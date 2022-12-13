ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Historic Jamestown House Features Christmas Trees From Around The World

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A historic Jamestown home is hosting an “Old Fashioned Christmas” to celebrate the holidays, by featuring Christmas trees decorated with ornaments collected from locations around the world. Originally gathered by architect Marlin Casker, the collection was donated to the Marvin House.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown’s Largest Food Donation Drive Kicks Off Thursday

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — One of Jamestown’s largest food donation drives kicked off on Thursday. This is the 10th year organizers Keith Martin and Dan Keefe have hosted the “Holiday Haul” collecting donations for the St. Susan’s Center. From now until Saturday, volunteers...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Amy Poehler Joins National Comedy Center’s Advisory Board of Directors

JAMESTOWN, NY (Erie News Now) — Amy Poehler has joined the National Comedy Center’s Advisory Board of Directors. The actress, writer, producer and director joins a roster of creative talent who helps guide the Center’s mission to present the vital story of comedy. Poehler is filling the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Buffalo Man Sees Prison Time In Connection With Jamestown Shooting

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old Buffalo man will see prison time in connection with a 2020 shooting in Jamestown. Torrie Jones will spend up to four years in state prison after he previously plead guilty attempted criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a shooting on Jefferson Street in March 2020.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Committee Suggests Salary Raise For Jamestown Council, Mayor

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Salary Review Commission has recommended that the City Council, Council President, and Mayor, need a salary increase. The committee suggested that the council get a raise from $5,000 to $7,500 dollars, the President from $6,000 to $9,000 dollars, and the Mayor to get an increase in salary from $72,000 to $80,000 dollars.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy