El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

1 hospitalized with serious injuries in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital following a pedestrian crash in northwest El Paso. The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Cimarron Market on Friday. A person was struck by a vehicle after an altercation outside Keg and Brew, according to El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Dunkin' opens new location in Horizon City

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new Dunkin' opened Friday in Horizon City. The new location was described as the "next generation" restaurant that provides customers with a positive and energetic environment. It's located at 13649 Eastlake Boulevard in Horizon City. To celebrate the new opening, the store is...
HORIZON CITY, TX
KFOX 14

3 people injured after Sun Metro vehicle overturns in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and other emergency response crews responded to a wreck at Gateway South at Yandell in central El Paso Wednesday morning. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The left lane on Gateway North and Paisano remains closed. Our...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

New mural unveiled on Geronimo Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso on Thursday unveiled a new mural on Geronimo Drive. The mural, called “JUNTOS,” was created by local artist Mitsu Overstreet. It features patterns based on both traditional Mexican embroidery and Native American markings found on Apache clothing...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso approves master plan for Mary Frances Keisling Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council approved a master plan for Mary Frances Keisling Park on Wednesday. The park is located in Northwest El Paso. The community-led master plan vision for Mary Frances Keisling features a large, central flexible sports lawn, surrounded by a new hybrid community center, bicycling amenities, dog park, sport courts including pickleball and tennis, desert gardens, children’s play features, and community gathering spaces.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 19-year-old woman was arrested and accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man in northeast El Paso Thursday morning, according to the El Paso Police Department. Noemi Monarez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence following the incident at the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police: Man hospitalized in northeast El Paso stabbed by girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A man was hospitalized for serious injuries after he was stabbed by his girlfriend. Police responded to stabbing along 10200 Block of Valle Del Sol in northeast El Paso early Thursday morning. Police investigators with the department's Crimes Against Persons unit are on the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3 Las Cruces officers seriously injured in 2021 return to work

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three Las Cruces police officers who were seriously injured in separate incidents in 2021 returned to their respective duties. Patrol officer Manny Soto and Traffic officers Josh Herrera and Adrian De La Garza were injured between Feb. 3 and Feb. 15. Soto and Herrera...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank ranked by Forbes as the nation's 73rd-largest charity

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank was ranked by Forbes as the nation's 73rd-largest charity. "A record 11 independent food banks (10 affiliated with Feeding America) also made the Top 100 Charities list this year. In fact, six of the seven newcomers to the list are food banks: City Harvest, of New York City, No. 57; Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, in Raleigh, No. 62; El Pasoans Fighting Hunger in Texas, No. 73; North Texas Food Bank, in Plano, No. 87; San Antonio Food Bank, No. 93 and Feeding Tampa Bay, No. 98," an expert from Forbes read.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Border Patrol, DPS find 26 migrants involved in smuggling scheme

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents and the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on Tuesday interrupted a human smuggling scheme involving 27 migrants, according to Peter Jaquez, chief of U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Ysleta...
EL PASO, TX

