9:00 a.m. UPDATE: I-94 re-opens in N.D.
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol re-opened Interstate 94 eastbound and westbound lanes from Dickinson to Fargo on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. The interstate was closed all night, Tuesday into Wednesday, due to blowing and accumulating snow, poor visibility, and...
Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition
FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
Anderson taking over as Wahpeton police chief
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Sgt. Matt Anderson is taking over as the new Wahpeton police chief soon. Anderson has been with the department for nearly 20 years. He was promoted to Sgt. in 2010. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from Minnesota State University-Moorhead and completed the North Dakota Peace Officer training program. Anderson is also a member of the volunteer Wahpeton Fire Dept.
Semi driver cited for crashing through closed snow gate on I-94
CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – A major pileup shut down the westbound lanes of I-94 near Moorhead for several hours Thursday afternoon and evening. The Minnesota State Patrol said more than a dozen vehicles were involved in crashes including multiple semi-trucks. The lanes were cleared and re-opened around 7:15 Thursday night. No injuries were reported.
Fargo Mayor Mahoney declares emergency due to snowfall and deteriorating road conditions for Wednesday, Dec. 14
FARGO (KFGO) – Due to winter weather conditions, rapidly deteriorating road conditions, and forecasted heavy snowfalls, Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney has declared an emergency to order the closure of all non-emergency City offices for Wednesday, December 14. Snow plowing services will continue and public safety agencies will be...
City of Fargo narrows field for city administrator, interviews set for Friday
FARGO (KFGO) – The City of Fargo announced their list of candidates for the next city administrator and will begin in-person interviews Friday. Kenneth Haskin, Pat Oman, James Puffalt, and Michael Redlinger will interview with the selection committee at Fargo City Hall beginning at 7 a.m. Haskin currently serves...
