boothbayregister.com
BRHS Chorus performs winter concert in Southport
Southport Methodist Church, beautifully adorned with Christmas décor, had a crowd of near 50 to hear BRHS Chorus’ Winter Chorus Concert Thursday, Dec. 15. An ensemble of seven sopranos and three altos performed 10 songs curated and directed by Dr. Mary Miller, who also accompanied on piano. Altos...
boothbayregister.com
Southport students provide ‘Winter Light’ concert
Dressed in Christmas colors and displaying their singing talent and cheerful personalities, the 18 Southport Central School students performed their annual winter concert, “Winter’s Light” on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Southport Town Hall before a standing room only audience. The concert was put together by SCS’s music...
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
One Brave Soul Is Threatening A Petition To End Maine’s Winters
I think we've all wanted to do something about the cold. But what can you actually do. Well, then answer is simple. Nothing. We can do absolutely nothing about it. I've wanted to somehow, secretly. Like, if I could have a super power, it would be to change the weather. Then it would only rain at night, and it would never be humid, hahaha.
Have You Seen Bob Marley’s Send Off for Portland’s Pat Callaghan Retirement?
Just looking at Portland's king of comedy Bob Marley makes me giggle. But his take on Pat Callaghan leaving News Center Maine after 40 some odd years is priceless. What would be even funnier is if Pat Callaghan actually did exactly what Bob thinks he's going to do. Just go about his life and announce his presence no matter where he is.
25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine
Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
boothbayregister.com
Marcia Bradsell
Marcia Ann Van Dyke Bradsell died peacefully at her home in Boothbay Harbor, Dec. 13, 2022. Marcia was born at home on June 19, 1944. Her parents, Gerrit and Johanna Van Dyke, ran a celery farm in rural Hamilton, Michigan. She came from a big family encompassing three brothers and three sisters. All her siblings lived their lives in Michigan; Marcia was the family member with wanderlust. Marcia was brought up in the Reformed Church in America (RCA), and she considered this her home denomination throughout her life, even when attending – and active in – churches affiliated with other denominations.
Lobster Traps, Buoys and More: 10 Unique Maine Christmas Trees Worth a Trip to See This Holiday
By now you've probably got your Christmas tree up and all lit and decorated for the big day when Santa arrives to put presents under it. It's hard to believe that it's not that far away now. Of course, Christmas trees aren't just found inside our homes. Almost every city...
110 years later: The Titanic's impact on Maine
MAINE, USA — Sinking 110 years ago, the RMS Titanic claimed more than 1,500 lives, and about seven of them were Mainers, one author writes. Malcolm Smith, the author of "Mainers on the Titanic," told NEWS CENTER Maine around 14 people from the Pine Tree State were on the vessel when it struck that fatal iceberg. Half of them survived, he said, most of them women.
What Is This Animal Walking Through My Yard During the Night?
Having a security camera at your front door sure comes in handy. Ever since I installed a Nest cam at our front door, I'm always notified when someone drives in, delivers a package, or comes to the door to ring the bell. It also comes in handy for when your...
Home Instead leaves no Mainer feeling alone this Christmas
GORHAM, Maine — People in Maine have a way of making everyone feel loved and remembered during the holiday season, especially Home Instead. Home Instead, along with the Gorham Police Department, is spreading holiday cheer by going door-to-door and delivering gifts to 740 seniors this year throughout Cumberland County.
wabi.tv
Maine mom shares her adoption story: ‘It makes me smile’
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - More than 113,000 kids in the U.S. are waiting for a home. TV5 spoke to one mom who feels she’s been called to adoption, so much so, it is taking up her home and work life. Nicole Rancourt just jumped on board becoming the newest...
Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine
If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
Down East
Rockland’s El Faro Memorial Is a Heartfelt Sculptural Tribute
Seven years ago, the cargo ship El Faro sailed from Jacksonville, Florida, bound for Puerto Rico, carrying shipping containers, trailers, and cars. Captain Michael Davidson and four of the 32 crew members — Michael Holland, Dylan Meklin, Danielle Randolph, and Mitchell Kuflik — were graduates of Maine Maritime Academy. Two days out of port, their 791-foot vessel strained under wind gusts greater than 100 miles an hour and waves in excess of 30 feet, near the eye of Hurricane Joaquin. Soon, the El Faro had sunk, and all hands were lost.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this month
A beloved community grocery store and fueling station in Maine recently announced that it would be closing this month. Read on to learn more. Photo byWendell and Carolyn/Getty Images/Canva Pro.
Sad News For the Mead Family Lights Display in Westbrook, Maine
For the fifth year in a row, the Mead Family of Westbrook put up an amazing display of lights set to music that people look forward to year after year. This year, however, after many technical difficulties with the show, the Mead Family Lights display will not continue. The trouble...
WMTW
Snow to continue to fall in Maine throughout the night
MAINE — A Nor'easter is dumping heavy, wet snow throughout Maine. That snow is expected to continue throughout the night and into Saturday morning. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for inland areas for heavy wet snow that will create difficult driving. Isolated power outages are possible. Heavy...
newscentermaine.com
Nor'easter on the way to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — You know the words ..."I'm dreaming of a white Christmas. Just like the ones I used to know." It's looking like Bing Crosby's words will ring true, just in time for the holiday season. Low pressure from the Midwest will transfer energy to the coast, birthing...
WMTW
Maine's white Christmas chances increasing big time
PORTLAND, Maine — With our weather pattern now flexing its muscle and pumping out some notable storm systems, we are now getting in the range where we can at least start to gauge what the Christmas timeframe may look like. Let's first dive into a historical probability (based on 1991-2020 data) of a white Christmas in Portland. A coating of snow puts us at about a 60 percent chance, while an inch of snow brings us down to a 37 percent chance, and at the higher end of the total list a 7 percent chance of 12 inches of snow on Christmas Day.
