Historic Jamestown House Features Christmas Trees From Around The World
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A historic Jamestown home is hosting an “Old Fashioned Christmas” to celebrate the holidays, by featuring Christmas trees decorated with ornaments collected from locations around the world. Originally gathered by architect Marlin Casker, the collection was donated to the Marvin House.
Jamestown’s Largest Food Donation Drive Kicks Off Thursday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of Jamestown’s largest food donation drives kicked off on Thursday. This is the 10th year organizers Keith Martin and Dan Keefe have hosted the “Holiday Haul” collecting donations for the St. Susan’s Center. From now until Saturday, volunteers...
Amy Poehler Joins National Comedy Center’s Advisory Board of Directors
JAMESTOWN, NY (Erie News Now) — Amy Poehler has joined the National Comedy Center’s Advisory Board of Directors. The actress, writer, producer and director joins a roster of creative talent who helps guide the Center’s mission to present the vital story of comedy. Poehler is filling the...
Buffalo Man Sees Prison Time In Connection With Jamestown Shooting
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old Buffalo man will see prison time in connection with a 2020 shooting in Jamestown. Torrie Jones will spend up to four years in state prison after he previously plead guilty attempted criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a shooting on Jefferson Street in March 2020.
“tWitch” Suicide Raises Concerns About Mental Health During the Holidays
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Following the suicide of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known as the energetic DJ from “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” some are concerned with how the holidays may impact mental health struggles. “People feel worthless,” said Paul Lukach, Executive Director of...
Committee Suggests Salary Raise For Jamestown Council, Mayor
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Salary Review Commission has recommended that the City Council, Council President, and Mayor, need a salary increase. The committee suggested that the council get a raise from $5,000 to $7,500 dollars, the President from $6,000 to $9,000 dollars, and the Mayor to get an increase in salary from $72,000 to $80,000 dollars.
Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
Freezing Rain Creates Difficult Conditions For Chautauqua County Crews
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – With freezing rain in the forecast, road crews in Chautauqua County are preparing ahead of the storm. Freezing rain is quite possibly one of the most difficult weather conditions to maneuver, which is why it’s important to be prepared with proper tires on your vehicle.
