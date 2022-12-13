ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
crypto-academy.org

Eight Influencers Charged by SEC in $100 Million Stock Manipulation Scheme Promoted on Discord and Twitter

Eight influencers have been charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with a $100 million securities fraud conspiracy in which they manipulated exchange-traded stocks using Twitter and Discord, according to the SEC. Seven of the defendants advertised themselves as accomplished traders and amassed hundreds of thousands of followers...
TEXAS STATE
crypto-academy.org

Donald Trump’s NFT Trading Cards Sold Out In 12h

The digital trading cards from Donald Trump’s collection of NFTs have been all sold out in a couple of hours and are now worth over $500,000. An NFT collection featuring the former president dressed as a superhero, cowboy, and astronaut that could be purchased for $99 was subsequently discovered to be the “big news” that Trump teased.

