As the Tory Lanez' trial is underway for prosecutors try and prove he indeed shot Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion, a harrowing testimony transcript has been revealed. The trial comes two years after the summer 2020 incident, leaving Stallion with bullet fragments in both feet. Details of the night have been debated on social media, in rap lyrics, in interviews, and even mocked in popular culture. But one thing is certain Stallion did suffer injuries. How the prosecution will prove such with millions of cyber investigators chiming in from their personal devices has yet to be determined. But Stallion took the stand to give an emotional account of what she says occurred and the hell she's been living in since.

2 DAYS AGO