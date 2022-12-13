Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY and 55 North announced Dec. 15 their merger to improve services for more than 11,000 area seniors. “Our community and country faces a crisis in aging, which was worsened by the pandemic and recent inflation,” said Jennifer Steele, Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY president and CEO. “Seniors who receive services from each agency will benefit from a broader array of services offered by the combination of the two, and from the elegance and simplicity of a coordinated approach. The community will benefit from reduced duplication of services. Together we will make a stronger impact.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO