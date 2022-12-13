Read full article on original website
Hermann’s Restaurant Sells for the Second Time in 2 Years
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia says the city is aware of the sale and that the new business will include a restaurant and may also continue the hotel space as well. However, he says they’re not sure who the new owner is or what the theme of the restaurant will be.
House of Dank Welcomes the Opening of Saginaw Location
SAGINAW, Mich - House of Dank, the rapidly expanding cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day, today, December 16th, in Saginaw. House of Dank will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
Fox17
West Michigan charities hurting as inflation slows giving
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Salvation Army, like many charities around West Michigan, is facing a tough problem right now— there’s more need, but less giving. Inflation is taking a big toll on the number of donations coming in. FOX 17 spoke with Major Tim Meyer with...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Too many bridges? Bay City’s four bridges serve an ever-shrinking population
BAY CITY, MI - Bridges are a fact of life in Bay City. Whether you’re getting groceries, heading to work or going out for a bite to eat, there’s a good chance that you’ll have to take one of the four bridges in town. Bay City is...
WNEM
Dog rescued after stranded on island finds forever home
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Zaria, the Great Dane found stranded on a marshy island in Clare County this past fall, has officially been adopted. Zaria was stranded in the middle of Cranberry Lake for several weeks after running away from her family in August. She was rescued from that island on Sept. 21 and taken to the Clare County Animal Shelter for rehabilitation.
It will soon cost money to cross one of Bay City’s bridges. Here’s how drivers feel about that
BAY CITY, MI – Gretchen Basner lives in Kawkawlin but she drives to Bay City for errands and medical appointments. Her usual route will take her back over Liberty Bridge when it reopens before the end of the year. When it does, she’ll have to pay a $2 toll to get to the other side of town.
UpNorthLive.com
Power outages reported across northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is reporting about 8,000 customers are without power, with the most outages in Clare County. Great Lakes Energy is reporting about 4,000 outages scattered around our part of the state.
Trial begins for teen accused of gunning down Bay City man behind South End party store
BAY CITY, MI — More than a year after a Bay City man was shot dead behind a South End convenience store, the trial for his accused killer beginning. The defendant is not even in his 20s and if he’s convicted of the most serious charge against him, he faces mandatory life imprisonment.
WZZM 13
Accumulating lake effect snow continues in West Michigan!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The lake effect snow machine has turned back on and will bring accumulating snowfall from now through Sunday morning. A majority of the snow will fall along the lakeshore itself with lower totals expected further inland. Snowfall has begun, with the heaviest bands mainly west...
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in Michigan
Are you a second-hand hunter who loves a good bargain? If so, you’re in for a real treat with this massive thrift store in Kent County that has three full floors of merchandise. Keep reading to learn more.
What’s that being built next to landfill in Montrose area? Officials weigh in
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- One particular landfill spot in Montrose Township has garnered some interest in the community. At GFL Brent Run Landfill, located at 8335 Vienna Road in Montrose Township, a new development is being built, west of the landfill spot.
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Oceana, Newaygo, Montcalm, Gratiot, Mason, Lake, Mecosta, Osceola, Claire and Isabella Counties. It’s for “mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth o an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.” Slippery spots on roads are possible, especially north of a line from Montague to Lansing. The Advisory doesn’t start until 4 pm – and it runs until 7 am Thursday morning.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Bringold Ave fire destroys 40×64 pole building
A fire Wednesday morning completely destroyed a 40 by 64-foot pole building, owned by Tom and Barlinba Ciesia, in the 1,300 block of North Bringold Avenue. Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt said the call came in at 10 am Wednesday. He said the owner’s wife was in the pole building “to feed their cats and dogs,” when she noticed that a fire had started in the shop area of the building.
Big Rapids Charter Township answers questions on $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant
BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Big Rapids Charter Township Board has a big decision to make: Whether or not to sell the land near the Big Rapids Airport to Gotion Inc. for the purpose of making electric vehicle batteries. On Wednesday evening, the board held a special meeting...
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
bridgemi.com
Democrats eye renewable energy reform. A mid-Michigan county may be a model
NORTH SHADE TOWNSHIP – From his Gratiot County farmhouse, John Peck can see 24 wind turbines. Some are miles away across soybean fields and overlap along the horizon; others are close enough that, when it’s windy, Peck can hear their distinct sound. “They all make their own noise,”...
Latest on Outages: 45,000 Without Power
We’re tracking power outages right now across Northern Michigan. According to PowerOutage.us, 43,716 people are without power across the Northern Lower Peninsula and parts of the UP. Currently, Clare County has the greatest number of outages with 8,115 of its residents without power-that’s around 30% of its population.
review-mag.com
Memorial Roster • Gone But Not Forgotten
Death is the great leveler that evens out the playing field. Death takes no bribes, pays all debts, and keeps no calendar. Sadly, as we close out another year taking a ride around the Zodiac, we at The REVIEW find it incumbent to take inventory and honor the many significant souls who passed over to what I like to call the ‘unseen world’.
UpNorthLive.com
Snow and rain expected Wednesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. The advisory is for rain, sleet, and snow on the roads. The advisory starts and ends at various times around northern Michigan, but it's mainly for late this afternoon thru Thursday afternoon.
