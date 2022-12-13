HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s nine-game win streak was fun while it lasted. The Herd now has its attention on starting a new streak. After losing for the first time in more than a month Tuesday at UNC-Greensboro, Marshall hopes to rebound from its 75-67 loss on Saturday when the Herd welcomes Toledo for a 3:30 p.m. tip at the Cam Henderson Center.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO