Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Fox 19
Portrait hidden for more than a century uncovered at Cincinnati Art Museum
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An examination of a painting at the Cincinnati Art Museum uncovered a hidden painting. Paul Cézanne’s Still Life with Bread and Eggs has been part of the museum’s collection since it was gifted to them in 1955. The amazing discovery came when Cincinnati Art...
WLWT 5
Incredible northern Kentucky light display synced to Christmas music
In Burlington, this incredible and massive light display is synced to your favorite Christmas music. Located in the 3200 block of Millakin Place, it’s one of the best displays in Northern Kentucky. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR...
Where to Snag No-Frills Local Gifts for the Hard-to-Please
From board games and curated spices to boxing lessons at a local gym, these presents will satisfy even the toughest-to-buy for. The post Where to Snag No-Frills Local Gifts for the Hard-to-Please appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area
December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
Cincinnati CityBeat
You Can Own This Former Sayler Park Church Designed by Cincinnati City Hall's Architect
A former church designed by Samuel Hannaford, the same architect behind Cincinnati City Hall, is for sale in Sayler Park. According to the listing, the church at 7340 Kirkwood Lane was built in 1877 in the British Arts and Crafts style and was home to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, later named St. Luke's Episcopal Church. The building overlooks historic Sayler Park and comes with a partial view of the Ohio River.
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Adventure Port at Kings Island
An all-new zone, Adventure Port, will emerge in 2023 with highlights including enhanced theming for Adventure Express, Enrique’s quick service restaurant, the Mercado as well as two new family rides. Sol Spin is a spinning ride that will suspend passengers 60 feet through the air at 25 mph. Cargo...
Newly Opened Luca Bistro Showcases French Cuisine in a New Light
Frédéric Maniet is committed to dishing up French food for everyone in Mt. Adams.
WLWT 5
North Pole takes over front yard of Florence home
The North Pole has taken over the front yard of this Northern Kentucky home. Located in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road, the display features a Santa’s workshop with moving parts. Santa himself stands atop the display, surrounded by penguins and polar bears. There’s also a large nativity...
moversmakers.org
Local Meals on Wheels, 55 North merge — boosting senior services
Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY and 55 North announced Dec. 15 their merger to improve services for more than 11,000 area seniors. “Our community and country faces a crisis in aging, which was worsened by the pandemic and recent inflation,” said Jennifer Steele, Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY president and CEO. “Seniors who receive services from each agency will benefit from a broader array of services offered by the combination of the two, and from the elegance and simplicity of a coordinated approach. The community will benefit from reduced duplication of services. Together we will make a stronger impact.”
milfordschools.org
Milford Schools Unveils “The Z” Thanks to Generous Multi-Year Donation by Milford Alum Erik Zamudio
Last night, the Milford Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to accept the six-figure, multi-year donation made to Milford Schools by Milford alumnus Erik Zamudio. Zamudio is a 2010 graduate of Milford Schools and a successful entrepreneur named to the 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 list, among other awards in the marketing and technology fields.
400 kids need a home: Hamilton County children featured in new adoption campaign
Hamilton County Job & Family Services has about 400 kids up for adoption right now. Six of those children are featured on a new, massive display inside Kenwood Towne Center.
'We accept all donations': Career Closet at Cincinnati State needs your help
The closet helps students who may need a little boost ahead of that first job interview without having to break the bank.
WKRC
Bloom OTR has special drag shows for the holidays
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holiday season is all about finding that extra sparkle. And who can do that better than drag queens? The performers of Bloom OTR; Jessica Dimon, Sasha, Nichelle Kartier, and Anastahzia, talk about their upcoming shows.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
linknky.com
Middle school student launches Operation Backpack: ‘Not everyone lives like me’
One Boone County middle school student is lending a helping hand this holiday season to foster kids in the area. When assigned with a service project at school, Ethan Gomes, who attends Gray Middle School in Union, didn’t know what he wanted to do. It wasn’t until his mom saw an advertisement about how many children go into foster care with no possessions that he found his idea.
Sound Advice: Cincinnati's Fairmount Girls Have Been Integral to the Queen City's Music Scene for Over Two Decades
Fairmount Girls play Northside Tavern on Dec. 16.
WKRC
Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
WLWT 5
Who's playing in Cincinnati? Check out the star-studded list of shows coming in 2023
CINCINNATI — With a new year comes new shows coming to the Cincinnati area. And in 2023, there's a lot of big names set to perform in the Queen City. From Taylor Swift to Adam Sandler to P!INK, there's a show for everyone at different venues including Heritage Bank Center, Riverbend, Paycor Stadium and Great American Ball Park.
WLWT 5
This Christmas light display may be the brightest in Butler County
This Christmas display may be the brightest in all of Butler County. Located in on Gail Avenue in Fairfield, this home is literally glowing with the Christmas spirit. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt...
WCPO
Beware these two social media holiday season scams
CINCINNATI — Christmas is a time for giving. But to scammers, it is one of the best times of year for taking, because they know many of us let our guard down, trusting others who we normally might shy away from. And many people are falling for two common...
