Week 2 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker
 3 days ago

We are still early in the high school wrestling season, but fans were treated to another action-packed weekend around the state.

Several big-time tournaments took place, with many of the top wrestlers in the state looking to gain traction in the rankings and make a statement.

Council Bluffs was home again to the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic, while Johnston, Calmar, Nashua, Mount Vernon and Emmetsburg also hosted events.

Dual action continued during the week and will do so as we head into the break around the holiday season.

Dodgers make a statement at Council Bluffs Classic

Fort Dodge is looking like a top contender in Class 3A once again, as the Dodgers brought home a runner-up trophy from the stacked Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic. The two-day event brings together several of the top teams from Iowa, Nebraska and more. While Millard South prevailed, Fort Dodge was second ahead of the likes of Lincoln East, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Waukee Northwest and North Scott.

Dru Ayala, the younger brother of current University of Iowa Hawkeye Drake Ayala, finished 6-0 with three technical falls and a pin to claim the 113-pound bracket. He earned a fan-friendly 8-5 decision over Easton Broxterman of Washburn Rural in the finals.

Dreshaun Ross, a freshman, also claimed a title, winning at 195 after topping Millard South’s Caeden Olin in the finals in sudden victory. He started his tourney run with four consecutive falls. Damarion Ross, his brother, was third and Cal Hartman finished fourth.

Alexander Pierce, the talented freshman out of Iowa City West, earned a runner-up finish after winning the title at the Donnybrook last week. Defending state champion Koufax Christensen from Waukee Northwest continued his perfect season, capturing a second title at 120.

Another returning state champion, Underwood's Gable Porter, was crowned the winner at 132, with Logan Stotts of Waukee Northwest winning an all-Iowa 152-pound final over Tate Mayberry from Glenwood.

High-powered Rams take Baltzley Invite crown

Southeast Polk showed why they are still the true kings of Class 3A, besting the likes of Bettendorf, Ankeny and Waverly-Shell Rock to win the Baltzley Invitational title. The Rams scored 218.5 points to finish ahead of Bettendorf.

Carter Pearson was first, with Brent Slade joining him as champions. Wil Oberbroeckling earned a runner-up finish, as did Logan Trenary. Cooper Martinson, Holden Hansen, Trevor Oberbroeckling and Justis Jesuroga were all third place finishers.

Jake Knight of Bettendorf won a fun freshman vs. freshman battle with an 11-9 decision over Wil Oberbroeckling. Indianola’s Bowen Downey remained unbeaten when he topped Bettendorf’s Timothy Koester in the 120 final, 4-2.

Waverly-Shell Rock boasted three champions in Ryder Block, Bas Diaz and McCrae Hagarty, while Cody Trevino and Jayce Luna of Bettendorf joined Knight atop the stand. Ankeny’s Xander Kenworthy and Will Hinrichs were first, along with Jacob Helgeson of Johnston, Cinsere Clark from West Des Moines Valley and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson from Norwalk.

Spencer wins Bob Roethler Invitational

For well over two decades now, Emmetsburg has hosted a tournament during the second weekend of the season. Now titled the Bob Roethler Invitational, it was Spencer prevailing over LeMars, Estherville-Lincoln Central and the host E-Hawks this year.

Gabe Cauthron, Kade Johnson and Logan Huckfelt were all individual winners for the Tigers, with Wyatt Heying placing second. Huckfelt, a heavyweight, won his three matches by pin to remain unbeaten on the season.

Other winners included Lucas Oldenkamp, Hayden Helgeson and Steve Brandenburg Lake Mills, along with Emmetsburg’s Ryan Brennan and Ben Saxton. Kaden Pritchard from Eagle Grove, Layton Yager of Estherville-LC, Noah Strantz from Okoboji, Kellen Moore out of Forest City, Deontez Williams of Pocahontas Area and Ayden Hoag from LeMars also claimed titles.

Looking at what is ahead

Along with dual action during the week, several tournaments are set for the upcoming weekend. That includes the Battle of Waterloo from the Young Arena in Waterloo, the Al Garrison Duals in Waukee, the Carroll Invitational in Carroll and the Don Miller Invitational hosted by Fort Dodge.

