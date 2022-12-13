Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
Popculture
'Charlie's Angels' Star Jaclyn Smith Shows off Sexy Workout Moves With Husband Brad Allen
Jaclyn Smith and her husband Brad Allen are making their workouts a little steamy this holiday season. The Charlie's Angels alum, 77, took to Instagram Tuesday to share how she and her heart surgeon husband have kept both their bodies and their marriage strong since 1997. In the workout video...
Popculture
Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Stuns on First Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen was all gold everything in her first red carpet appearance since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 42-year-old model attended jewelry brand Vivara's 60th-anniversary celebration in Brazil on Monday, Dec. 12, and was seen wearing a gold halter gown with a long skirt. Bündchen shared moments from the celebration on her Instagram story.
Popculture
Al Roker Breaks Down as His 'Today' Show Coworkers Surprise Him at Home With Christmas Caroling Amid Health Issues
Al Roker has had to miss the Today show lately due to health issues, but his coworkers found a sweet way to surprise him while he recovers. In a new clip from the morning show, Roker broke down in happy tears when his fellow Today hosts — as well as producers, crew and security — showed up at his home to sing to him. Check out the video below.
Popculture
Jodie Sweetin Gets Emotional Over Death of College Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Jodie Sweetin is grieving the loss of her friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss after the dancer died by suicide Wednesday at the age of 40. The Full House alum spoke to Entertainment Tonight just hours after the news was confirmed by Boss' wife, Allison Holker, to share her memories of the Ellen and So You Think You Can Dance alum.
Popculture
Channing Tatum Reacts to Death of 'Magic Mike XXL' Co-Star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Channing Tatum is remembering his late Magic Mike XXL co-star Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In an emotional tribute post on Wednesday, Tatum shared that he was left speechless after learning of Boss' tragic death at the age of 40, with the actor penning an emotional tribute to his former co-star. As...
Popculture
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Their 3 Daughters Dress as 'The Godfather' Characters for 'Theme Night'
Never go against Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's family. The country couple took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo of them and their children – daughters Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21 – dressed as characters from Francis Ford Coppola's iconic 1972 mob movie The Godfather.
Popculture
Shanna Moakler Shades Khloé Kardashian After Fans Compare Them
Shanna Moakler got a little shady when her Instagram followers compared her to Khloé Kardashian. The former pageant queen, who was married to Kourtney Kardashian's now-husband Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008, took to the comment section of her Dec. 12 lingerie photoshoot to respond to comparisons being made between her and The Kardashians star.
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Fans Flood His Social Media With Tributes Following His Reported Death
It's been reported that DJ and professional dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has died. In the wake of the news, fans of the beloved star have flooded his social media with tributes. According to TMZ, Boss was found dead in a Los Angeles hotel room on Tuesday. His cause of death has not been officially reported by the coroner's office, but TMZ reports that it is from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The outlet reports that Boss' wife, Allison Holker, went to an LAPD station to report that Boss has left home without taking his car, which was out of the ordinary.
Popculture
Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down Testifying Against Tory Lanez in Shooting Trial
As the Tory Lanez' trial is underway for prosecutors try and prove he indeed shot Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion, a harrowing testimony transcript has been revealed. The trial comes two years after the summer 2020 incident, leaving Stallion with bullet fragments in both feet. Details of the night have been debated on social media, in rap lyrics, in interviews, and even mocked in popular culture. But one thing is certain Stallion did suffer injuries. How the prosecution will prove such with millions of cyber investigators chiming in from their personal devices has yet to be determined. But Stallion took the stand to give an emotional account of what she says occurred and the hell she's been living in since.
Popculture
'RHOP': Karen Wants to Know if Mia Thornton Has Been Intimate With Peter Thomas (Exclusive Clip)
Things are already messy on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. And ever since Mia Thornton threw a drink at Wendy Osefo, unwarranted, she's been on viewers' sh-t list. Fans recall Osefo meeting with RHOA alum Peter Thomas earlier in the season at his Baltimore bar and lounge. The four-degree-holding political commentator spoke to the serial entrepreneur about her desire to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Thomas seemed interested in the idea and told Osefo she'd have to make a $300k investment, which Osefo said she had to ponder on.
Popculture
Offset Gives Sad Update Following Takeoff's Death
Migos rapper Offset is speaking out about the "dark place" he is in after the death of his cousin and bandmate, Takeoff. The rapper was gunned down at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1 at just 28 years old. Now, Offset is opening up on social media about how hard things have been to process. The 30-year-old tweeted on Dec. 8 that he was "in a dark place" alongside a middle finger emoji. Most assume it's due to Takeoff's shocking death.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Competitors Who've Sadly Passed Away
Dancing With the Stars launched on ABC nearly two decades ago. Since then, the beloved dancing competition has featured plenty of stars who have sadly died since they made their runs for the Mirror Ball trophy. The most recent DWTS contestant to pass away was Kirstie Alley, who died on Dec. 5 at age 71. Aaron Carter also died in November at 34.
Popculture
'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Marks Amazing Anniversary
Vanna White is celebrating a very special occasion with Wheel of Fortune. As she shared on Instagram, she celebrated 40 years of being a part of the Wheel of Fortune family. She even marked the anniversary by sharing a throwback photo of herself and host Pat Sajak from four decades ago.
Popculture
'White Lotus' Cast Members Seemingly Reveal Relationship on Instagram
The White Lotus fans have linked co-stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall after spotting flirty Instagram messages between the two. Fahy, 32, played Daphne Sullivan, the wife of Theo James' Cameron Sullivan, on The White Lotus Season 2. Woodall, 26, starred as Jack, the nephew of Tom Hollander's Quentin. Back...
Popculture
Live-Action 'Barbie' Movie Trailer Starring Margot Robbie Released
Come on, Barbie, let's go party! A trailer for the highly-anticipated Barbie movie has been released, featuring the first footage of Margot Robbie as the famous fashion doll. This short teaser shows Robbie as the original Barbie, winking at a group of young girls and a shinier, newer model of the doll. "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls, but the dolls were always and forever. Baby dolls until..." Helen Mirren narrates the preview, which introduces the film as an adventure set after Barbie disrupts the tradition of girls playing with dolls and also highlights Ryan Gosling as Ken and Simu Liu. Greta Gerwig directs Robbie in a satirical spoof of the 1959 doll.
