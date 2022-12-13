Read full article on original website
Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chicken
The title of the recipe says it all: This chicken melts in your mouth. Okay, not literally, but slowly baking chicken breasts that are slathered with a garlicky sour cream and mayonnaise mixture renders them ridiculously tender. (We found that a combo of the sour cream and mayonnaise creates the right amount of tang and richness.) This simple method works so well because the creamy layer locks moisture into the chicken for a truly melt-in-your-mouth texture. It’s so easy to make six chicken breasts all at once, which either means you can feed a hungry family for weeknight dinner, or you’ve got leftovers for another meal.
Rudolph Cheeseball
Tasty, easy and fun, this Rudolph Cheeseball recipe uses minimal ingredients and is the perfect appetizer for all your holiday festivities!. How adorable is this cheeseball?! With cream cheese, cheddar cheese, everything bagel seasoning and chopped pecans, it has so much flavor. Then you just pop on some olives, pretzels and a little tomato to give it an adorable reindeer face! This recipe will be the talk of your holiday gathering, not only as a center piece but as a cute and delicious appetizer. If you are looking for something easy yet festive, then you need this Rudolph Cheeseball recipe!
Garlic Butter
Fluffy dinner rolls, golden brown sourdough toast, and crisp French bread have finally met their ideal match. This garlic butter is smooth, slightly salty, and plenty garlicky, with a bit of lemon zest and a lot of chopped parsley for extra zip. Garlic butter is a compound butter, which is really just a fancy way to describe butter that has extra flavorings added to it, either sweet or savory. The high amount of fat in butter makes it the perfect medium for carrying extra flavor into your food. We’ve also got red wine butter, Tuscan butter, and maple butter if you’re in the mood to expand your compound butter collection.
Banana Cream Pie
In a lineup of classic Southern pies, banana cream pie wins first place for being literal sunshine in a pie dish. Cold pastry cream filling, fresh bananas, a flaky pie crust, all topped with dollops of fluffy whipped cream? It’s a recipe for smiles. But the best part about cold pies, like this banana cream pie, is that it’s the ideal make-ahead dessert. In fact, making this pie ahead is a key component to getting it right — the chilling time is as much of an ingredient as the bananas or cream.
Simple snowball cookies for Christmas: Try the recipe
Enjoy a sweet and festive treat this Christmas season with these delicious snowball cookies that can be paired with coffee or a rich cup of hot cocoa.
Chicken Enchilada Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican meal.
Chicken Enchiladas are a favorite classic Mexican meal. But this recipe turns that classic meal into an amazing soup. It is so easy to make and clean up as well because it is made in slow cooker. So, you can prepare the soup, set the slow cooker and have the rest of your day free but later enjoy a hearty, delicious dinner.
Sweet Holiday Chex Mix
This Sweet Holiday Chex Mix combines three types of Chex cereal with pecans and coated it in a sweet glaze! It creates an irresistible treat that everyone loves!. Who doesn't love a good snack mix? How about a sweet version of Chex Mix? This Sweet Holiday Chex Mix is a nice twist on the classic and is absolutely amazing! I really love making this for holiday parties. Or sometimes I'll make up some just for us to munch on at home or to take to work. This literally only takes 15 minutes to make! The perfect treat when you are in a hurry!
This Mediterranean dip may be the healthiest thing on your holiday table
When Instagram star Suzy Karadsheh's Mediterranean cookbook published this year, it became a fast New York Times best seller. No wonder, her dreamy dishes are fresh, healthy and tasty. She shows CNN her citrusy dip for gatherings that will have you saving that cream cheese for morning bagels. Find the full recipe here.
Cinnamon Rolls Recipe
Cinnamon RollsPhoto byVadim Vasenin (depositphotos) Today, I would like to share with you a recipe that you are familiar with: Cinnamon Rolls. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.
