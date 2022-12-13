Read full article on original website
Related
New York Post
‘He deserves the shot’: Trump backs McCarthy for House speaker
Former President Donald Trump on Friday publicly backed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker of the House in the next Congress. The 76-year-old former commander-in-chief also warned that GOP lawmakers opposing the California Republican are playing a “very dangerous game.” “Yeah, I support McCarthy,” Trump told Breitbart News during an interview from his Doral golf resort in Miami, Florida. “Look, I think this: Kevin has worked very hard,” Trump added. “He is just — it’s been exhausting. If you think, he’s been all over. I think he deserves the shot. Hopefully he’s going to be very strong and going to be...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. He vowed to take on China and bulk up American manufacturing. He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. Yet after two years as president,...
Gary Franks: Democrats' use of the family card is disgraceful
I just hate when the Democrat Party and their supportive liberal media use a person’s family member to attack, hurt, or help a Black candidate for office. In most instances the family member is used to hurt the Black candidate if he is a Republican and help the Black candidate if he is a Democrat. This is the third time in the last half century that the situation described above has affected a Senate race. In last month’s midterms elections in Georgia and this month’s...
Comments / 0