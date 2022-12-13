Read full article on original website
Backstreet Boys Christmas Special Dropped After Nick Carter Accused of Raping Autistic Fan
ABC has pulled the Backstreet Boys Holiday Special amid new rape allegations against band member Nick Carter. The network was set to air 'A Very Backstreet Holiday' on Dec. 14 but instead of seeing The Backstreet Boys performing songs from their Christmas album of the same name (released back in October), ABC will be running comedy reruns instead.
‘Even If Your Dog Dies… Prove It': Olive Garden Manager Fired After Rant About Time Off Goes Viral
An Olive Garden manager has been fired after an internal rant to employees found its way to social media and went viral. According to KCTV5, the manager of a Kansas Olive Garden ripped into team members over time off, telling workers that if they planned on calling out for work, to basically "go look for another job."
30 Memes About Christmas That'll Have You Laughing All The Way
Christmas any time of year should be acceptable. At least we have Christmas jokes, right?
