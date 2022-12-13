Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Apprehensions & Update El Paso Alamogordo SectorsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Illegal immigrants entering Texas out of sewer manholesAsh JurbergTexas State
El Paso is in Debt $7.5 Million For Transporting Migrants To Other DestinationsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
El Paso Animal Services to hold 'More Merry Mega Adoption Event' this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services is teaming up with Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers™ and other animal welfare organizations across Texas for the More Merry Mega Adoption Event this weekend. The event will be held Saturday and Sunday. The event features more than 7,000...
KFOX 14
1 hospitalized with serious injuries in northwest El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital following a pedestrian crash in northwest El Paso. The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Cimarron Market on Friday. A person was struck by a vehicle after an altercation outside Keg and Brew, according to El...
KFOX 14
Dunkin' opens new location in Horizon City
HORIZON CITY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new Dunkin' opened Friday in Horizon City. The new location was described as the "next generation" restaurant that provides customers with a positive and energetic environment. It's located at 13649 Eastlake Boulevard in Horizon City. To celebrate the new opening, the store is...
KFOX 14
3 people injured after Sun Metro vehicle overturns in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and other emergency response crews responded to a wreck at Gateway South at Yandell in central El Paso Wednesday morning. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The left lane on Gateway North and Paisano remains closed. Our...
KFOX 14
New mural unveiled on Geronimo Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso on Thursday unveiled a new mural on Geronimo Drive. The mural, called “JUNTOS,” was created by local artist Mitsu Overstreet. It features patterns based on both traditional Mexican embroidery and Native American markings found on Apache clothing...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso approves master plan for Mary Frances Keisling Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council approved a master plan for Mary Frances Keisling Park on Wednesday. The park is located in Northwest El Paso. The community-led master plan vision for Mary Frances Keisling features a large, central flexible sports lawn, surrounded by a new hybrid community center, bicycling amenities, dog park, sport courts including pickleball and tennis, desert gardens, children’s play features, and community gathering spaces.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso holds ribbon cutting ceremony for Pueblo Viejo Park playground, canopy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pueblo Viejo Park playground and canopy. The ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the park near Roseway and Pendale. The city is celebrating the completion of the new playground. The project development was...
KFOX 14
Court document: Father, son slapped during robbery of migrant group at El Paso bus station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A newly released court document revealed more information about the two men accused of robbing four migrants at the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old Jaime Ramon Guerrero...
KFOX 14
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 19-year-old woman was arrested and accused of stabbing a 20-year-old man in northeast El Paso Thursday morning, according to the El Paso Police Department. Noemi Monarez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence following the incident at the...
KFOX 14
Police: Man hospitalized in northeast El Paso stabbed by girlfriend
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A man was hospitalized for serious injuries after he was stabbed by his girlfriend. Police responded to stabbing along 10200 Block of Valle Del Sol in northeast El Paso early Thursday morning. Police investigators with the department's Crimes Against Persons unit are on the...
KFOX 14
3 Las Cruces officers seriously injured in 2021 return to work
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Three Las Cruces police officers who were seriously injured in separate incidents in 2021 returned to their respective duties. Patrol officer Manny Soto and Traffic officers Josh Herrera and Adrian De La Garza were injured between Feb. 3 and Feb. 15. Soto and Herrera...
KFOX 14
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso on Tuesday. Officers arrested 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar. El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of...
KFOX 14
Affidavit:Teen driving 'very fast' before deadly pedestrian crash involving LC student
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The arrest affidavit report stated that a teen is accused of driving "really fast" before hitting an Organ Mountain High School student who later died. Officers arrested 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez. Officials identified the victim as 16-year-old Joaquin Delgado who was a student...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank ranked by Forbes as the nation's 73rd-largest charity
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank was ranked by Forbes as the nation's 73rd-largest charity. "A record 11 independent food banks (10 affiliated with Feeding America) also made the Top 100 Charities list this year. In fact, six of the seven newcomers to the list are food banks: City Harvest, of New York City, No. 57; Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, in Raleigh, No. 62; El Pasoans Fighting Hunger in Texas, No. 73; North Texas Food Bank, in Plano, No. 87; San Antonio Food Bank, No. 93 and Feeding Tampa Bay, No. 98," an expert from Forbes read.
KFOX 14
34-year-old woman shot, killed by 17-year old in south El Paso, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police said a 17-year-old boy shot and killed a 34-year-old woman in a family violence incident in south El Paso Friday night. The 17-year-old is not in custody, according to officer Adrian Cisneros. Cisneros said they did not have information about the...
KFOX 14
El Paso police officer accused of indecency with a child, invasive visual recording
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso police officer has been charged with indecency with a child and invasive visual recording. Police arrested 28-year-old Gilberto H. Silva who is a 3-year veteran. Officials said special investigations unit investigated an allegation of invasive visual recording that happened on May...
KFOX 14
El Paso county deletes item to discuss DA request of $1.7 million for 20 new positions
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso County Commissioners deleted the item in the agenda to discuss a request by the El Paso District Attorney of $1.7 million for 20 new staff positions. The El Paso DA was requesting $1,793,251 to fill new full-time positions for 10 Legal...
KFOX 14
El Paso Border Patrol, DPS find 26 migrants involved in smuggling scheme
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents and the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on Tuesday interrupted a human smuggling scheme involving 27 migrants, according to Peter Jaquez, chief of U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Ysleta...
KFOX 14
Residential street in El Paso's Lower Valley blocked off while police investigate death
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An 80-year-old man died after being stabbed by a 25-year-old, according to El Paso police. El Paso police placed red tape up at at Colmillo Drive and Marfil Drive in the Lower Valley Wednesday morning. Investigators with the Crimes Against Persons Unit investigated a...
KFOX 14
Horizon City PD arrest man accused of hitting person with beer bottle, fleeing from police
HORIZON CITY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Horizon City police arrested a man accused of throwing a beer bottle at a person's face and leading officers on a pursuit Friday morning. Raul David Meza, 26, is charged with aggravated arrest with a deadly weapon and evading arrest in a vehicle. An...
Comments / 0