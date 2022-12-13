Read full article on original website
D D
4d ago
if she tests positive for drugs take her kids away, if no drugs get her help. people will do what they have to for food and a roof especially with kids
Reply(3)
4
sorryNOTsorry
5d ago
what a wonderful example you are setting for your children 🫢
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mochi Donuts? A Great Experience At Mochinut and Möge TeeOff Our CouchOrlando, FL
Seven Years After Dog in Texas Ran Away, She Reunited with Her Family in FloridaTracy StengelOrlando, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa RestaurantLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningTavares, FL
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?L. CaneFlorida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida teen found dead; Death being investigated as homicide, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida teenager who was reported missing in Sumter County was found dead, and deputies said they are investigating his death as a homicide. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. He was later reported missing the next day in the early morning hours.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 29, killed in head-on crash in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida man was killed in a head-on crash in Osceola County early Sunday morning, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the 29-year-old St. Cloud man died after a Ford F-150 collided with the Volkswagen Jetta he was a passenger in. He was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
fox35orlando.com
FL pastor, son involved in alleged fraud • 2 ejected from oil tanker truck in FL • FL man murders roommate
A Maitland man was sentenced for murdering his former roommate over a PlayStation, a video shows two people ejected from an oil tanker truck carrying 1,300 gallons of oil, a Florida pastor and son are accused of COVID-19 fraud, a woman dies after falling overboard a cruise ship returning to Florida, the Dazzling Lights holiday tradition returns to Orlando: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza, video shows
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
fox35orlando.com
Volusia Sheriff's deputy arrested on DUI charge after being pulled over on I-4, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of driving under the influence while in her personal vehicle on Interstate 4 in Seminole County Saturday night. Julia Curtin, 23, was arrested on a DUI charge after a trooper pulled her over on I-4 near State Road...
Teen in the hospital after being shot on State Road 520, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting on State Road 520, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the scene in unincorporated Cocoa around 2:30 a.m. after hearing reports that a person had been shot. Deputies said they found...
fox35orlando.com
'I want your money:' Robbery suspect posed as power worker before Florida home invasion
DELAND, Fla. - Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a robbery suspect who posed as a power worker before robbing an 87-year-old man in his garage. The robbery happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Twin Oaks Drive in DeLand. An 87-year-old man told deputies the suspect walked into his garage and lured him out of the home by saying he had to do tree work on the property. The suspect showed the man a "work order" according to deputies.
Osceola deputies seeking officer-impersonating theft suspect
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help tracking down a man who they say claimed to be a police officer so he could get away with theft. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputes responded to the 7-Eleven...
fox35orlando.com
Man struck, killed in Sanford near intersection of 1st Street and Mangoustine Ave.
SANFORD, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Sanford on Thursday evening, authorities say. Around 9 p.m., Sanford police officers responded to the intersection of Mangoustine Ave. and W. 1st St. (State Road 46/U.S. Hwy 17) after it was reported that a man was struck by a passing vehicle. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Hispanic man who was injured. He was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
fox35orlando.com
Officials: Melbourne Phantom Fireworks store struck by vehicle had no sprinkler system
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - FOX 35 has learned that the Phantom Fireworks store in West Melbourne that became engulfed in flames after it was struck by a vehicle in November did not have a sprinkler system. The store's owner and a spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue both confirmed to...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida teens hit by car issued citations for not using crosswalk, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Two 14-year-old girls who were struck by a car while crossing Sand Lake Road in Altamonte Springs on Friday morning were given citations for not using the crosswalk, officials said. Police said one of the girls had an ankle injury and the other wasn't hurt. Both...
fox35orlando.com
Truck trailer hauling 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire on Florida interstate
OCALA, Fla. - The trailer of a pick-up truck hauling several thousand pounds of onions caught fire on a Florida interstate in Ocala Saturday night. Ocala Fire Rescue said its crews responded to Interstate 75, south of the US 27 exit, shortly after 8:30 p.m. regarding a freight vehicle fire, and found the truck's open trailer fully engulfed in flames. The trailer contained six cargo bins filled with 6,000 pounds of onions (1,000 pounds each).
villages-news.com
Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages
A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
Florida students hit by vehicle while walking in front of school end up getting cited
Two students were hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in front of a high school, according to NBC affiliate WESH.
click orlando
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
fox35orlando.com
Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa
First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
Rental home surveillance footage captures man accused of going on shooting spree
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Only Channel 9 has surveillance video showing the man who is accused of going on a shooting spree in Orange County. An Orange County short-term rental owner said she rented to Jailen Houston on Tuesday. In her video, you can see him walking outside the home with a gun.
fox35orlando.com
Body found confirmed to be missing 73-year-old Florida man who disappeared on Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the body found in a swampy pond in Kissimmee is 73-year-old Herman McClenton of Eustis. His body was retrieved from deputies on Dec. 1 around 1:10 p.m., nearly one mile from the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee where McClenton was last seen going for a walk.
Comments / 23