the 18 Southport Central School students performed their annual winter concert, “Winter’s Light” on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Southport Town Hall before a standing room only audience. The concert was put together by SCS’s music...
SOUTHPORT, ME
B98.5

This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine

Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
HARTLAND, ME
Q106.5

One Brave Soul Is Threatening A Petition To End Maine’s Winters

I think we've all wanted to do something about the cold. But what can you actually do. Well, then answer is simple. Nothing. We can do absolutely nothing about it. I've wanted to somehow, secretly. Like, if I could have a super power, it would be to change the weather. Then it would only rain at night, and it would never be humid, hahaha.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine

Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Marcia Bradsell

Marcia Ann Van Dyke Bradsell died peacefully at her home in Boothbay Harbor, Dec. 13, 2022. Marcia was born at home on June 19, 1944. Her parents, Gerrit and Johanna Van Dyke, ran a celery farm in rural Hamilton, Michigan. She came from a big family encompassing three brothers and three sisters. All her siblings lived their lives in Michigan; Marcia was the family member with wanderlust. Marcia was brought up in the Reformed Church in America (RCA), and she considered this her home denomination throughout her life, even when attending – and active in – churches affiliated with other denominations.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

110 years later: The Titanic's impact on Maine

MAINE, USA — Sinking 110 years ago, the RMS Titanic claimed more than 1,500 lives, and about seven of them were Mainers, one author writes. Malcolm Smith, the author of "Mainers on the Titanic," told NEWS CENTER Maine around 14 people from the Pine Tree State were on the vessel when it struck that fatal iceberg. Half of them survived, he said, most of them women.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine

If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
MAINE STATE
Down East

Rockland’s El Faro Memorial Is a Heartfelt Sculptural Tribute

Seven years ago, the cargo ship El Faro sailed from Jacksonville, Florida, bound for Puerto Rico, carrying shipping containers, trailers, and cars. Captain Michael Davidson and four of the 32 crew members — Michael Holland, Dylan Meklin, Danielle Randolph, and Mitchell Kuflik — were graduates of Maine Maritime Academy. Two days out of port, their 791-foot vessel strained under wind gusts greater than 100 miles an hour and waves in excess of 30 feet, near the eye of Hurricane Joaquin. Soon, the El Faro had sunk, and all hands were lost.
ROCKLAND, ME
Q97.9

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Snow to continue to fall in Maine throughout the night

MAINE — A Nor'easter is dumping heavy, wet snow throughout Maine. That snow is expected to continue throughout the night and into Saturday morning. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for inland areas for heavy wet snow that will create difficult driving. Isolated power outages are possible. Heavy...
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Nor'easter on the way to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — You know the words ..."I'm dreaming of a white Christmas. Just like the ones I used to know." It's looking like Bing Crosby's words will ring true, just in time for the holiday season. Low pressure from the Midwest will transfer energy to the coast, birthing...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time

PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
PORTLAND, ME

