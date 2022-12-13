In every town and in every city, the local bar serves as both an institution and a meeting place. It’s where you can catch up with an old friend over a drink or two, take that person you’ve had a crush on for a while out on a date or just let loose after a tough week. It’s also a place where culture thrives, especially when there’s a band playing on stage. As an ode to this type of establishment, Providence rock & rollers Sourpunch released their “Meet Me At The Bar” EP back on Halloween. It’s the first release in 10 years from the quartet of guitarist & vocalist Jenn Lombari, guitarist Bob Kadlec, bassist Brian Shovelton and drummer Doug Metivier and it has the band sounding as fresh as ever with killer riffs, tight rhythms and infectious energy.

