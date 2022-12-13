Read full article on original website
Deputies: Kanawha County siblings exchange gunfire, one dead, one injured
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A fight between a Kanawha County brother and sister ended in gunfire and death. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department released more information Thursday in connection with a Wednesday night shooting death in Sissonville. According to deputies, Jesse Slater, 51, and his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39,...
One dead in Kanawha County shooting
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A man died in a shooting late Wednesday night in Kanawha County. The shooting at Grand Kids Way in Sissonville was reported at 11:01 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed and a woman injured. The investigation is ongoing.
Child found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
WINCHESTER, Ky. — An Amber Alert issued after a six-year-old girl was taken from Cabell County has been lifted. Kentucky State Police report Mila Carf was found with her mother, Shana Carf, in Winchester, Kentucky, at around midday Wednesday. Authorities said Shana Carf took her daughter from the Ona...
Kanawha County BOE president praises response to fake active shooter call
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The president of the Kanawha County Board of Education praised all involved in the response to last week’s school shooting hoax at South Charleston High School. Tracy White said at Thursday evening’s school board meeting that she wanted to publicly thank the City of South...
Nitro Mission Team helps 300 families
NITRO, W.Va. — More than 300 families picked up food and Christmas presents Friday at the annual Nitro Mission Team giveaway event. “This is our Christian calling,” longtime mission team director Bill Fortune said. “We all have a calling of some type or the other and I move food back and forth.”
After fifth time being disciplined, magistrate is resigning at 5 p.m.
Kanawha County Magistrate Ward Harshbarger is resigning, effective at the end of today’s work day, and agreeing to never seek political office again following an agreement with the Judicial Investigation Commission. Even with that, the Judicial Investigation Commission contends the magistrate’s letter to the chief circuit judge included a...
West Virginia schools superintendent presents plan to address low reading, math scores
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Schools Superintendent David Roach during Wednesday’s state Board of Education meeting in Charleston laid out a comprehensive plan to address reading and math deficiency for West Virginia’s young students. “We developed a strategy to address student learning gaps. This approach is simple: prioritize...
Marshall to reveal new court when Herd welcomes Toledo
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall’s nine-game win streak was fun while it lasted. The Herd now has its attention on starting a new streak. After losing for the first time in more than a month Tuesday at UNC-Greensboro, Marshall hopes to rebound from its 75-67 loss on Saturday when the Herd welcomes Toledo for a 3:30 p.m. tip at the Cam Henderson Center.
Marshall’s enrollment continues to drag down budget’s bottom line
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University remains $8 million below projections in student tuition and fee revenue for this fiscal year. MU’s new Chief Financial Officer Matt Tidd told members of the Marshall Board of Governors Wednesday the projected revenue from student enrollment for this year is $79.2 million, the actual amount to come in is $70.8 million.
Marshall preps for Connecticut’s option attack in Myrtle Beach Bowl
Marshall looks for its 13th victory in a bowl game Monday afternoon when the Thundering Herd clashes with Connecticut in the 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, South Carolina. The 2:30 p.m. game at Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium will be shown nationally by ESPN. The Thundering Herd is...
Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean garners Howley Award for play at linebacker
— by Tim Stephens, West Virginia Sports Writers Association. Mondrell Dean is the winner of the Howley Award, presented by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, as the premier linebacker in West Virginia, but could also make a case for the state’s best defensive lineman, safety or running back.
Marshall falls flat as win streak ends in 75-67 loss at UNC Greensboro
Marshall basketball experienced something Tuesday night it hadn’t encountered in quite some time: Playing from behind and eventually being behind when the final buzzer sounded. UNC Greensboro hit two 3-point baskets in the closing stages of the first half to take a 34-33 lead at intermission. The Thundering Herd’s...
