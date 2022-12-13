ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

West Michigan charities hurting as inflation slows giving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Salvation Army, like many charities around West Michigan, is facing a tough problem right now— there’s more need, but less giving. Inflation is taking a big toll on the number of donations coming in. FOX 17 spoke with Major Tim Meyer with...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Dog rescued after stranded on island finds forever home

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Zaria, the Great Dane found stranded on a marshy island in Clare County this past fall, has officially been adopted. Zaria was stranded in the middle of Cranberry Lake for several weeks after running away from her family in August. She was rescued from that island on Sept. 21 and taken to the Clare County Animal Shelter for rehabilitation.
Power outages reported across northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is reporting about 8,000 customers are without power, with the most outages in Clare County. Great Lakes Energy is reporting about 4,000 outages scattered around our part of the state.
Accumulating lake effect snow continues in West Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The lake effect snow machine has turned back on and will bring accumulating snowfall from now through Sunday morning. A majority of the snow will fall along the lakeshore itself with lower totals expected further inland. Snowfall has begun, with the heaviest bands mainly west...
Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm, Gratiot, Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Osceola, Claire and Isabella Counties. It’s for “mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth o an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.” Slippery spots on roads are possible, especially north of a line from Montague to Lansing. The Advisory doesn’t start until 4 pm – and it runs until 7 am Thursday morning.
Bringold Ave fire destroys 40×64 pole building

A fire Wednesday morning completely destroyed a 40 by 64-foot pole building, owned by Tom and Barlinba Ciesia, in the 1,300 block of North Bringold Avenue. Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt said the call came in at 10 am Wednesday. He said the owner’s wife was in the pole building “to feed their cats and dogs,” when she noticed that a fire had started in the shop area of the building.
Latest on Outages: 45,000 Without Power

We’re tracking power outages right now across Northern Michigan. According to PowerOutage.us, 43,716 people are without power across the Northern Lower Peninsula and parts of the UP. Currently, Clare County has the greatest number of outages with 8,115 of its residents without power-that’s around 30% of its population.
Memorial Roster • Gone But Not Forgotten

Death is the great leveler that evens out the playing field. Death takes no bribes, pays all debts, and keeps no calendar. Sadly, as we close out another year taking a ride around the Zodiac, we at The REVIEW find it incumbent to take inventory and honor the many significant souls who passed over to what I like to call the ‘unseen world’.
Snow and rain expected Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. The advisory is for rain, sleet, and snow on the roads. The advisory starts and ends at various times around northern Michigan, but it's mainly for late this afternoon thru Thursday afternoon.
