Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Fountain Square adds kids countdown to Altafiber New Year's Eve blast
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 3CDC's annual Altafiber New Year's Eve Blast at Fountain Square now includes a new family-friendly celebration. The youngest fans will have their own kid's countdown and fireworks display. “We wanted to add something special for those families that can’t stay until midnight," said Christy Samad, 3CDC senior...
WKRC
Local ice cream parlor has plans to expand, renovate
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An iconic Cincinnati brand has expansion plans. The CEO of Aglamesis Brothers ice cream plans a facelift at his Oakley shop next year. That company opened in Norwood in 1908 and moved to the Oakley site during the Depression. According to the Business Courier, the company...
WKRC
Gucci opens first Cincinnati-area store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - International luxury retailer Gucci just opened its first Cincinnati store location. Gucci opens its doors across from the Louis Vuitton store in the Nordstrom wing of the Kenwood Towne Centre on Dec. 15. It's the luxury retailer's first location in the Greater Cincinnati area. Gucci's...
WKRC
Tesla to open huge collision, service center in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Tesla Inc. is wrapping up its conversion of a vacant gym into a more than 33,000-square-foot collision and service center in Greater Cincinnati. Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) is converting a former Fitworks gym in Forest Park into a collision center, expanding the electric automaker’s presence in...
WKRC
Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy breaks ground on expansion
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy has broken ground on a new expansion project. The project will add a new science lab, a multi-purpose commons area, and 12 classrooms. The size of the school on Linn Street will more than double once work is done. Cincinnati...
WKRC
Tri-State group donates $17K to NKY community
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Tri-State group supports community vibrancy with a large donation. Members of Northern Kentucky's 410 giving circle of Horizon Community Funds granted nearly $17,000 to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy. The Boone Conservancy plans to create two new hiking trails connecting the Petersburg Riverfront...
WKRC
Local dairy farm finds success in online sales
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New Horizon Farm and Dairy is staying afloat, thanks to a business plan by the operators' then 16 year-old daughter. New Horizon is a family-owned business in Clinton County, who almost closed its doors in 2018. Maggie Mathews, now 19, came up with the idea to sell their product online after returning from a school trip.
WKRC
'Hometown Heroes' looking to lead UC to win over Louisville in Wasabi Fenway Bowl
BOSTON (AP/WKRC) - Led by interim head coach Kerry Coombs, quarterback Evan Prater and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., the University of Cincinnati football team will look to secure its 10th win of the season on Saturday in the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl. Kickoff is 11 a.m. and ESPN will televise.
WKRC
Father charged with beating mother holding their baby, punching infant
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man is charged with beating the mother of his child while she was holding the baby, hitting the child as well. Police say, on Nov. 2, Frankie Freeman got into an argument with the woman. He then allegedly starting punching and choking her while she was...
WKRC
Northside burger restaurant opens second location inside craft brewery
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Northside burger joint just opened its second restaurant location inside of a Cincinnati craft brewery. Tickle Pickle, which first opened on Hamilton Avenue in Northside in 2015, opened its second location inside of Listermann Brewing Co. at 1621 Dana Ave. in Evanston on Nov. 28.
WKRC
1 injured in Westwood shooting
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot in Westwood Friday evening. Police say that the shooting happened at Westwood Northern Boulevard. They found a person there with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say that there is a person of interest in custody.
WKRC
School bus and SUV collide in Millvale
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A school bus and an SUV collided in Millvale Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses said the SUV ran a red light and struck the school bus at Beekman and Westwood Northern Boulevard/Hopple. There were reportedly no injuries. Parents could pick their children up at the scene. No word...
WKRC
UAW Local 863 help families during the holidays through the Adopt-A-Child program
EVENDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - The Tri-State generous spirit is alive and well at UAW Local 863 where members are again helping families through the Adopt-A-Child program. This is the 27th year for the program. The members work at the Ford Sharonville Transmission Plant. The union works with community agencies across...
WKRC
Resurfacing work to close lanes on part of I-275
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lane closures are scheduled while crews work to resurface part of I-275. Lane closures will be in effect between Winton Road and the I-75 interchanges from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. through Thursday, Dec. 22. Crews will be working in alternating directions. Work may depend on the...
WKRC
TriHealth announces partnership with Cleveland Clinic to collaborate in heart care
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The TriHealth Heart team announced a new partnership with the Cleveland Clinic. Two top notch teams announced Thursday they are collaborating in heart care. The goal is to give options to cutting edge treatment and research without ever having to leave our own community. “Our patients are...
WKRC
Local historic train depot to be moved to new location
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A piece of local history is set to be picked up and moved to a new location. Hamilton's Train Depot is being moved in order to preserve the building which dates back to the 19th century. It will be hauled 100,000 feet along MLK Boulevard to...
WKRC
Duke Energy offering $500 credit to some applicants
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are suspicious after getting a text from Duke Energy offering a $500 credit on your account, there is a good chance it is not a scam. The money comes from a $3.5 million legal settlement from earlier this year. To qualify, you must be a...
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner Office searching for family, friends of man who died at apartment
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati man died alone in his apartment, and the Hamilton County Coroner wants to find his relatives or friends. Mark Daugherty, 63, passed away November 30 at his residence, an apartment on Herron Avenue. If you know any of her friends or relatives, you're asked to...
WKRC
Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning pleads guilty to OVI
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning pleaded guilty to an OVI charge in Brown County court Wednesday. Police say Browning driving on Sunset Boulevard near West Grant Avenue in Georgetown on August 26, when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree and a house.
WKRC
Former maintenance crew worker for local apartment complex says crew is unqualified
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Williamsburg Apartment Complex has been under a microscope since Thanksgiving when their residents had no water for several days. The city is looking over their shoulder and is hopeful the owners will step up to improve a long list of poor living conditions. However, a former Williamsburg maintenance crew employee reveals that the crew they have on staff may not be qualified to handle the workload.
Comments / 0