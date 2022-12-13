EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank was ranked by Forbes as the nation's 73rd-largest charity. "A record 11 independent food banks (10 affiliated with Feeding America) also made the Top 100 Charities list this year. In fact, six of the seven newcomers to the list are food banks: City Harvest, of New York City, No. 57; Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, in Raleigh, No. 62; El Pasoans Fighting Hunger in Texas, No. 73; North Texas Food Bank, in Plano, No. 87; San Antonio Food Bank, No. 93 and Feeding Tampa Bay, No. 98," an expert from Forbes read.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO