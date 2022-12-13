ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 Cast Revealed: Where to Follow on Instagram and TikTok

By Brett White
 3 days ago

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — the time when RuPaul’s Drag Race gifts us with a whole new cast of queens to love! And this time around, RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 is giving us 16 totally fierce drag performers who are guaranteed to make your social media feeds 16x more fierce and festive this holiday season. What better way to prep for the flagship series’ 2023 debut than by spending the next few weeks sippin’ on cocoa and scrolling through your socials and familiarizing yourself with the new cast’s work? Peep the slideshow above for all of the social media profiles for every one of Season 15’s queens, and get the rundown on who they are and where they come from via the bios provided by MTV.

That’s right — MTV! RuPaul’s Drag Race will have a new home when it premieres on January 6. After six seasons on VH1, the Emmy-winning series is moving to MTV for Season 15. You’ll be able to catch the new season when it premieres on MTV on Friday, January 6 at 8 pm ET.

That’s not the only change, either. This year, the divas are competing for a cash prize of $200,000! That’s the highest cash prize in the series’ 15-season history, tied only with the cash prize given for winning RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7, the all-winners season, earlier this year.

So what are you waiting for? You have 16 new queens to meet, follow, and love up above! And you can check out the Season 15 teaser promo below.

Decider.com

Decider.com

