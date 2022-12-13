Tasty, easy and fun, this Rudolph Cheeseball recipe uses minimal ingredients and is the perfect appetizer for all your holiday festivities!. How adorable is this cheeseball?! With cream cheese, cheddar cheese, everything bagel seasoning and chopped pecans, it has so much flavor. Then you just pop on some olives, pretzels and a little tomato to give it an adorable reindeer face! This recipe will be the talk of your holiday gathering, not only as a center piece but as a cute and delicious appetizer. If you are looking for something easy yet festive, then you need this Rudolph Cheeseball recipe!