Easy Chicken Enchiladas
A restaurant classic made easy as can be. This is not the first time I’ve told you how much I love enchiladas. No, I’ve told you here and here and here. I’ll probably tell you again a number of times, too. But these Chicken Enchiladas are especially easy to love. They have classic flavor, take only a few ingredients to whip up, and are easy enough for any given weeknight. Give them a try and they’ll surely be a new go-to.
Italian Cookies
Add T. of milk, if needed. Cream sugar and shortening. Beat eggs with vanilla. Mix all dry ingredients; add to shortening and sugar, a little at a time, alternating between egg mixture and flour mixture until all are mixed thoroughly. Dough will be very stiff. If the dough seems dry or crumbly, add a little milk, 1 T. at a time. It should not be sticky but hold together and be soft.
Ina Garten serves this Trader Joe's dessert to guests with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce
Fans of Ina Garten would likely say the Barefoot Contessa epitomizes the best a "celebrity chef" has to offer: comfort. (We love the iconic Food Network star for her Friday night roast chicken, good olive oil and large cosmos.) Trader Joe's, meanwhile, has legions of loyal shoppers who wax poetic...
Mini Cheesecake Recipe
Mini cheesecakes are an amazing treat for any holiday gatheringPhoto byCourtesy of the meatloafandmelodrama.com website. The holidays are always a time of sharing special things. One of those things is the seasonal treats that so many look forward to every year. In many households, there are favorite sweets or dishes that only come once a year and create great memories.
Creamy Tuscan sausage pasta: one pan pasta
So, what is "Tuscan" food? Tuscan food is based on the Italian idea of “poor cooking.” It’s a concept of cooking that started very literally. It means simple meals that are inexpensive to cook and could easily be made into large amounts. This creamy Tuscan sausage pasta is the perfect one pan pasta dinner that is delicious and takes less than 1 hour to prep and prepare. This recipe comes from TheRecipeCritic.com, and it is sure to become your family's new favorite. So, let's get cooking.
What Is Butterscotch, and How Is It Different from Caramel and Toffee?
Now that we’re in full holiday baking mode, you may be looking for a delicious treat you can package up and give as a gift. While caramel and toffee are excellent choices, butterscotch, the third sibling in this sugary trio, is equally worthy of your attention. Warm, buttery butterscotch is sweet and mellow, with notes of vanilla and cooked sugar, and, thanks to the addition of butter and the molasses in brown sugar, it’s a little bit easier to make than caramel — what’s not to love about that?
Palitaw
If there was just one dessert I could bring to a Christmas potluck, it would be palitaw, a chewy rice cake with just the perfect amount of sweetness. It’s quick and easy to whip up, and the flurry of shredded coconut that coats each cake reminds me of both the snow in New York, and my childhood in the hot and humid Philippines.
Extra-Crispy Eggplant Crostini
If the term crostini means “small pieces of toasted or fried bread served with a topping,” as Google says it is, then I submit that crispy fried eggplant is also a vessel for crostini. Panko breading crisps up beautifully when fried in a cast iron skillet, and the smoky, meaty eggplant encased in it provides a delightfully creamy texture and taste. Then there’s the overall presentation, which is as whimsical as it is practical.
Apricot Thumbprints
If there’s one cookie in every cookie tin or at every holiday cookie exchange, it’s a thumbprint cookie. Easy to customize and a breeze to decorate, the combination of jam, nuts, and a shortbread-like cookie base can’t be beat. While this recipe uses apricot preserves, feel free...
Cheesy Skillet Domino Potatoes
The term “domino potatoes” refers to sliced potatoes that are shingled into a (you guessed it) domino pattern and roasted until browned and tender. The technique not only produces a potato dish that is playful and visually stunning, but also creates an array of contrasting crispy and tender textures that can’t be beat.
Baker’s Best! Jane’s Favorite Recipes: Snowball Cookies
December is a time for memories, celebrations, and traditions. Baking cookies is a favorite tradition of mine. Scents of cinnamon and chocolate wafting through our kitchen and a home filled with evergreens decking the mantle, pine cone and greenery table centerpieces, along with winter scene displays amidst the glow of the woodstove make for a warm atmosphere.
