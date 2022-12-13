ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘He deserves the shot’: Trump backs McCarthy for House speaker

Former President Donald Trump on Friday publicly backed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker of the House in the next Congress. The 76-year-old former commander-in-chief also warned that GOP lawmakers opposing the California Republican are playing a “very dangerous game.”  “Yeah, I support McCarthy,” Trump told Breitbart News during an interview from his Doral golf resort in Miami, Florida.  “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump added. “He is just — it’s been exhausting. If you think, he’s been all over. I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully he’s going to be very strong and going to be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Gary Franks: Democrats' use of the family card is disgraceful

I just hate when the Democrat Party and their supportive liberal media use a person’s family member to attack, hurt, or help a Black candidate for office. In most instances the family member is used to hurt the Black candidate if he is a Republican and help the Black candidate if he is a Democrat. This is the third time in the last half century that the situation described above has affected a Senate race. In last month’s midterms elections in Georgia and this month’s...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy