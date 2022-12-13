As the founder of her own cosmetics brand (Rare Beauty), Selena Gomez certainly has been aware of her own “beauty disasters,” which she dished about in a new Glamour interview. The Only Murders in the Building star recalled the time she was invited to the 2018 Met Gala, whose theme that year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and found herself wishing she hadn’t faked a tan.

