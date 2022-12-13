Read full article on original website
LPD, SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ARREST FOUR DRUG SUSPECTS AFTER INVESTIGATION
December 15, 2022 – Louisa Police Department & the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 4 people during execution of a search warrant. Based on an ongoing investigation initiated by Ptl. Teddy Newsome of the Louisa Police Department with the assistance of Lawrence County Deputy Joe Osbourne a search of a residence on Noah’s Landing in Louisa resulted in the arrest of four suspects. Included in the arrests are:
Sheriff’s department reports phone scam
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a sergeant with the department. The caller claims you’ve failed to report for jury duty and you have to provide payment. The scammers are using...
Suspected car thief arrested in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio —The suspect in several auto thefts in Vinton and Jackson Counties was arrested this week. According to the Jackson County Municipal Court, probation officers with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter S. Beckett on Wednesday. Authorities say Beckett is suspected of stealing...
‘This is like the Grinch’: Martin County family has Christmas presents stolen in home burglary
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Heather Spence of Inez and her three children were in Tennessee for the weekend, but on Sunday, Spence woke up to a surprise. “I noticed my phone had camera notifications, and one of them said movement was found in my house at like 3:37 a.m.,” said Spence.
Logan County man arrested for gun and drug possession
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Logan County man was arrested after a threatening complaint was made in the Chapmanville area. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Sergeant Ferrell from the Chapmanville Police Department responded to a threatening complaint in Chapmanville on Edward Avenue.
Police officer stabbed in store
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - An officer who was stabbed while responding to a call at a department store is sharing his story. Officer Tyler Cable has served two years on the Paintsville Police Department. He loves that every day of his job is different, but of course that unpredictability comes...
Photos released from crash involving Pike Co. deputy
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pictures have been released of a crash involving a Pike County deputy. It happened on December 4. Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans released a statement at the time saying, “The deputy was responding to aid another deputy who was in distress with a combative male subject resisting arrest. The responding deputy, who was activating lights and siren, attempted to pass a motorist and was struck by the motorist.”
Man accused of murder in Cabell County, West Virginia, acquitted of all charges
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The man accused of shooting and killing a man at a gas station in May 2021 was acquitted of all charges. Carl Rose, Jr. was in court in Cabell County. Rose was accused of shooting and killing a man who he says was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife […]
Police Officer Stabbed During Arrest
A Paintsville Police Officer was stabbed in the arm during an arrest earlier this week. According to information, Officer Tyler Cable was responding to a call of an intoxicated man at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Mayo Plaza in Paintsville. Officer Cable found the man, identified as 31 year-old Justin Fields inside the store. Fields speech was slurred and had bloodshot and glossy eyes. When Officer Cable approached Fields to arrest him, Fields allegedly turned around and stabbed Oficer Cable in the top of his right arm. Fields attempted top flee the scene on foot. Officer Cable deployed his taser and was able to secure Fields. Fields told Officer Bacle that he “did meth before he had walked into the store.” Justin Fields was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and charged with public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading a Police Officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. Officer Cable is recovering from the stab wound.
Convicted felon arrested after being found with guns and drugs in his WV home
LOGAN COUNTY, WVa. (WYMT) - One Southern West Virginia man is facing charges after police discovered during a routine complaint investigation that he is a convicted felon. On Wednesday night around 11, officers from the Chapmanville Police Department responded to a threatening complaint at a home on 166 Edward Avenue, which is just outside the city police jurisdiction. Once he realized that, he called for deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Deputies arrived and talked with the suspect, Gregory Adkins, who gave them permission to search his home.
VIDEO: Man caught on camera breaking into West Virginia emergency services tower site
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police are hoping someone recognizes a man caught on camera breaking into a tower site that belongs to Wayne County Emergency Services. It happened on November 26 at the site on Ferguson Ridge Road in Dunlow. Troopers believe that the person or people responsible were trying to […]
Victim’s name released following fatal fire in Poca
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who perished in a fire Tuesday. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says the woman has been identified as Sue Murdock, 63, of Poca. Deputies, firefighters and the State Fire Marshal all responded to the...
Deputies: Kanawha County siblings exchange gunfire, one dead, one injured
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A fight between a Kanawha County brother and sister ended in gunfire and death. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department released more information Thursday in connection with a Wednesday night shooting death in Sissonville. According to deputies, Jesse Slater, 51, and his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39,...
Weekly arrests report: 12/14/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Justin Daniels, 32, of Ashland, arrested by Grayson PD, for failure to...
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ/WDTV) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
Name of woman found dead at scene of house fire in Putnam County released
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:24 a.m. 12/14/22. Putnam County's sheriff has released the name of the woman who was found dead after a house fire. Sue Murdock, 63, died in the fire Tuesday, Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said. Dispatchers said the fire was reported about noon...
One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County
One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
Bond set at $2 million for man accused of killing brother
GALLIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and killing his brother entered a not guilty plea Tuesday. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Coon is accused of firing a shot toward his brother during an argument that hit his sibling in the chest.
Man killed in Sissonville shooting identified
UPDATE (1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Sissonville. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. and found a deceased man lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound. The […]
Missing Carter Co Man’s Body Found in Pond
The body of a missing Carter Co man was found Friday afternoon in a pond. According to the Kentucky State Police, 53 year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found in a pond located along Hall Road near the Hitchins area on Sunday, December 4, but dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search the following day. Trooper Shane Goodall says Turley’s friends from the Greenup Co area and neighbors were searching the pond on Friday and found Turley’s body. Trooper Goodall says foul play is not suspected and the body has been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.
