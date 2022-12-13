JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Salary Review Commission has recommended that the City Council, Council President, and Mayor, need a salary increase. The committee suggested that the council get a raise from $5,000 to $7,500 dollars, the President from $6,000 to $9,000 dollars, and the Mayor to get an increase in salary from $72,000 to $80,000 dollars.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO